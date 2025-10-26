Horoscope today [October 26, 2025]: Daily astrological predictions for all zodiac signs It’s Panchami Tithi (Kartik Shukla) on a Sunday with Saubhagya Panchami and Sarvarthasiddhi Yoga (10:47 AM–6:05 AM tomorrow). Jyeshtha shifts to Mool at 10:47 AM. As Chhath Puja’s Kharna is observed, check your sign-wise guidance for love, money, work, and health.

New Delhi:

Today is Panchami Tithi of the Shukla Paksha in Kartik, and it is Sunday. Panchami Tithi will last the whole day and continue through the night until 6:05 AM. Today, Saubhagya Panchami will be celebrated. From 10:47 AM today until 6:05 AM tomorrow, Sarvarthasiddhi Yoga will prevail. Also, today until 10:47 AM, Jyeshtha Nakshatra will be present, after which Mool Nakshatra will begin.

Today marks the second day of Chhath Puja, and Kharnna will be observed. Let us explore all the auspicious timings and the horoscopes of the 12 zodiac signs today.

Aries horoscope today: New sources of income will arise

Today will be a busy day for you. You will receive excellent opportunities to earn business profits, and new sources of income will emerge, strengthening your financial position. There will be slightly more work in the office, which may lead to physical fatigue. Parents will support you in financial matters, helping you accomplish your tasks. A friend may visit your home, and you will enjoy engaging conversations. Your desire to purchase a new vehicle will be fulfilled today.

Lucky colour – Red

Lucky number – 3

Taurus horoscope today: Focus on business-related matters today

Today will be an average day for you. You will focus on business-related matters and seek help in progressing further. Presenting your ideas to superiors will earn a positive response. Women of this sign may prepare something sweet for their spouse, enhancing marital harmony. Students can take extra classes to better understand certain subjects. You may also participate in a religious event, bringing mental peace.

Lucky colour – Orange

Lucky number – 6

Gemini horoscope today: Good news from family may come your way

Today will be a mixed day for you. You will perform well at work, receiving full support from colleagues. You may seek advice from an experienced person for construction-related tasks, making your work easier and more efficient. Good news from a family member will brighten your home environment. Pay attention to your father’s health, especially his diet. You may get help from your sibling to complete your work.

Lucky colour – Maroon

Lucky number – 4

Cancer horoscope today: You will feel energetic

Today will be a good day for you. You will receive excellent employment opportunities and discover new sources of income, strengthening your financial position. Your spouse will assist you in project work, aiding your future success. Creative ideas about business will arise, and your mind will be engaged in productive activities, keeping your mood upbeat. Your health will be satisfactory, and you will feel energetic.

Lucky colour – White

Lucky number – 9

Leo horoscope today: Your financial position will strengthen

Today will be favourable for you. Friendly behaviour with colleagues will prove beneficial in the future. Maintaining control over your expenses will gradually improve your financial standing. Today is an auspicious day to start a new venture, with good prospects for success. With your spouse’s help, you will successfully complete a project.

Lucky colour – Pink

Lucky number – 7

Virgo horoscope today: Interest in reading and writing literature

Today will be excellent for you. You can seek help from a close one to complete pending tasks. You may plan a religious trip with family members. Spending time with friends, perhaps at a birthday party, will bring enjoyment. Discussions regarding ancestral property with cousins may provide valuable guidance. Your interest in literature will increase, and you may acquire a literary book through someone.

Lucky colour – Blue

Lucky number – 8

Libra horoscope today: Your marital life will be happy

Today will be better for you. You will earn double profits in business and successfully meet family needs. Elder blessings will help in your progress and enhance your respect. You may receive good news at home. Your marital life will be happy. You will discover new sources of income that can help you earn well. Children will balance play and studies efficiently.

Lucky colour – Brown

Lucky number – 5

Scorpio horoscope today: You will meet an old childhood friend

Today will be beneficial for you. Some changes in business may yield a positive response soon. A meeting with a childhood friend will refresh old memories. Relief from a problem will lighten your heart. A peaceful environment will prevail at home. Writers of this sign may be inspired to write a story, which will be appreciated in the future.

Lucky colour – Green

Lucky number – 2

Sagittarius horoscope today: Possible job transfer

Today will be good for you. Along with earning business profits, pay attention to expenses. Consider any decision carefully and consult elders. Those in political fields may meet senior leaders. Job transfers are likely today. You may meet someone who will assist in completing your project.

Lucky colour – Indigo

Lucky number – 1

Capricorn horoscope today: Your plans will take the right direction

Today will be an average day for you. Your plans will move in the right direction, helping you achieve objectives. You will meet new people who can assist in work. Elders’ support and guidance will be abundant. Obstacles in your education will be removed, bringing happiness. Participation in an auspicious event will earn you praise and joy.

Lucky colour – Grey

Lucky number – 4

Aquarius horoscope today: Marital happiness will increase

Today will be a good day. Important decisions to strengthen business relationships will help your business flourish. You can seek an economic advisor’s help for investments. Students will advance in competitive fields with full support from school administration. Marital happiness will increase, and elders’ blessings will be received. Positive beginnings today will bring benefits.

Lucky colour – Purple

Lucky number – 9

Pisces horoscope today: Your boss will praise your work today

Today will be a pleasant day. Your boss will praise your work, and juniors will seek to learn from you. Students preparing for competitions should continue their preparations. Someone whom you once helped will support you today. Your mind will lean towards spirituality, bringing inner peace.

Lucky colour – Orange

Lucky number – 7

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a renowned astrologer with deep expertise in Vastu, palmistry, and astrology. He appears every morning at 7:30 a.m. on India TV’s show "Bhavishyavani")