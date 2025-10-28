Horoscope today [October 28, 2025]: What today’s stars whisper for your sign Today marks the Shashthi Tithi of the Kartik Shukla Paksha, a Tuesday charged with new energy. From Aries to Pisces, each sign feels a different pull — some towards career wins, others towards peace at home. Here’s your horoscope for October 28, 2025, to guide you with hope, clarity and calm.

New Delhi:

Today marks the Shashthi Tithi of the Kartik Shukla Paksha, and it is Tuesday. The Shashthi Tithi will last until 8 a.m., after which the Saptami Tithi will begin. The Sukarma Yoga will continue until 7:51 a.m., followed by Dhriti Yoga. Additionally, the Purvashada Nakshatra will remain active until 3:45 p.m.

Let’s take a detailed look at today’s zodiac predictions.

Aries horoscope today

A favourable day lies ahead. Some people may try to confuse you, but trusting your own judgment will bring success. Stay focused at work to maintain your reputation. Those in marketing may see significant gains. Past experiences with an old company could help you complete a project. An unexpected financial gain is likely, and family members will respect your opinions.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Number: 4

Taurus horoscope today

Your day will be productive and rewarding. Staying focused on your work will soon bring long-term benefits. Spend quality time with your children—they may open up to you today. Students should put in extra effort for better results, and couples will find their bond strengthening. Business-related issues will begin to resolve, and success is on the horizon.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 6

Gemini horoscope today

It’s a positive day for you. Your communication skills will leave an impression on others, and your contributions to society will be appreciated. Teachers and those in education can expect professional gains. Parents may take important steps for their child’s future, while students are advised to stay confident—it will pay off soon.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Number: 4

Cancer horoscope today

Today is favourable for completing long-pending work. Avoid taking decisions in haste and seek advice from trusted friends. Students will be rewarded for their efforts. Don’t harbour resentment towards anyone; your mindset will shape your experiences.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Number: 1

Leo horoscope today

Your good deeds and work for the welfare of others will earn you respect. You may plan to save money by curbing unnecessary expenses. Maintain focus and make the most of new opportunities at work. Your spouse will support you in household matters.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Number: 9

Virgo horoscope today

The day will go in your favour. Government employees must stay attentive to their tasks. Avoid unnecessary arguments, especially in public. Love relationships will remain harmonious. Health needs attention, and cosmetic traders could earn good profits. Guidance from your father will be valuable.

Lucky Colour: Golden

Lucky Number: 3

Libra horoscope today

A promising day awaits. Your efficiency will inspire others, and you’ll handle responsibilities well. Avoid oversharing personal matters. If you start something new, it will go as planned. Legal matters may see a positive resolution.

Lucky Colour: Black

Lucky Number: 6

Scorpio horoscope today

A cheerful day lies ahead. Sharing your thoughts with friends will bring relief and new insights. You may receive good news from relatives. Business agreements may prove beneficial, though adapting to competition is essential. Colleagues and seniors will appreciate your performance.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Number: 9

Sagittarius horoscope today

Your day will be balanced. Avoid letting outsiders interfere in personal matters. Don’t make emotional decisions, and try to rest after a busy schedule. Domestic harmony will prevail, and business responsibilities will be handled successfully. Those in the furniture trade can expect good profits.

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Number: 8

Capricorn horoscope today

A pleasant day for meaningful discussions with parents—you may find good solutions. Begin new work only after checking the auspicious timing. Your social respect will rise, and a wish may soon be fulfilled.

Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Number: 1

Aquarius horoscope today

The day brings new happiness to your family. Advice from an experienced person will prove helpful. Efforts toward your goals will show visible results. Harmony at home will create a peaceful environment, and spending time in nature will refresh you.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Number: 3

Pisces horoscope today

A good day overall. Family issues will resolve, and stalled work will gain momentum. Guidance from positive-minded people will be beneficial. Work-related travel may arise and prove lucky. Students will find success with a bit more effort, while couples may plan a pleasant evening together.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Number: 1

(Astrologer Indu Prakash, a renowned expert in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra, and astrology, provides daily forecasts on India TV at 7:30 AM.)