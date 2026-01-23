Horoscope today, January 23, 2026: Daily predictions for all 12 zodiac signs Horoscope today, 23 January 2026: Check zodiac-wise daily predictions for all 12 signs, including career, finance, health and relationships, by Acharya Indu Prakash.

New Delhi:

On 23rd January, the fifth day of the Shukla Paksha of Magh month, and a Friday, the Panchami Tithi will last until 1:47 AM tonight. The Parigh Yoga will be present until 3:59 PM today, and the Purvabhadrapada Nakshatra will continue until 2:33 PM. Today marks the celebration of Basant Panchami and Saraswati Puja.

Here's how the day will unfold for all 12 zodiac signs:

Aries Horoscope Today

Today, you'll be full of new ideas. With guidance from older family members, misunderstandings in relationships will be cleared up. It's a good time to make improvements in your behaviour and rectify past mistakes. You'll embark on a strong, fresh start, and may even think about making new plans for a project. There's a possibility of an increase in your sources of income. Your health will be good today, but avoid unnecessary arguments. To improve your marital life, steer clear of misunderstandings.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 1

Taurus Horoscope Today

Today, you'll feel refreshed and full of energy. You will have certain responsibilities, and may make plans for a religious event. There's a chance you could get back some money that was stuck for a while. Art students in this sign will receive support from their teachers. You might also plan a trip to a religious place with a friend. Your married life will be smooth, and business will bring in more profit than usual.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 3

Gemini Horoscope Today

Your day will be cheerful and pleasant. In your business, it's important to pay attention to small details, so consider seeking advice from an experienced person. Your special wish might be fulfilled today. At work, you'll receive encouragement from your superiors. A significant task related to your children may be successfully completed, bringing you joy. For those in relationships, today is a great day to spend time together, possibly on a little trip. You'll also hear good news from your in-laws.

Lucky Colour: Silver

Lucky Number: 4

Cancer Horoscope Today

Today will be favourable for you. You may learn something technical that could benefit your future. For those in private jobs, there’s a chance of a transfer to a preferred location. Students will have a good day, excelling in competitive exams. Writers will find today particularly good, with a potential award or recognition for their work.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Number: 2

Leo Horoscope Today

The stars will favour you today. You'll be focused at work, getting your tasks done, and your boss will be happy with your performance. Any long-term plans for the future will be fruitful. You might get the chance to reconnect with old friends today. Those in the textile business will particularly find success. You may also get together with others to plan a social cause. Newlyweds might visit a religious place together.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Number: 7

Virgo Horoscope Today

Your day will be alright, but be mindful of letting others interfere in your personal or family matters. There may be a religious or ceremonial event at home, with a lot of guests visiting. Students will receive special guidance from their teachers. You may decide to take a computer course, and you might discuss this idea with your mother. Your spouse will be a big help today, making you happy. In love, both of you will appreciate each other's feelings.

Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Number: 4

Libra Horoscope Today

Your day will be quite favourable. Take some time out for yourself to relieve the daily stress and relax. You will manage both your family and professional responsibilities well. Your reputation and respect in the community will rise. Students will stay focused on their studies, and it’s a good time to complete any pending tasks. Your father might seek advice from an experienced individual to help guide your career. You may also attend a friend’s birthday party, full of fun and celebration.

Lucky Colour: Brown

Lucky Number: 9

Scorpio Horoscope Today

Today will be a good day for you. The family atmosphere will be happy and peaceful. Efforts to improve your financial situation will show positive results. With the help of an influential person, you will successfully complete an administrative task. You may plan for a new business venture that will bring you substantial profits. Spending quality time with family will bring joy, and any health concerns will be resolved. An unexpected monetary gain will strengthen your financial position.

Lucky Colour: Brown

Lucky Number: 6

Sagittarius Horoscope Today

Today will be an excellent day for you. You'll find relief from the challenges that have been bothering you for a while. Efforts to enhance your personality will show good results. Your public image will improve, and your relationships with your partner will grow stronger if you maintain balance. Your mother's health will improve. You'll learn something new today that will benefit you in the future. Your children may ask for a toy or something special.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Number: 1

Capricorn Horoscope Today

Today, things will go well for you. Your routine will be organised, and if you've been waiting on a property matter, it’s a good day to resolve it. You'll receive useful advice from someone special. People will be drawn to you due to your natural charm and positive attitude. There’s a chance of a new addition to your family. Any ongoing family disagreements will be resolved, leading to more love and harmony. You may visit a religious place with your spouse.

Lucky Colour: Silver

Lucky Number: 2

Aquarius Horoscope Today

Today, you'll experience significant success in your work. You might receive an invitation to attend a ceremony or conference. While some unexpected expenses might arise, your increased income will balance it out, preventing any financial problems. Issues related to your education or career will be resolved. Women of this sign may receive happy news. Your parents will be supportive, helping you move forward in life.

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Lucky Number: 6

Pisces Horoscope Today

Your day will be mixed. You might plan some home renovations or improvements. There will be happiness in the family due to the success of your children. You may consult an expert for advice on your children’s career path. You’ll likely need to make some efforts regarding property matters. Adopting new technologies at work will help you finish tasks more efficiently. Students pursuing medical studies will find today favourable for success.

Lucky Colour: Grey

Lucky Number: 8

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer with expertise in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and astrology. He appears daily on India TV’s morning show Bhavishyavani at 7:30 am.)