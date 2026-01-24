Horoscope today, January 24, 2026: Predictions for all signs Horoscope today, 24 January 2026: Know what the day holds for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer and all zodiac signs with daily predictions by Acharya Indu Prakash.

Today is Saturday and marks the Shukla Paksha Shashthi Tithi of the month of Magh. The Shashthi Tithi will remain in effect throughout the day and end late at night at 12:40 am. The day is observed as Sheetala Shashthi Vrat. Shiva Yoga will remain active until 2:02 pm, followed by Uttarabhadrapada Nakshatra till 2:16 pm.

In addition, the Sun transits into Shravana Nakshatra today. Together, these planetary movements shape a day that highlights discipline, emotional balance, and steady progress. Here is how the day unfolds for all twelve zodiac signs.

Aries Horoscope Today

Today is expected to be very positive for you. You will receive full support from family members while completing household responsibilities. A classmate may open up to you about personal matters, and you will be ready to help a friend whenever needed. For students of this sign, the day is favourable, especially for academic discussions with teachers. Health-wise, the day looks good. However, it is important to keep your anger under control and avoid unnecessary arguments.

Lucky colour: Green

Lucky number: 4

Taurus Horoscope Today

Your day may bring mixed results. In the first half, tasks may seem to be progressing smoothly, but some work could slow down by evening. Before starting any important task, seek advice from elders or experienced individuals at home. With your parents’ blessings, you will be able to overcome obstacles. Creative ideas will keep flowing naturally. Those working in government jobs can expect a stable day. Support from someone may help you move ahead in business matters.

Lucky colour: White

Lucky number: 2

Gemini Horoscope Today

The day is likely to be average. Students planning to take admission to college after Class 12 will find the day supportive. Those considering higher education abroad may seek guidance from others. Be cautious with financial transactions, especially while lending money. Make sure to verify details before giving a loan. Due to changing weather, take care of your health as minor issues may arise.

Lucky colour: Blue

Lucky number: 7

Cancer Horoscope Today

You will receive help from friends in completing important tasks today. Money that had been stuck for a long time may finally return, bringing financial stability. For students of this sign, the day is excellent, with success likely in a previously attempted competitive exam. The atmosphere at home will remain pleasant, and married life will feel harmonious. Unnecessary worries will fade away on their own. People associated with the arts will find the day favourable.

Lucky colour: Orange

Lucky number: 3

Leo Horoscope Today

Today looks better than usual. You may meet an influential person who could prove useful in the future. Those involved in the tour and travel business can expect a good day. Businesspersons may receive opportunities for major projects. Be mindful of your words, as a careless remark could affect relationships. The home environment will be calm in the evening, and marital life will remain comfortable.

Lucky colour: Brown

Lucky number: 8

Virgo Horoscope Today

The day will be slightly favourable and will bring results as per your expectations. If you are planning to shift your business to a new location, make sure to assess the place carefully. Working women will have a good day, with improved relations with bosses and colleagues. You may take responsibility for a task at the workplace. Business growth is indicated. For those in love, the day is positive and may include plans for an outing.

Lucky colour: Magenta

Lucky number: 4

Libra Horoscope Today

Today is expected to be very good, and your efforts are likely to succeed. Families searching for a suitable groom for their daughter may find a positive match. Legal or court-related matters may bring encouraging news. Married life will feel more harmonious, with strong support from your spouse. You may also plan a trip together.

Lucky colour: Purple

Lucky number: 5

Scorpio Horoscope Today

The day looks promising. Fresh ideas will come to mind, and you will successfully implement them in your routine. Those involved in politics may see progress and could even be offered a higher position. Your reputation among the public is likely to improve. People associated with the iron trade can expect growth in business. Students will also find the day supportive.

Lucky colour: Blue

Lucky number: 2

Sagittarius Horoscope Today

You are likely to have a good day. People associated with art and literature may gain recognition. You could get an opportunity to be part of a large group or organisation. You will prefer spending more time with family and may plan an outing together. Interest in religious activities will increase. The day is favourable for investing in small industries and for product marketing. Chances of promotion are also indicated.

Lucky colour: Silver

Lucky number: 2

Capricorn Horoscope Today

The day is in your favour. Your work at the office will be appreciated, keeping you in a positive mood. Relationships within the family will remain strong, and you may show more interest in household responsibilities. Students appearing for computer science exams are likely to perform well. Seeking friends’ advice for a new project will be beneficial. You may plan a visit to a religious place with your spouse. The evening will be spent quality time with children. Financially, some people will prove especially helpful.

Lucky colour: Green

Lucky number: 9

Aquarius Horoscope Today

Today will be a good day for you. You will receive appreciation both at home and outside due to your positive behaviour. The day is ideal for engaging in social work. You may consider starting an NGO or associating with a social organisation. Juniors at work may look up to you for guidance. You could also receive an award or recognition at the office. Harmony in relationships will continue.

Lucky colour: Orange

Lucky number: 3

Pisces Horoscope Today

Today is likely to be excellent. Students preparing for government exams will need to put in extra effort. Pay attention to your health and avoid negligence of any kind. Wholesale traders are likely to benefit significantly. If you are planning to source goods from another city, today is suitable for related decisions. You will receive support from your spouse in property-related matters. Children may get an opportunity to participate in a competition.

Lucky colour: Black

Lucky number: 4

Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer with extensive experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and astrology. He appears daily on India TV’s morning prediction show.