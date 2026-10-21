Amit Shah sets December 2029 deadline to make India drug-free, calls for unified fight

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday underlined how the drug menace could potentially ruin India's growth and create a burden on its economy, but vowed that the Centre would make the country 'drug free' by December 31, 2029. He also called upon all state police forces to commit themselves in completely eradicating the threat of drugs across the country.

Laying a wreath at the National Police Memorial in New Delhi on 2026 Police Commemoration Day, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader also paid tribute to police personnel who have lost their lives in service to the country over the years and said there have been numerous occasions when jawans have displaced their valour, discipline and restraint to strength the internal security of the country.

"The nation is not yet free from all challenges; many issues still lie before us," Shah asserted. "The Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, has resolved that over the next 3.5 years, covering the remainder of 2026, along with 2027, 2028, and 2029, we will wage a unified battle against the drug menace, with the goal of making the country completely free from the problem of drugs by December 31, 2029."

Lauding the efforts of police personnel in helping India become Naxal-free, the union minister said the jawans of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and state forces have played a critical role in safeguarding India's democracy and ensuring the smooth conduct of democratic processes. Without CAPFs and police personnel, this wouldn't have been possible, he asserted.

Shah also cited the example of the recent assembly elections in West Bengal, and said this year's polls were the first time in state's history when not even a single person lost his life in poll-related violence. He said CAPF and police personnel have also played a critical role in ending poll-related violence in states like Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

"Over the past few years, the country faced several challenges, three of which had persisted for decades and were considered critical hotspots for our internal security: Kashmir, the Northeast, and the regions affected by 'Red Terror'. Today, peace prevails in all three of these hotspots... In Kashmir, we have largely succeeded in reining in terrorism," Shah said.

"Following various peace agreements and the laying down of arms by thousands of individuals, the entire Northeast is now on a path toward peace. Our police forces and CAPF personnel have achieved significant success in completely eradicating the Naxalite menace, a problem that had persisted for five decades across several states," he added.

He also hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for inaugurating the National Police Memorial in 2018 in a bid to honour all the police personnel from across the nation who have been martyred in the line of duty. He said the iconic site would help in drawing inspiration from their sacrifices.

"In the nearly 8 decades since independence, our nation has come to occupy a respected position on the global stage. At the very foundation of this achievement lies the sacrifice of our brave personnel. One can hardly imagine that, had these brave men and women not made the ultimate sacrifice to safeguard our internal security and protect our nation’s borders, where we would stand today," he underlined.

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