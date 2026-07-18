Former India cricketer backs Mohammed Siraj's comeback in India's white-ball setup amid England series

New Delhi:

The Indian team is all set to take on England in the third and final ODI of the ongoing series. The two sides will meet at the Lord’s Cricket Ground in London on July 19th. It is worth noting that while India managed to win the first game of the series, the Men in Blue succumbed to a loss in the second ODI.

It is worth noting that as part of the Ireland and England tour, the Indian team has only managed to win one game out of the nine that they have played on tour so far. With the side’s performances, many experts have come forward and suggested changes that the side can make in their squad going forward.

Speaking on the same, former India cricketer Aakash Chopra came forward and talked about how star pacer Mohammed Siraj could make his comeback into the white-ball setup once more and how he is usually in the firing line whenever the side needs some changes.

"We have sidelined him silently. We did that in ODIs first, saying he is unable to bowl with the old ball. He remains out in T20 cricket in any case, although he was a part of the World Cup. He came and took three wickets on the first day itself," Aakash Chopra said in a video on his YouTube channel.

"He gave an almost Player of the Match performance that day. Now he is not being seen in ODIs as well. It seems like he has been sidelined a little. There is a slight lack of clarity. He is the first man to be left out, but I feel you will see him as part of the Indian team going forward," he added.

India look to clinch series in London

Speaking of the series, both India and England have won one game in the series so far, and both will look to put in a good show as they take on each other in the series decider.

The two sides will meet at Lord’s Cricket Ground in London on July 19th, and India will look to improve, as they will be coming on the back of a loss in the second ODI of the series.

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