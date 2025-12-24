Horoscope today, December 24, 2025: What stars say for Aries to Pisces Horoscope today, 24 December 2025: Know how the day will unfold for all 12 zodiac signs, including career, money, relationships and health predictions by Acharya Indu Prakash.

Today is Wednesday, and it is the Chaturthi Tithi of the Paush Shukla Paksha. The Chaturthi Tithi will remain in effect until 1:12 pm today. The Harshan Yoga will last until 4:02 pm this evening. Along with this, the Dhanishta Nakshatra will remain throughout the day and night, ending at 8:19 am tomorrow. From today, Panchak also begins.

In addition, today is the Vinayaki Shri Ganesh Chaturthi fast. Let us find out how the day will be for all 12 zodiac signs.

Aries horoscope today

Today will be favourable for you. You will gain new information today, which will prove beneficial for your future. It is important to leave laziness behind and concentrate on work. You may buy items of your choice from the market. The day is suitable for implementing plans to expand your business. Sweetness will remain in relationships. People’s trust in you will stay strong, and your honesty will inspire others. Women will get relief from household work sooner than expected.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 8

Taurus horoscope today

Today will be a good day for you. Maintaining a practical approach will benefit you, and people’s behaviour towards you will remain positive. You may spend some time in solitude or at a religious place. Women of this sign will remain active in business and may earn good profits. A pleasant and positive atmosphere will prevail at home, and the evening will be spent with family members. Due to an unpleasant remark, you may have to face displeasure from family members. Avoid taking excessive stress and try to take out some time for yourself.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Number: 9

Gemini horoscope today

Today will be a normal day for you. Tasks you have planned are likely to be completed on time, and completing some work ahead of schedule will bring you happiness. You may feel disturbed by people’s opinions or remarks about you, but handling this phase patiently will soon bring normalcy. Students of this sign will feel enthusiastic about studies and spend more time studying.

Lucky Colour: Brown

Lucky Number: 2

Cancer horoscope today

Today will be special for you. Some people may try to create obstacles. Ignore rumours and focus on your work; success is assured. You need to work with seriousness and responsibility in business. Reconsider plans for business expansion. Seeking expert advice before taking small or big decisions will bring profits. You will succeed in maintaining balance within the family, and members will understand each other’s emotions.

Lucky Colour: Black

Lucky Number: 4

Leo horoscope today

Today will be a moderate day for you. It is important to ensure that past mistakes are not repeated. Your life is moving towards progress, and you will prepare yourself for new responsibilities. You may receive major opportunities according to your capabilities. As your abilities grow, bigger opportunities will follow. You may worry about your spouse but may find it difficult to express it. Despite a busy day, you will take time for yourself and engage in activities you enjoy.

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Number: 8

Virgo horoscope today

Today will be favourable for you. With the help of an experienced person, you will be able to resolve your child’s career-related issues. Some adverse situations may arise. Control your anger during disputes. A long journey may be planned. Stay away from risky tasks. If you avoid haste and anger, your work will be completed smoothly. You may plan to meet an old friend today.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Number: 6

Libra horoscope today

Today you will feel happy. Obstacles in completing work will come to an end. For women of this sign, the day is good. Singers’ performances will be well-received by people. Avoid rushing into tasks, or you may have to redo them. Your work will be appreciated at the office. You may receive a new project, which you will complete responsibly. You will experience family happiness, and sweetness will increase in relationships. Be careful to follow traffic rules while driving.

Lucky Colour: Silver

Lucky Number: 5

Scorpio horoscope today

Today will be a good day for you. Students may feel confused about a topic, and seeking help will improve understanding. Positive thoughts will arise in your mind. The day is favourable for people associated with politics, and work done for social welfare may be appreciated. You will receive a positive response from senior officials. Your enthusiasm to try something new will increase. Your financial position will strengthen. You may purchase a desired item. You will try to further improve your image at the workplace.

Lucky Colour: Grey

Lucky Number: 9

Sagittarius horoscope today

Today will be favourable for you. People associated with politics should think deeply before taking decisions. You may feel slightly concerned about an old issue. Instead of scolding your spouse over minor matters, explain things politely to improve understanding. For unmarried people of this sign, ongoing relationship discussions may soon be finalised. Ongoing projects of construction business owners will be completed soon. You may invest in new ventures today.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Number: 7

Capricorn horoscope today

Today will be an excellent day for you. You will learn a new skill. Advice from a family member will prove helpful. Guests may visit your home, creating a pleasant atmosphere. The day will be favourable for farmers, with progress in agricultural work. Starting a new venture today will bring success. You may get opportunities to move ahead in competitive fields and should continue your preparation. Property-related work will be completed today, bringing heartfelt happiness. Health-wise, the day will be good.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Number: 5

Aquarius horoscope today

Today will be a very good day for you. A long-pending task will be completed, leading to a noticeable improvement in your financial condition. Participating in religious activities with your mother will bring peace. The evening will be spent happily with family members. Harmony will remain in married life. You will gain inspiration to move ahead by learning from past mistakes. Family members will be happy with your progress, and your income will increase. You may go out for dinner with children in the evening. People working in private companies have chances of promotion.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 2

Pisces horoscope today

Your confidence will remain high today. Employees of the electricity department will have a good day. Those looking for jobs may receive good opportunities. You may be sensitive towards others’ needs and emotions. You will remain focused on work and receive support and success from family. Women of this sign will see good progress in business and higher profits. For ear-related issues, consulting a good doctor today would be beneficial.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Number: 3

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a renowned astrologer with deep expertise in Vastu, palmistry, and astrology. He appears every morning at 7:30 a.m. on India TV’s show "Bhavishyavani")