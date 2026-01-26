Horoscope today, January 26, 2026: Daily predictions for all 12 zodiac signs Horoscope today, 26 January 2026: Know how the day will unfold for all 12 zodiac signs, including love, career, finances, health, lucky colour and lucky number.

New Delhi:

26th January is the eighth day of the bright half of the Magha month, and it falls on a Monday. The Aṣṭamī Tithi will last until 9:19 PM tonight. Today marks the observance of Durga Ashtami Vrat. The Sādhyā Yoga will prevail until 9:12 AM, after which an auspicious Shubha Yoga will begin. Additionally, the Ashvini Nakshatra will last until 12:33 PM today.

Here’s how the day will unfold for all 12 zodiac signs:

Aries Horoscope Today

Your day will be fantastic. You may benefit from a business partnership. Your relationship with your parents will be harmonious. Family relations will also remain pleasant. You will receive full support from your spouse. You may hear some good news from your children. Your interest in social activities will increase, and you will strive to understand things more clearly. Some confidential information could come your way. You may also spend time with friends.

Lucky Colour - Yellow

Lucky Number - 1

Taurus Horoscope Today

Today, you will feel confident. Your financial situation will be strong, and those involved in travel-related businesses may experience financial gains. You will feel energetic, and your relationships with family members will improve. You may engage in creative work, and your work will be appreciated by superiors. Your advice will prove helpful to someone in need, and family peace will prevail.

Lucky Colour - Purple

Lucky Number - 7

Gemini Horoscope Today

Today will be a mixed day. You may get help from a friend in your work. Success can come if you make decisions patiently. Avoid neglecting any responsibilities. You will try to complete tasks in minimal time and will succeed in doing so. Your health will remain stable.

Lucky Colour - Green

Lucky Number - 2

Cancer Horoscope Today

Today, your day will be decent. You will complete all essential tasks. Be cautious of trusting people too much in financial matters, as expenses may rise. It's advisable to think twice before lending money. A close person might attempt to deceive you. You may go on a religious trip with your spouse. It's a good time to reflect on your future.

Lucky Colour - Blue

Lucky Number - 5

Leo Horoscope Today

Your day will be better than usual. You will try to make positive changes in your life. Solutions to ongoing issues might present themselves, making you feel content. Money you had lent out may be returned. A religious family activity could be planned. Your behaviour will improve, and you might get opportunities to help others, which will also benefit you.

Lucky Colour - Green

Lucky Number - 6

Virgo Horoscope Today

Today will be favourable for you. New career opportunities will arise, and your relationships with your spouse will be positive. You may go for a dinner date together. Work will be successful, and you'll get support from friends. Your enthusiasm will be high, and you will receive full cooperation from your siblings. Any pending work will be completed, and the atmosphere at home will be pleasant. Students will remain focused on their studies.

Lucky Colour - Silver

Lucky Number - 9

Libra Horoscope Today

Today will be a mixed day. You will focus on completing your work. Some discussions may arise at work. Students may engage more with friends, and you could take on new responsibilities that you will manage successfully. A big task will be completed with your child’s help. You will receive full support from your parents. Some people might feel jealous of your achievements.

Lucky Colour - Pink

Lucky Number - 6

Scorpio Horoscope Today

Your day will be excellent. Any work you begin will be completed on time. Your imagination will assist you in achieving your goals. It's a good day for financial transactions. Appreciate your spouse's accomplishments to enhance the harmony in your married life. Students will find success in their studies. You'll hear good news from your children, and your health will remain good.

Lucky Colour - Blue

Lucky Number - 8

Sagittarius Horoscope Today

Your day will be fantastic. You will receive valuable suggestions from someone regarding expanding your business. Financial and career-related good news will come your way. All your planned tasks will be completed today. A meeting with a significant person at a social event could prove beneficial for you in the future. Your colleagues will be helpful.

Lucky Colour - Magenta

Lucky Number - 7

Capricorn Horoscope Today

Today will be better than usual. You may plan a family trip, and your relationship with your spouse will improve. You may also plan to watch a movie with friends. You could meet someone who will prove advantageous to you in the future. You will succeed in a particular task, and fresh ideas will come to you for expanding your business.

Lucky Colour - Red

Lucky Number - 2

Aquarius Horoscope Today

Your day will be filled with happiness. Luck will be on your side today. Businesspeople will gain, and students will have an excellent day. Career success will be within your grasp. If you have been thinking of completing an important task, today is the day. You will feel a strong inclination to help others. Your married life will be fulfilling, and your spouse will agree with your thoughts.

Lucky Colour - Saffron

Lucky Number - 2

Pisces Horoscope Today

Your day will be okay. You may feel excited about something today, but work pressure may suddenly increase. You might not get enough time to complete tasks, so it is better to remain calm and patient. However, some people will offer you assistance. Your day will be busy, and the confusion may increase. Students will have a good day in their studies.

Lucky Colour - Grey

Lucky Number - 4

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer with expertise in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and astrology. He appears daily on India TV’s morning show Bhavishyavani at 7:30 am.)