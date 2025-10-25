Horoscope today [October 25, 2025]: Daily astrological predictions for all zodiac signs Horoscope Today, 25 October 2025: Today marks Kartik Shukla Chaturthi Tithi under Shobhan Yoga and Anuradha Nakshatra. As devotees observe Vainayaki Ganesh Chaturthi Vrat, find out what this spiritually charged Saturday brings for you — from Aries to Pisces — in love, finance, and health.

New Delhi:

Today marks the Chaturthi Tithi of the Kartik Shukla Paksha, falling on a Saturday. The Chaturthi Tithi will last until 3:49 AM tonight. The auspicious Shobhan Yoga will continue through the day and night, ending at 6:46 AM tomorrow.

The day begins under the Anuradha Nakshatra, which transitions into the Jyeshtha Nakshatra by 7:52 AM. Devotees across the country will observe the Vainayaki Shri Ganesh Chaturthi Vrat today. Additionally, the Surya Shashthi Vrat commences from today, marking the start of a spiritually significant period.

Aries horoscope today

Today brings positive developments for you. Farmers can expect progress in agricultural pursuits, while married individuals will see happiness entering their relationships. If you plan to start something new, success is likely. Competitive fields may offer you fresh opportunities to advance. You might also conclude a property-related task today, bringing immense satisfaction. Health remains stable and strong.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Number: 5

Taurus horoscope today

A wonderful day lies ahead. Those recovering from health issues will find significant relief. Good news about a possible promotion at work could come your way, creating a cheerful atmosphere at home. Avoid overthinking small matters, as it might lead to unnecessary confusion. A long-standing loan may finally be repaid. Civil engineers could embark on a new project.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Number: 6

Gemini horoscope today

It’s a favourable day for you. You’ll handle your responsibilities well, earning appreciation from your family. Married life will be harmonious and full of warmth. Maintain good relations with people in government sectors — their support will prove helpful. Differences with your partner will likely be resolved today, strengthening your bond. You may also find multiple avenues for financial growth.

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Lucky Number: 3

Cancer horoscope today

Today will bring gains and satisfaction. Following the advice of elders could work in your favour. Students preparing for competitive exams will soon see the results of their hard work. Electricians and small business owners may witness higher profits. Married life will remain sweet and understanding, while your reputation in social circles will rise. You might also receive joyful news related to children.

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Number: 1

Leo horoscope today

The day will be pleasant and productive. M.Tech students might get stuck on a particular topic - seek guidance instead of stressing. Positive thoughts will uplift your mood, and your enthusiasm for new ventures will increase. Your financial stability will strengthen, and you might finally buy something you’ve wanted for a while. At work, you’ll focus on improving your image.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 9

Virgo horoscope today

Expect a mixed day. Avoid unnecessary arguments as they might complicate matters. Support from friends will help you through the day. You could meet new people at work, and one of them might share valuable information. Marital relations will strengthen, and you’ll feel closer to your partner. Those working away from family may get a chance to visit home soon.

Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Number: 1

Libra horoscope today

Your day looks promising. Professionals in private jobs may receive a salary hike, improving their financial stability. Domestic harmony and prosperity will increase. You may also plan a visit to a religious place today. Don’t forget to carry essentials if you step out. Your family will fully support your decisions. Health remains energetic, and you might bump into an old friend while shopping.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Number: 7

Scorpio horoscope today

Happiness surrounds you today. Your confidence will soar, and your efforts at work will pay off. Business owners will experience relief from sluggish performance, with sales showing improvement. You might celebrate with friends this evening. A positive change in attitude will draw good energy your way. Those planning to buy a vehicle will find this a favourable time.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Number: 1

Sagittarius horoscope today

A rewarding day awaits you. Those involved in social work could receive recognition or honours. Any lingering health issues may ease. Approach your spouse with kindness instead of criticism to strengthen understanding. Family comfort and prosperity will increase, and emotional ties will deepen. Financially, you’ll feel stronger than before, and construction-related work will progress smoothly.

Lucky Colour: Golden

Lucky Number: 7

Capricorn horoscope today

You’ll feel an abundance of positive energy today. You may be drawn toward buying a new vehicle. Your daughter might get selected in her desired field. Marital happiness will increase. However, avoid rushing through tasks, as errors may occur. Mechanical engineers are likely to achieve an old target and take on a new responsibility. Lifestyle improvements will make you feel more confident.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Number: 4

Aquarius horoscope today

The day brings mixed outcomes. Avoid oily food, as it may cause minor health discomfort. Political professionals might face added responsibilities. Marital misunderstandings will be resolved, and harmony will return. Listen attentively to elders and avoid interrupting them. Romantic partners may go shopping together, spending a cheerful evening. Business prospects look promising - be polite with customers to maintain goodwill.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Number: 5

Pisces horoscope today

A favourable day for progress and profits. Your gentle attitude will win people over, and your communication skills will help you navigate important matters wisely. New sources of income may open up. Students will show interest in writing or creative work, while business owners, especially in hardware, will see smooth operations. You’ll connect with knowledgeable individuals, and misunderstandings in married life will fade away.

Lucky Colour: Silver

Lucky Number: 3