Horoscope today [October 23, 2025]: Daily predictions for all zodiac signs Horoscope Today, 23 October 2025: Thursday marks Bhai Dooj and Vishwakarma Puja — a day of spiritual energy and family warmth. Find out what the stars have in store for you today with astrology predictions for all zodiac signs, from Aries to Pisces.

Thursday marks the Dwitiya Tithi of the Kartik Shukla Paksha - a day filled with spiritual significance and festive joy. The Dwitiya Tithi will last until 10:47 PM tonight, and the day celebrates the sacred bond between brothers and sisters as the festival of Bhai Dooj is observed across India.

Alongside, the auspicious Ayushman Yoga continues until 5 AM tomorrow, believed to bring good health and longevity. The Vishakha Nakshatra will remain active until 4:51 AM, enhancing prosperity and focus. In addition, devotees will also perform Vishwakarma Puja, honouring the divine architect and creator. Here’s what the stars have in store for all zodiac signs today.

Aries horoscope today

Your day will be filled with happiness and positivity. Students will feel relief and may plan a new study schedule. At work, you’ll stay focused and prefer to limit distractions like phone use. Avoid trusting people too easily in financial matters and think carefully before lending money. You might plan a visit to a religious place with your spouse. Any ongoing problems will soon find solutions. Taking your parents’ blessings today will bring success in your tasks.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Number: 6

Taurus horoscope today

The day will move according to your plans, keeping your mind engaged and positive. You may take interest in social work, and your spouse will fully support your efforts. Business partnerships could prove beneficial. You’ll approach things with greater understanding, improving your relationships at home. Happiness through your children is also indicated. You might come across a secret that could surprise you.

Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Number: 1

Gemini horoscope today

Today will be favourable for you. You’ll find new opportunities to expand your business. Money lent to someone earlier might be returned unexpectedly. Business dealings could bring you additional profit, boosting your confidence. Your siblings will offer full support. A family function may alter your daily routine. Most of your pending work will get completed, and misunderstandings in relationships will clear up, bringing sweetness back. Financial gains are also likely.

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Lucky Number: 6

Cancer horoscope today

Expect a mixed day. You’ll stay focused on completing your work, though luck may not favour you fully. At work, you may need to discuss or review certain matters, but your rivals could end up admiring your strategies. Those working in large companies will have a promising day. Domestic challenges are likely to resolve soon. Housewives considering starting a business will find good prospects today.

Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Number: 5

Leo horoscope today

Today brings improvement and relief from ongoing issues. A family religious event may be planned. You’ll make conscious efforts to improve your lifestyle and health. Adopting a better diet will benefit your long-term well-being. Your positive behaviour will help you form new friendships and open doors to helping others.

Lucky Colour: Grey

Lucky Number: 4

Virgo horoscope today

The day begins on a cheerful note. Any recent misunderstandings with your parents will fade. Politicians and those in social work will have a favourable day, while women will find success in personal and professional matters. Businesspersons may attend an important meeting. You may finally be free from a financial debt, easing your stress. A short trip or outing could also be on the cards. Relief from headaches is likely, ensuring an overall good day.

Lucky Colour: Silver

Lucky Number: 9

Libra horoscope today

You’ll be full of enthusiasm today. Business-related gains are likely, especially for those dealing in wood or handicrafts. Writers may start working on new projects that will be well received. A new member’s arrival in the family will bring happiness. Artists and painters may have their work showcased at a major exhibition and gain wide appreciation.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 1

Scorpio horoscope today

The day will go in your favour. If you’re travelling for business, seek blessings from elders before leaving - your efforts will be successful. Your spouse may receive a promotion or new opportunity. Those in courier or logistics businesses will see growth. Your dedication will inspire juniors at work. Avoid fried foods to stay healthy.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Number: 7

Sagittarius horoscope today

Your day will be better than before. You’ll spend quality time with family, and deep conversations with your spouse will strengthen your relationship. You may plan a movie or a get-together with friends. Meeting someone influential could bring future benefits. Success in a key task is likely, along with creative new ideas. Parental support will remain constant.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Number: 2

Capricorn horoscope today

A mixed day awaits you. Focused efforts will lead to success. Love partners will share a pleasant day and may dine out together. Avoid neglecting responsibilities. Health will remain stable. Workload will reduce with the support of your seniors. You’ll handle your duties efficiently. Those in real estate may launch a new housing project.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Number: 2

Aquarius horoscope today

The day looks auspicious for you. You might feel a bit anxious about something but will find comfort in sharing it with a close friend. A family movie outing or birthday party will lift your spirits. You may learn a new skill that proves beneficial in the future. Considering the purchase of a new vehicle is also possible. Seeking financial advice from an expert will be useful. You’ll finish pending office tasks on time and take interest in spiritual activities.

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Lucky Number: 7

Pisces horoscope today

Your day will start with fresh enthusiasm. Your kind and pleasant attitude will help you gain recognition in your community. You might get floral decorations done at home. Contractors and business owners will see financial gains. However, the changing weather may cause restlessness - stay hydrated and alert about your health. Making small changes in your daily routine will bring efficiency and benefit your work. Recognition in political or social circles is likely.

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Number: 6