Daily horoscope for September 21, 2025: What Aries to Pisces should know today It’s a powerful Sunday—see what the stars say for your sign. Read your September 21, 2025, horoscope for love, work, money and health, and step into the day with clarity.

New Delhi:

Today is Sunday, the Amavasya Tithi of Ashwin Krishna Paksha. Amavasya Tithi will remain till 1:24 pm late tonight. Shraddha for those on Amavasya Tithi will be performed today. There will be auspicious yoga till 7:53 pm today.

Along with this, Poorva Phalguni Nakshatra will remain till 9:32 am today; after that, Uttara Phalguni Nakshatra will start. Apart from this, there will be a ring-shaped solar eclipse today. Let’s find out the detailed horoscopes for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces.

Aries horoscope today – September 21, 2025

Today will be a reasonably good day for you. You may discuss an important task with your office staff to get it completed. Your marital life will remain harmonious. Women of this sign may expand their businesses through online platforms and gain good profits. For writers, the day is highly favourable – your work will be appreciated, and you may even start a new story. Health-wise, the day looks fine.

Lucky Number: 01

Lucky Colour: Blue

Taurus horoscope today – September 21, 2025

Today will be a good day for you. You might finalise a major business deal, which could bring significant financial gain. Stay positive from all perspectives. You might discuss a problem with friends and find a good solution. Your financial position will be stronger than before, and you may discover new sources of income. You’ll remain engaged in social activities, which will benefit you in the future.

Lucky Number: 03

Lucky Colour: Green

Gemini horoscope today – September 21, 2025

Today will be favourable for you. Before investing in a large company, take expert advice to ensure maximum profit. Focus on policies and rules in government work, which will make things easier for you. Avoid rushing through any task, and everything will go smoothly. Your sweet speech will earn you respect, and you will complete all responsibilities on time.

Lucky Number: 04

Lucky Colour: Red

Cancer horoscope today – September 21, 2025

Today will be excellent for you. Your honest and dedicated approach will yield positive results. You may get the opportunity to attend a function with your spouse. A trip with a friend might be planned, where you could also discuss some meaningful matters. A long-pending task will be completed today, satisfying you. Any career-related confusion will be resolved, and work will progress well.

Lucky Number: 09

Lucky Colour: Orange

Leo horoscope today – September 21, 2025

Today will be in your favour. Before taking on any major task, do seek the blessings of your parents and mentors. Your child’s support will help advance your business. Personal life issues will start resolving, and the family atmosphere will remain pleasant. Women of this sign will make the right choices today, paving the way for future self-reliance. Your vision will be far-sighted, and you will take steps for a secure future.

Lucky Number: 08

Lucky Colour: Black

Virgo horoscope today – September 21, 2025

Your day will be good today. There's a strong possibility of getting a promotion at work. If you're thinking of investing in a large project, take advice from a knowledgeable person. You may be given some family responsibilities today, which you’ll handle well. Your mind will be drawn to creative activities, and you might complete an unfinished painting. Children may open up to you today – guide them well so they can learn to differentiate between right and wrong.

Lucky Number: 06

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Libra horoscope today – September 21, 2025

Today will be an excellent day for you. There's potential for substantial profits in business. Discussing matters with others will prove beneficial. Relations with relatives will improve, and sweetness in relationships will grow. You might be sensitive to others' needs and emotions today. Students of this sign may take extra classes to better understand a subject. Overall, everything will go smoothly today.

Lucky Number: 02

Lucky Colour: Purple

Scorpio horoscope today – September 21, 2025

Today will be in your favour. Most of your tasks will be successful, provided you maintain patience and composure. Taking advice from elders before investing in business will prove beneficial. You’ll try to fulfil your father's wishes. Women of this sign will succeed in balancing office and household duties. You may be given a new responsibility at work, which you will complete effectively. Big opportunities may arise today in the fields of art and acting, helping you advance your career.

Lucky Number: 07

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Sagittarius horoscope today – September 21, 2025

Your day will be pleasant. Whatever work you begin today will likely be completed on time. You may receive new career opportunities. If you're trying to understand something, seek advice from an experienced person. Despite a busy schedule, you’ll make time for your children and enjoy yourself with them, which will refresh you. You might have to run around for some work – stay hydrated to maintain good health.

Lucky Number: 01

Lucky Colour: Grey

Capricorn horoscope today – September 21, 2025

Your day will be favourable. With the help of your elders, a necessary task will be completed. You may receive good news from a relative. Your life partner will be more understanding, strengthening your relationship. Engaging in social work will uplift your mood and also help someone in need. You may get the opportunity to meet a respected individual today. Health-wise, the day will be good.

Lucky Number: 08

Lucky Colour: Silver

Aquarius horoscope today – September 21, 2025

Today will be a cheerful day. Your work will be appreciated at the office, and even your boss will be pleased with you. You might have an important conversation with a significant person today. Financial gains are likely, with new sources of income opening up. Government-related tasks will be completed with the support of a senior official, bringing you joy. You might reconnect with an old friend today, which will make you happy. A long-standing family issue will be resolved, lifting a burden off your shoulders.

Lucky Number: 09

Lucky Colour: Indigo

Pisces horoscope today – September 21, 2025

Your day will be excellent. You will get a golden opportunity for business gains, strengthening your financial situation. It’s advisable to stay calm and avoid being overly stubborn about anything. You will participate in social activities and earn respect. Your marital life will be joyful, and you may receive good news from your children.

Lucky Number: 05

Lucky Colour: Peach

