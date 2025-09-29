Horoscope today, September 29, 2025: Predictions for all zodiac signs Navratri Day 7 (Saptami Tithi) horoscope for September 29, 2025 - read practical predictions for Aries to Pisces with lucky number and colour for the day.

New Delhi:

Today marks the seventh day of Sharadiya Navratri. Saptami Tithi remains until 4:32 pm; Saubhagya Yoga is active till 1:00 am, and Moola Nakshatra continues till 6:18 am tomorrow.

Below are focused, easy-to-act predictions for every sign.

Aries

You will feel energetic and motivated. Career growth opportunities are likely to come your way, earning you appreciation. Family support will boost your confidence, and helping a friend will strengthen your relationship.

Lucky number: 4

Lucky colour: Red

Taurus

Financial gains are indicated. Those involved in travel or business partnerships may secure profits, and your spouse will be especially pleased with you. A pleasant surprise or gift could brighten your day.

Lucky number: 2

Lucky colour: Yellow

Gemini

Friends will be supportive, and students may restructure their study plans to stay focused. Married life will feel harmonious, and there are signs of promotion for those in employment.

Lucky number: 1

Lucky colour: Violet

Cancer

The family atmosphere will remain cheerful, but avoid trusting strangers too quickly. Students may need to put in extra effort, while business people, especially in textiles, will see improvements.

Lucky number: 5

Lucky colour: Pink

Leo

Taking guidance from experienced individuals will lead to success. Legal professionals and consultants may resolve old matters or gain new clients. Relationships will strengthen, and health will improve.

Lucky number: 3

Lucky colour: Peach

Virgo

Professional progress is on the horizon, and colleagues will value your contribution. A visit from relatives will bring happiness, and time spent with your spouse will deepen understanding. Women in business may finalise an important deal.

Lucky number: 8

Lucky colour: Purple

Libra

Patience will be important today. Investment plans could bring favourable results. Work commitments may require longer hours, but IT students are likely to receive promising job offers.

Lucky number: 2

Lucky colour: Red

Scorpio

You will be occupied with work, but joy can be found in small moments. Rivals may surprisingly extend friendship. Children will seek help with their studies, and the elders’ advice will guide them well.

Lucky number: 5

Lucky colour: Brown

Sagittarius

Profits are expected for shopkeepers and business owners. Family harmony will prevail, and siblings may offer their support. Legal matters are likely to move towards resolution.

Lucky number: 7

Lucky colour: Orange

Capricorn

Work will be completed on time, leading to success, but avoid letting emotions take over. Your spouse will be supportive, and those in the gold or silver trade may gain significant profits.

Lucky number: 9

Lucky colour: Maroon

Aquarius

Career advancement is strongly indicated. You will feel proud of your progress and may receive uplifting news from your partner. A social gathering could bring you into contact with influential individuals.

Lucky number: 6

Lucky colour: Golden

Pisces

Family members will be cooperative, making household responsibilities easier. Business efforts begun today will prove rewarding in the future. Health will remain good, and students preparing for government jobs may receive encouraging news.

Lucky number: 1

Lucky colour: Blue

May Maa Durga’s blessings inspire courage and clarity on this sacred day. Use your sign’s guidance, and your lucky number and colour, to plan well, stay grounded and make the most of 7th Navratri.

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has a long experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and Astrology. You see him every morning at 7.30 am on Bhavishyavani on India TV.)