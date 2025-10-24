Horoscope today, 24 October 2025: From Aries to Pisces, what the stars have in store for you Horoscope Today, 24 October 2025, brings mixed cosmic energy with Mercury in Scorpio. Aries feels confident, Taurus attracts good news, and Pisces gains clarity. Check love, career, health and lucky colours for all zodiac signs in today’s detailed horoscope.

Today falls on Tritiya Tithi of Kartik Shukla Paksha, lasting until 1:20 AM late tonight. The day carries a Shubha Yoga that continues until 5:55 AM and is influenced by the Anuradha Nakshatra, which lasts until 7:52 AM tomorrow morning.

Mercury transits into Scorpio at 12:36 PM today, bringing focus to communication, research, and financial planning. Overall, today is a blend of auspicious energy and practical opportunities. Let’s see what the stars have in store for each zodiac sign.

Aries horoscope today

Today will be favourable for you. You may find yourself sharing your thoughts and feelings with your parents. Those studying away from home might have an opportunity to meet family members. Participation in religious or spiritual activities will bring peace of mind. You will receive support from siblings, and you might receive positive news via remote communication. Your home environment will feel happy, health will improve, and your financial situation is likely to strengthen.

Lucky Color: Blue

Lucky Number: 1

Taurus horoscope today

Your day will be moderate. Any feelings of sadness may stem from negative thinking, so try to shift your mindset to create a joyful atmosphere at home. Children may not meet your expectations today, and encouraging them will help realise their potential. Delayed funds or income are likely to arrive, and you will be able to manage all your expenses.

Lucky Color: Peach

Lucky Number: 8

Gemini horoscope today

Your day will be excellent. Dedication to work will bring you closer to success. You may have the opportunity to spend time with an experienced person, which will leave you feeling positive. A special task may be accomplished today. Relying on your own effort rather than expecting help from others will ensure smooth progress. You might plan a movie outing with your partner, enhancing your relationship and bringing joy to your married life.

Lucky Color: Black

Lucky Number: 5

Cancer horoscope today

Your day will be average. It is important to use your judgment in any situation to achieve good outcomes. Blessings from elders will increase your positivity. Your reputation and respect will grow, and there is a chance of receiving good news at home. Marital life will be pleasant. Keep track of your finances to avoid future difficulties, and avoid unnecessary stress.

Lucky Color: Red

Lucky Number: 6

Leo horoscope today

You will feel a renewed sense of energy and happiness today. Tasks will be completed with full attention and focus. New experiences will bring satisfaction, and mental worries will reduce, keeping you cheerful. Your social circle and reputation will expand. Cooperation from friends will help you, but avoid arguments to stay out of trouble. Visits from relatives may alter your daily schedule, but the home environment will remain joyful.

Lucky Color: Golden

Lucky Number: 1

Virgo horoscope today

Today will be favorable for you. Pay attention to your health, as seasonal changes may cause minor discomfort. Those engaged in social service will see increased influence and receive support from others. Practice restraint in speech and avoid conflicts. New career opportunities may arise, and your bond with family will grow stronger. Writers or those in creative fields may receive positive news.

Lucky Color: Magenta

Lucky Number: 8

Libra horoscope today

Your day will focus on serving your parents. If you plan any transactions related to land or property, make sure to examine details carefully. Overall, your day will be pleasant. Family religious or leisure events may be scheduled, and decisions you take today will be positive and beneficial. Students will find relief in academic challenges, and young job seekers may receive good career opportunities.

Lucky Color: Green

Lucky Number: 2

Scorpio horoscope today

Today will be excellent. Young people who maintain focus on studies and career will see productive results. Spend some time with children to address their concerns. While handling paperwork, ensure thorough checking. An increase in income will make you feel better, and the home environment will remain peaceful.

Lucky Color: Pink

Lucky Number: 3

Sagittarius horoscope today

Your day will be filled with enthusiasm. Working professionals will see good earnings, and property-related matters will resolve after some effort. Relations with close relatives will improve. You may have the opportunity to help someone in need, and a fun outing, such as visiting a theme park with friends, will bring enjoyment. Those in tailoring or service-related businesses will benefit from satisfied clients.

Lucky Color: Yellow

Lucky Number: 4

Capricorn horoscope today

Your day will be unique. You may need to improve your behavior, as impatience or impulsive tendencies can cause friction. Take advice from experienced people before making important decisions. Health may fluctuate, so pay attention to exercise and diet. Others may expect help from you, and offering it will reinforce trust and goodwill.

Lucky Color: Purple

Lucky Number: 9

Aquarius horoscope today

Your day will favor progress at work. Using your intellect, skill, and composure in challenging situations will help you find solutions. Spend time with practical and experienced individuals to gain insight and guidance. Following advice from seniors will bring benefits. Your health will remain stable, and relationships will see warmth and affection.

Lucky Color: White

Lucky Number: 1

Pisces horoscope today

You will feel enthusiastic today. Job seekers may receive good offers, and those employed may see a salary increase. Take some time to spend in solitude or at spiritual places. Disputes with siblings may be resolved with support from family members. Businesses related to travel or tourism will improve. Expect a heavier workload today, but help from elders will provide relief.

Lucky Color: Orange

Lucky Number: 8