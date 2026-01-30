Horoscope today, January 30, 2026: What the stars say for Aries, Taurus, Gemini and all zodiac signs Horoscope today, January 30, 2026: From career moves to relationships and money matters, here’s how the day is likely to unfold for all twelve zodiac signs.

Today is Dwadasi Tithi of the Shukla Paksha of Magha, and it is Friday. Dwadasi Tithi will last until 11:10 AM, after which Trayodashi Tithi will begin. Today is also Til Dwadasi. Vaidhriti Yoga will prevail until 4:59 PM, and Ardra Nakshatra will last until 3:28 AM late at night. Additionally, today is Pradosh Vrat. Here’s how the day will go for all 12 zodiac signs.

Aries Horoscope Today

Your day will be full of enthusiasm. You will succeed in resolving ongoing personal issues. Happiness will prevail in your family life. You will achieve good success at work. Those seeking government jobs may find new opportunities. Your experience will earn you respect, and you will gain recognition in society. You may attend a social event today, and people will be impressed by your ideas.

Lucky colour: Golden

Lucky number: 5

Taurus Horoscope Today

Today is a day of change for you. You will introduce changes in your daily routine. You will take time to help others, but you must also pay attention to your health, as it may affect your decision-making abilities. You will seek advice from an experienced person for business growth, and your plans will succeed. Financial gains are likely. Positive outcomes regarding children are indicated. Family life will remain harmonious.

Lucky colour: Grey

Lucky number: 3

Gemini Horoscope Today

Your day will be excellent. Pending tasks will be completed, boosting your confidence, and you will perform your duties at work with full energy. Job transfers are possible. Your financial situation will be good. You may go on outings with your family. The bond with your spouse will strengthen. Unexpected challenges may arise, but you will overcome them easily. Family atmosphere will be peaceful, and you will receive full support from your loved ones.

Lucky colour: White

Lucky number: 9

Cancer Horoscope Today

Your day will be better. You will meet new people today. Your efforts will bring success, and unexpected financial gains are likely. Recognition and promotion are possible at work. You will be busy with work and may spend less time with family, but you will balance both. Students will have a favourable day. Your loved one may plan an outing with you.

Lucky colour: Maroon

Lucky number: 5

Leo Horoscope Today

Your day will be excellent. You will work in a positive environment at your workplace. Relationships with colleagues will be good. You may start a new project, which is likely to succeed. Your financial situation will be stable. You will make every effort to help others. Resolution of a family problem will bring you relief. You may go on a religious trip with your spouse, which will prove auspicious.

Lucky colour: Brown

Lucky number: 8

Virgo Horoscope Today

Your day will be filled with joy. You will receive good news, keeping a smile on your face all day. A long-awaited promotion at work will be confirmed. You may face increased responsibility in your new role, which you will handle carefully. Family issues will be resolved successfully. Financial gains are likely. You may need to travel for some work-related plans. Your home will see an improvement in comfort and amenities.

Lucky colour: Peach

Lucky number: 2

Libra Horoscope Today

Today will be an excellent day for you. Financial gains are likely through various means. Positive news regarding children is expected. Success at work is indicated, and a salary increase is possible. There may be some issues regarding property, but legal matters will be resolved in your favour. Your confidence will be high, and friends will support you. Family life will be pleasant, and you may go on an enjoyable trip with your loved ones.

Lucky colour: Orange

Lucky number: 2

Scorpio Horoscope Today

Your day will be special. You will get an opportunity to showcase your skills at work. Workload may increase, limiting your time with family, but you will maintain a balance. Family life will remain happy. Issues related to children will be resolved. Financially, your situation will be good. Be cautious while dealing with colleagues, and avoid disputes. Today is a favourable day for purchasing property.

Lucky colour: Yellow

Lucky number: 3

Sagittarius Horoscope Today

Your day will be auspicious. Excellent results are likely at your workplace. Circumstances will be favourable. Though opponents at work may create difficulties, your focus will bring success. Concentration will help you succeed. Savings plans will succeed, and investment opportunities may arise. You may visit a religious place with your family. Time spent with family will be enjoyable, though you should bring a little humility to your behaviour.

Lucky colour: Black

Lucky number: 6

Capricorn Horoscope Today

Your day will be good. You will get many opportunities to spend time with friends. Small trips with relatives are possible, and the journey will be pleasant. Love and mutual respect in family relationships will increase. Legal matters regarding old disputes may be resolved in your favour. Job promotions are likely. Your hard work may also bring financial gains. Overall, your day will be positive.

Lucky colour: Orange

Lucky number: 1

Aquarius Horoscope Today

Your day will be better than usual. You may attempt to change jobs, with a good chance of success. Salary increments are possible, and your financial situation will remain balanced. You may attend a family function, and domestic life will be peaceful. You will successfully manage household responsibilities with your spouse. Career and business growth are indicated. Maintaining a good routine and proper diet will help improve your health.

Lucky colour: Blue

Lucky number: 4

Pisces Horoscope Today

Your day will be favourable. Family life will bring happiness. Long-pending tasks will be completed. You will get support from colleagues at work. You will enjoy the day with friends. Your marital life will be happy, and you may spend time shopping with your spouse. Religious functions may take place at home. Some may start a business partnership. Your children will perform well academically.

Lucky colour: Black

Lucky number: 7

(Acharya Indu Prakash is one of the country’s well known astrologers with extensive experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra, and astrology. He appears daily on India TV at 7:30 am in the show Bhavishyavani.)