Today’s horoscope for 21 August 2025: Love, career, luck for all signs It’s Thursday and Mas Shivratri vrat. Read your daily horoscope for 21 August 2025, with love, career, money and lucky colour and number for every zodiac sign.

New Delhi:

Today is Thursday, Trayodashi Tithi of Bhadrapada Krishna Paksha. Trayodashi Tithi will remain till 12:45 pm today.

Vyatipat Yog will remain till 4:14 pm today. Also, Pushya Nakshatra will remain till 12:09 pm today.

Apart from this, today is Mas Shivratri Vrat. Let us now know in detail from Acharya Indu Prakash ji how all the 12 zodiac signs will get results today.

Aries horoscope today (21 August 2025)

Today will be a great day for you. You will get to work in a positive environment in your workplace and your relations with colleagues will be good.

You may start a new work, in which you are likely to get good success. Your financial condition will be good today.

You will try your best to help others. A family problem may get resolved, giving you relief.

You may also go on a religious trip with your spouse, which will prove auspicious.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Number: 9

Taurus horoscope today (21 August 2025)

Today will be a beneficial day for you. Happiness will come in your family life and long-pending work will be completed.

You will get the support of colleagues in the workplace and spend the day happily with your friends.

Students may get a chance to participate in a competition and perform well. You might also start a partnership business today.

Good news from your in-laws will bring you joy.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Number: 3

Gemini horoscope today (21 August 2025)

Today will be an auspicious day for you. You will get excellent results in your job and circumstances will be favourable.

Stay away from opponents at the workplace as they may try to spoil your work. Your focus and concentration will bring you success.

Savings plans will be successful and you may get a golden opportunity to invest. You could also go on a pilgrimage with family and spend quality time together.

Lucky Colour: Brown

Lucky Number: 6

Cancer horoscope today (21 August 2025)

Today will be a day full of joy for you. You may get good news, as your wait for a promotion in the job comes to an end.

Work pressure may increase on the new post, but you will handle responsibilities with caution. Family problems will also find solutions today.

There will be chances of financial gains, and you may have to travel for work. Comforts at home will increase, keeping your mind happy.

Lucky Colour: Grey

Lucky Number: 7

Leo horoscope today (21 August 2025)

Today will be a great day for you. Financial benefits may come from multiple sources. Good news from your children will bring happiness.

You may succeed in your job and even see an increase in salary. Property-related matters could cause some stress, but success in court cases is likely.

Your hard work and confidence will help you achieve your goals. Meeting an old friend will make the day even more pleasant.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Number: 5

Virgo horoscope today (21 August 2025)

Today will be a special day for you. At work, you will get a chance to showcase your abilities and receive praise from colleagues.

People in art and acting may get to meet an influential personality today. Family life will be peaceful and children’s issues will get resolved.

Financially, you will remain comfortable, but be cautious of co-workers. Avoid distractions and focus fully on your tasks.

Lucky Colour: Brown

Lucky Number: 8

Libra horoscope today (21 August 2025)

Today your day will be full of enthusiasm. A new business venture may be on the horizon, promising good profits in the future.

Happiness will prevail in your family life, and you may get success in work. Students preparing for entrance exams may soon taste victory.

Your experience will earn you respect in society. Participation in a social function will allow you to share your ideas and impress others.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Number: 5

Scorpio horoscope today (21 August 2025)

Today will bring some changes in your routine. You may join an organisation and engage in helping the needy.

Be cautious with decisions, think before acting. Taking advice from an experienced person for business will bring positive results.

Your financial condition will be good and you will find opportunities for monetary gains. Family life will remain supportive and communication will lead you to progress.

Lucky Colour: Black

Lucky Number: 4

Sagittarius horoscope today (21 August 2025)

Today will be a good day for you. Pending work will finally get completed, boosting your confidence and morale at work.

Financially, the day will be strong. You may also enjoy a pleasant outing with your family. Bonding with your life partner will improve.

You will resolve a confusing issue, which will bring peace of mind. Those in government jobs may see a promotion coming their way.

Lucky Colour: Silver

Lucky Number: 1

Capricorn horoscope today (21 August 2025)

Today will be a better day for you. At the workplace, you will meet new people and gain recognition for your personal efforts.

There are chances of sudden financial gains, and your hard work may bring a promotion. However, work pressure will keep you busy.

You may spend less time with family, but managing balance between work and home will keep everyone happy.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 2

Aquarius horoscope today (21 August 2025)

Today will be a great day for you. You may try to change jobs and succeed in finding better opportunities.

An increase in salary may balance your financial situation. You will attend a family function, bringing moments of joy.

Peace and harmony will prevail in your personal life. Students will remain focused and get support from seniors in academics.

Lucky Colour: Indigo

Lucky Number: 7

Pisces horoscope today (21 August 2025)

Today will be favourable for you. Business ventures may bring profits, though expenses could rise as well.

You may participate in a cultural event and find relief in legal matters. Court decisions are likely to be in your favour.

A job offer from a multinational company may bring happiness. Good news about your child’s admission will create a joyful atmosphere at home.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Number: 8

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has a long experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and Astrology. You can see him every morning at 7.30 am on Bhavishyavani on India TV.)