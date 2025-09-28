Horoscope today, September 28, 2025: Daily predictions for all 12 zodiac signs Horoscope today for 28 September 2025: see what Ayushman Yoga and Jyeshtha Nakshatra mean for your love, career and health across all 12 zodiac signs.

New Delhi:

Today is Sunday, the sixth day (Shashthi Tithi) of the bright half of the Ashwin month. This Tithi lasts until 2:28 PM. It's also the sixth day of Navratri. The Ayushman Yoga will be active until 12:32 AM tonight, and the Jyeshtha Nakshatra will remain until 3:55 AM.

Let's see how the day will shape up for all the zodiac signs, including Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, and the rest.

Aries horoscope today – September 28, 2025

Today looks promising for you. Your spouse will support your business ventures, helping you move forward. You’ll be ready to take on and complete a new project. Professors under this sign can expect a fantastic day. Your health will be better than before, and you’ll feel energetic. Seek blessings from your mother; new opportunities for progress will come your way.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Golden

Taurus horoscope today – September 28, 2025

Expect changes in your career today. It’s a good day to start something new that could bring you good financial gains. Your married life will be harmonious, and you might gift something special to your spouse. You may also consider buying a new vehicle. Focus on worshipping Goddess Katyayani to overcome difficulties.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Orange

Gemini horoscope today – September 28, 2025

Your day will be better than usual. Friends will support you in special tasks. There’s a strong chance of promotion at work. Students will get new projects to complete successfully. You’ll also come across opportunities to increase your wealth. Take special care of your health and diet. Offer sweets made with jaggery to Goddess Durga for success in pending work.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Cancer horoscope today – September 28, 2025

Today will be special. You’ll receive good news regarding your children, bringing joy to the family. Your connection with an important official will help with government-related matters. Women at home will have more responsibilities, but your spouse will support you. Offer a red scarf to your mother to resolve issues related to marriage.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Purple

Leo horoscope today – September 28, 2025

Your day will be mixed. Consulting an experienced person before acting will lead to success. Those involved in electronics will see good financial gains, improving your comforts. Businesspeople can expect significant profits. Offer cloves to your mother for promotion opportunities.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Green

Virgo horoscope today – September 28, 2025

Luck will be on your side today. You will complete work related to educational institutions, bringing joy. The day is favourable for business progress. You might have a phone call from someone who will benefit you in the future. Help those in need today to increase your social respect.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Blue

Libra horoscope today – September 28, 2025

Your day will improve if you avoid rushing and work patiently. Avoid travel unless absolutely necessary. You’ll be quite busy with office work, which might cause some tiredness. Offer sweets made from sugar crystals to Goddess Durga for peace at home.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Red

Scorpio horoscope today – September 28, 2025

Today will be decent for you. Those working on contracts may get new deals. Though your office work will be busy, colleagues will help you manage it smoothly. Fashion design students will learn something new. Offer sweets made with condensed milk to Goddess Durga for continued happiness.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Pink

Sagittarius horoscope today – September 28, 2025

The day looks promising. You’ll speak with a close relative and might discuss starting a business together. You’ll plan to control your expenses better. Expect praise at work for completing your tasks well.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Peach

Capricorn horoscope today – September 28, 2025

Family happiness will increase. You’ll make important decisions about your career and complete your tasks on time. Discuss carefully before investing in property. Medical students may get valuable help from a senior doctor.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Aquarius horoscope today – September 28, 2025

Today will be fantastic for you. Meeting higher officials will be beneficial, and career advancement is on the cards. Spend quality time with family in the evening. Past decisions will bear good results. You may feel like shopping with your spouse. Light a lamp in front of your mother for better finances.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Pisces horoscope today – September 28, 2025

Your day will be favourable. It’s a good day to implement new ideas at work. Whatever you plan to do, success will follow. Your family will fully support you in completing household tasks. You’ll get many opportunities to prove yourself. Offer cardamom to Goddess Durga to bless your business.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Grey

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has a long experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and Astrology. You see him every morning at 7.30 am on Bhavishyavani on India TV.)