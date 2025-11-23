Horoscope today [November 23, 2025]: Aries to Pisces, how your Sunday will unfold Some days feel heavier, some feel quietly lucky. Your horoscope today for 23 November 2025 walks you sign by sign through the energy of this Sunday. From Aries to Pisces, see where to slow down, where to be brave and how to make the most of the day.

New Delhi:

Today, 23 November, marks the Tritiya tithi of the bright fortnight of Margashirsha, falling on a Sunday. The Tritiya tithi remains in effect until 7:25 pm. Dhriti Yoga will prevail until 12:09 pm, and the Moola Nakshatra continues until 7:28 pm. Adding to this already significant astrological landscape, Mercury begins its retrograde motion in Libra this evening at 8:26 pm.

These concurrent celestial movements, Moola Nakshatra, Dhriti Yoga, and Mercury’s retrograde, may bring noticeable shifts in the lives of all zodiac signs. Here’s what the day holds for you.

Aries horoscope today 23 November 2025

Aries natives can expect a favourable and uplifting day. Students may receive encouraging news related to their career or academics, boosting their confidence. Your positive contribution in college or group settings is likely to make your friends happy. A conversation with someone in the evening may revolve around an important matter. You may pick up flowers from the market for a prayer ritual. Stay optimistic but avoid rushing into decisions; taking advice from elders will prove useful. A chance to attend a social function may also present itself.

Lucky colour: Golden

Lucky number: 7

Taurus horoscope today 23 November 2025

Today promises to be a rewarding day for Taurus individuals. Consulting your partner before taking on a new task will bring clarity. This is the day to prove wrong anyone who underestimated your abilities, your efforts will yield success. Pay close attention to the company your children keep. Workload may increase at the office, but your performance is likely to impress your seniors. Creative endeavours may bring financial gains.

Lucky colour: Grey

Lucky number: 6

Gemini horoscope today 23 November 2025

Gemini natives can expect a day full of fresh energy. A conversation with someone may bring joy, along with new insights or learning. You’ll make an effort to treat everyone warmly and avoid hurting anyone’s feelings. Seeking help for an important task will bring results, so don’t hesitate. Avoid making emotional decisions. Couples may visit a place of worship today, strengthening harmony in their relationship.

Lucky colour: Pink

Lucky number: 8

Cancer horoscope today 23 November 2025

This Sunday is likely to align in your favour. A friend may visit unexpectedly, leaving you pleasantly surprised; discussing personal concerns with them may bring relief. Engineers of this sign may benefit professionally, with good returns indicated. Signing a partnership agreement could work in your favour. Domestic life remains peaceful and prosperous, and there may be an increase in your status and reputation. Those in politics may be entrusted with a significant responsibility today.

Lucky colour: Silver

Lucky number: 5

Leo horoscope today 23 November 2025

Leo individuals may feel particularly confident today, opening doors to new opportunities for progress. You may plan a spiritual trip with your family. Business prospects look promising, and your health shows improvement. A new professional or personal initiative may take shape. Harmony in married life increases when decisions are made together. Commerce students may finally overcome difficulties in understanding a subject.

Lucky colour: Magenta

Lucky number: 8

Virgo horoscope today 23 November 2025

Virgo natives may complete office tasks with ease, earning appreciation from both juniors and seniors. This boosts your confidence as well as your professional standing. Support from your partner in an important matter may bring happiness, and an evening dinner outing is possible. Blessings from elders add positivity, and a joyful piece of news may arrive at home. Married life remains fulfilling.

Lucky colour: Red

Lucky number: 3

Libra horoscope today 23 November 2025

Today brings relief from family tensions for Libra individuals. With the right guidance, understanding among family members will deepen. Money previously lent may return to you, bringing financial support and prompting thoughts of making a new purchase. Workload may rise, but the evening promises quality time with family.

Lucky colour: Purple

Lucky number: 1

Scorpio horoscope today 23 November 2025

The day may feel moderate for Scorpio natives. You might need to work harder than usual and remain occupied for most of the day. At your workplace, you may meet someone who leaves a positive impression. Fulfilling a wish for your mother could bring her great joy. Stay focused on your responsibilities. Gains from multiple sources are likely, and new experiences at work may boost your confidence.

Lucky colour: Orange

Lucky number: 5

Sagittarius horoscope today 23 November 2025

Sagittarius individuals may finally resolve an ongoing academic challenge, bringing a sense of relief. You may participate actively in an auspicious or cultural event. Faith and devotion guide your actions today. A friend may request financial support, and you’ll help as per your means. Couples may enjoy a pleasant outing. Business natives may formulate a new plan for greater gains. Students have favourable prospects for success.

Lucky colour: Pink

Lucky number: 1

Capricorn horoscope today 23 November 2025

Capricorn natives can look forward to a positive day. Your family may appreciate your recent contributions or actions. The day is especially favourable for women. Business expansion opportunities may arise. Students preparing for competitive exams will stay focused. Someone you once helped may return the favour. Your professional abilities strengthen, and you may find yourself moving ahead with renewed determination. Career growth and financial progress are likely.

Lucky colour: White

Lucky number: 9

Aquarius horoscope today 23 November 2025

Aquarius individuals may receive praise at the workplace, with recognition for their skills. Personal and professional changes may benefit you today. Some tasks may require extra effort. Those in hospitality or restaurant businesses may see improved prospects. Support from your father may help both at home and at work. Family relationships remain sweet, and couples may consider discussing their relationship with family members.

Lucky colour: Maroon

Lucky number: 4

Pisces horoscope today 23 November 2025

Pisces natives may plan fresh strategies to boost their business, leading to encouraging prospects. You may meet a childhood friend, stirring nostalgic memories. Leisure and recreation will attract you today. Those dealing with arthritis may find relief. Home life remains peaceful, while those in politics may have a packed, busy day.

Lucky colour: Brown

Lucky number: 4

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a renowned astrologer with deep expertise in Vastu, palmistry, and astrology. He appears every morning at 7:30 a.m. on India TV’s show "Bhavishyavani")