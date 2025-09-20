Horoscope today [September 20, 2025]: Daily predictions for all zodiac signs Today, September 20, 2025, brings new opportunities and challenges for all zodiac signs. Check your daily horoscope for love, career, health and luck.

Today is Chaturdashi Tithi of the Ashwin Krishna Paksha, and the day falls on Saturday. The Chaturdashi Tithi will remain until 12:17 AM tonight. Shraddh (rituals for ancestors) will be performed today for people born on Chaturdashi.

Additionally, Sadhya Yoga will prevail until 8:07 PM, and Magha Nakshatra will continue until 8:06 AM, after which Purvaphalguni Nakshatra will take over. Also, today marks the occasion of Masa Shivaratri Vrat (fasting for Lord Shiva). Let’s now look at the detailed predictions for all the zodiac signs for today.

Aries horoscope today – 20 September 2025

Today will be a good day for you. You will benefit from your business relationships, which will help you complete your work on time. There’s a plan to go out with friends. Important decisions related to family matters will be positive today. You will also find relief from any ongoing problems, making your mood cheerful. However, when doing online shopping or any financial transactions, remember to keep an eye on your budget, as a sudden overspend could disrupt important activities.

Lucky Number for Aries: 08

Lucky Colour for Aries: Grey

Taurus horoscope today – 20 September 2025

Your day will be excellent. Your financial situation will improve compared to before. For those in the architecture or design fields, this day will bring appreciation for your work. You will spend most of your day in social activities, expanding your network, which will prove beneficial. Spending time with experienced people will also have a positive impact on your personality. Avoid engaging in unnecessary conversations, and don’t offer unsolicited advice today.

Lucky Number for Taurus: 06

Lucky Colour for Taurus: Blue

Gemini horoscope today – 20 September 2025

Today, you will get new insights, especially if you’re involved in media- or marketing-related businesses. This will help speed up your work process. Women of this sign will feel particularly excited about their professional projects. You will also receive guidance from senior officials to complete important tasks at work. You might also buy something nice for your spouse, which will bring sweetness to your relationship.

Lucky Number for Gemini: 01

Lucky Colour for Gemini: Yellow

Cancer horoscope today – 20 September 2025

Today will bring a positive change in your life. You will receive full support and love from family members. You will also enjoy delicious food today. Your sensitivity and clarity towards children will be important today. There will be an increased inclination towards religious activities, and you might spend time at a temple in the evening. With your parents' blessings, you will be able to complete most of your tasks smoothly.

Lucky Number for Cancer: 02

Lucky Colour for Cancer: Navy Blue

Leo horoscope today – 20 September 2025

You will start your day with new enthusiasm. Whatever task you set your mind to, you will complete it successfully. Positive results will come from your efforts, boosting your morale. A fun family activity or entertainment plan will be made today. For traders, the day is favourable, with good prospects for monetary gain. Health-wise, you will feel fine today.

Lucky Number for Leo: 05

Lucky Colour for Leo: Pink

Virgo horoscope today – 20 September 2025

Today, you will be busy with creative tasks. You may receive good news related to the work you’ve been working hard on. However, it’s better to rely on your own abilities rather than expecting too much from others. This will help maintain your morale. If possible, try to finish your tasks before the evening. Those in the film industry may receive an acting offer for a show.

Lucky Number for Virgo: 03

Lucky Colour for Virgo: Red

Libra horoscope today – 20 September 2025

Today will be a pleasant day for you. You will focus more on what truly matters to you. Balance your work, family, and friends, as maintaining this equilibrium will strengthen your relationships. A piece of good news in the morning will make your day. Your marital life will be filled with happiness, and any previous misunderstandings will be resolved today.

Lucky Number for Libra: 08

Lucky Colour for Libra: Orange

Scorpio horoscope today – 20 September 2025

Your day will be moderate. It’s important not to let external people interfere in your family matters today. Distance yourself from negative people and focus on your tasks. Try to be a bit softer in your behaviour, as this will help you resolve difficult situations. Students of this sign will perform well in competitive exams.

Lucky Number for Scorpio: 09

Lucky Colour for Scorpio: Green

Sagittarius horoscope today – 20 September 2025

You will be filled with self-confidence today. You may start planning for your future financial growth. Although work activities may be slow, your efforts will eventually bring success. Focus on marketing-related tasks, as they may help you form valuable business connections that will benefit you in the future. Women may be busy with professional and household duties, as well as taking care of children.

Lucky Number for Sagittarius: 06

Lucky Colour for Sagittarius: Silver

Capricorn horoscope today – 20 September 2025

Today will be a good day for you. Focus and presence at your workplace are necessary, as they will bring better results for your efforts. Those working in jobs will face a high workload and may need to put in overtime. However, you will find success in whatever you do today. If you're looking to work abroad, you might get an opportunity soon.

Lucky Number for Capricorn: 06

Lucky Colour for Capricorn: Golden

Aquarius horoscope today – 20 September 2025

Your focus today will be on religious activities. You may attend an event in the evening where you will meet a special person. You will be influenced by someone and try to make changes in your lifestyle and daily routine. You may take a decision today that will prove beneficial for your future. A business deal with a prominent company may materialise, helping you grow your business.

Lucky Number for Aquarius: 05

Lucky Colour for Aquarius: Black

Pisces horoscope today – 20 September 2025

Today will bring better results than before. Have faith in your hard work and keep pushing forward. You will see positive results in your business and improved income. However, before making any major decisions, think carefully. Pay attention to your work, as focusing on it will bring success. Children will seek advice from their father and work hard to achieve success in their studies.

Lucky Number for Pisces: 07

Lucky Color for Pisces: Blue