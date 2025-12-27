Horoscope today, December 27, 2025: What stars say for Aries to Pisces Horoscope today, 27 December 2025: From Aries to Pisces, check daily predictions, lucky colour, lucky number and what planetary movements indicate for your day.

Today is Saturday and the Saptami Tithi of the Paush Shukla Paksha. The Saptami Tithi will remain until 1:10 pm. The Vyatipat Yoga will last until 12:22 pm. The Purva Bhadrapada Nakshatra will remain until 9:10 am, after which the Uttara Bhadrapada Nakshatra will begin. In addition, today, there is Bhadra of the earthly realm. Astrologically, the day is considered very significant.

Let us understand what today’s planetary combinations, tithi, yoga, nakshatra and Bhadra indicate for all twelve zodiac signs, along with today’s lucky colour and lucky number.

Aries horoscope today

Today will be better than usual for Aries natives. You will be filled with new ideas. The tasks you plan to take up today may bring you greater benefits than expected. The day will begin with positive intentions. Those associated with the clay or pottery business will find the day profitable. Others will also be influenced by your approach. Today is favourable for implementing plans to expand your business. Sweetness will remain in relationships, and people’s trust in you will stay intact.

Lucky colour: Pink

Lucky number: 1

Taurus horoscope today

Today will be favourable for Taurus natives. You are likely to spend most of the day with your parents. Feeding homemade kheer to them will enhance domestic happiness. The limited thinking that has kept you confined will be broken today, helping you bring positive changes in life. You will try to move forward with government or court-related matters. For students of this sign, the day is favourable, and positive news related to examinations may be received.

Lucky colour: Green

Lucky number: 9

Gemini horoscope today

Today will be good for Gemini natives. For those associated with politics, the day is favourable, and work done for social welfare will be appreciated. You will make efforts to stay connected with people at the workplace, though any change in your opinions should be made thoughtfully. Lessons from the past will guide your actions today. Your health will be better than before. Be cautious, as an unfamiliar person may try to take advantage of you.

Lucky colour: Pink

Lucky number: 4

Cancer horoscope today

The day will begin on a happy note for Cancer natives. Your focus will be on resolving others’ problems, but do not ignore personal matters because of this. The help you offer today will bring you benefits in return. You will change thoughts that were obstructing your progress. The day will be spent enjoying time with friends, and you may visit a place where you meet a distant relative. You may plan to have dinner outside with family. For engineering students, the day is favourable.

Lucky colour: Purple

Lucky number: 9

Leo horoscope today

Today will be a good day for Leo natives. You may receive good news by afternoon. Some hidden rivals may try to spread rumours about you. Your talent will help enhance your reputation and respect. You may be assigned tasks that you will complete with ease. Those connected to the field of science may achieve notable success in a new discovery. You may consider changing your job for personal growth, leading to desired progress and an increase in income.

Lucky colour: Silver

Lucky number: 9

Virgo horoscope today

Luck will fully support Virgo natives today. You will reflect on your progress at the workplace. If you handle tasks calmly, work will be completed on time without errors. Old dues may also be settled today. You will succeed in understanding others’ moods. To move ahead, you may learn something new. Those working in information technology will receive new opportunities for advancement. Support from colleagues will help you move a step closer to success.

Lucky colour: Red

Lucky number: 2

Libra horoscope today

Today will be an excellent day for Libra natives. There may be a disagreement with a sibling over some matter. Avoid unnecessary jokes with anyone. Completion of an important task will bring happiness. New opportunities and ideas will emerge, which you will accept openly. In most matters, you will feel fortunate today. Home remedies will help relieve minor health issues. Listening carefully to family members will strengthen relationships. Your financial position will remain strong, and you may consider a career change.

Lucky colour: Grey

Lucky number: 9

Scorpio horoscope today

Today will be a lucky day for Scorpio natives. Whatever you do, proceed after proper understanding for favourable results. Advice from an experienced person in government matters may prove very useful. For those running coaching centres, today is suitable for making changes in work methods. You will remain free from health-related worries. Support from your spouse will continue. Feeding the needy today will make you feel good. Avoid taking hasty decisions. There are strong chances of profit in business, with support from colleagues. Married life will remain pleasant.

Lucky colour: Green

Lucky number: 2

Sagittarius horoscope today

Today brings something new for Sagittarius natives. You may receive positive news related to your career, creating a cheerful atmosphere at home. Health will remain good. Various thoughts regarding finances may arise. This is a good time to plan a trip with your spouse. Opportunities to improve your life may present themselves. You may make a major decision related to household matters. Positive news from children is likely.

Lucky colour: Blue

Lucky number: 7

Capricorn horoscope today

The day will be filled with happiness for Capricorn natives. With a little effort, chances of significant gains are indicated. Financial conditions will improve with your spouse’s support. You may plan to attend a function, where you could meet a distant relative. Career-related decisions may increase work pressure, but the same efforts will also lead to success. Results of a competitive examination may come in your favour. Children will remain busy with sports and activities.

Lucky colour: Orange

Lucky number: 6

Aquarius horoscope today

Today will be favourable for Aquarius natives. A phone call from a friend may revive old memories. Past matters may cause some sadness, but you will try to change your thought process regarding things that repeatedly bring regret. Keeping your emotions under control will be important, or you may fail to make proper use of available opportunities. For property dealers, the day is profitable, strengthening the financial position. You may go out for dinner with your partner.

Lucky colour: Peach

Lucky number: 8

Pisces horoscope today

Today will be beneficial for Pisces natives. It is a good day to enhance your personality. Health-related concerns may make you feel low, but you will try to focus on positive aspects of the future. You may get an opportunity to meet a respected person. For contractors of this sign, the day is financially rewarding. Changing weather may cause irritability; drinking plenty of water will be beneficial.

Lucky colour: Red

Lucky number: 5

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a renowned astrologer with extensive experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and astrology. He can be seen every morning at 7:30 am on India TV.)