Horoscope today [November 20, 2025]: Daily astrological predictions for all zodiac signs Horoscope Today, 20 November 2025: Will this Thursday bring new chances at work, peace at home or money worries? From Aries to Pisces, Acharya Indu Prakash shares what the stars indicate for your love, career, family and health in today’s daily horoscope.

Today is Amavasya in the Krishna Paksha of Margashirsha, and it is Thursday. Amavasya will last until 12:17 PM, after which Pratipada tithi will begin. Today, Rudravrat is observed. Shobhan Yoga lasts until 9:53 AM, and Vishakha Nakshatra until 10:59 AM, followed by Anuradha Nakshatra. Today is also the Amavasya for Bathing and Charity.

Let us now see how today will be for each zodiac sign

Aries horoscope today

Today will be filled with new energy for you. You will receive support from someone at your workplace, which will make your work easier. You may receive advice from an experienced person. Meeting an old friend will bring you joy. This evening, you may attend a birthday party and meet a relative.

Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Number: 6

Taurus horoscope today

Today will be favourable. You may think of new ways to complete tasks, which will simplify your work. You might plan an outing with friends. Your interest in spiritual knowledge will be strong. A balance between business and family will be maintained. If you start any new work, seek your parents’ blessings for success. A long-pending task may be completed today, bringing satisfaction.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Number: 9

Gemini horoscope today

Today will be excellent for you. You will maintain patience in adverse situations, and circumstances will improve quickly. Avoid interfering in others’ matters to prevent misunderstandings. Your friendly nature will make you well-liked. Your rivals may try to spread rumours about you; ignore them and move forward.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Number: 3

Cancer horoscope today

Today will be wonderful. An unexpected work-related trip may occur. You will meet someone from whom you can learn something new. Colleagues will assist you in completing your tasks on time, and you may set new work targets. Your marital life will be happy, and you might plan an outing in the evening.

Lucky Colour: Dark Red

Lucky Number: 8

Leo horoscope today

Today will be a good day. You may spend some time on leisure activities. You may accomplish commendable work and receive recognition. At work, you will get a new project, and colleagues will assist you in completing it. Your children will bring happiness. You will be blessed by your father. Trust your abilities to achieve great results.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Number: 2

Virgo horoscope today

Today will be filled with happiness. You will consider both your own and others’ emotions. You may plan a movie at home with your family. People in marketing will have a productive day. Try to resolve matters calmly. In the evening, spend more time with friends discussing the future. You may feel slightly low in terms of health, so including seasonal fruits in your routine will help.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 7

Libra horoscope today

Today will be special. You may make important decisions and show interest in religious or social activities. Stay away from negative people. A close friend or relative may cause some trouble. You may plan something big or different. There could be minor disagreements with your children; try to understand them. Women in business will have a busy day but will spend the evening with family.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Number: 5

Scorpio horoscope today

Today will be good. Stay focused on your work and avoid unnecessary activities. Avoid any improper actions that could cause problems. Guidance and support from senior family members will be very beneficial. Expect good news from your children. Rivals will be subdued, and people around you will prove helpful.

Lucky Colour: Brown

Lucky Number: 1

Sagittarius horoscope today

Today will be moderate. Spend time with family to bring harmony. Some changes in professional work may occur. Medical store owners may gain more than expected. You will have opportunities to voice your opinion at home, impressing others with your plans. Your finances will be strong. You may decorate your home according to the festive season. Be mindful of your words and avoid stubbornness.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Number: 4

Capricorn horoscope today

Today will be favourable. Important decisions related to finances and household management may arise. You may be interested in religious and social activities. Stay away from negative influences. New ideas to grow your business may emerge. Share your plans with your father to resolve ongoing issues. Collaborative work will bring significant success. Advice from elders regarding investments will be useful. A change in work environment will boost your energy, and your positive image will grow. Computer students will get good learning opportunities.

Lucky Colour: Silver

Lucky Number: 8

Aquarius horoscope today

Today will be golden. Ongoing family disputes will be resolved, bringing peace at home. You will be able to focus on personal tasks. Various new activities will keep you engaged, yielding positive results. Tasks previously left incomplete will now be finished, giving good outcomes. Maintain patience and manage emotions well.

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Lucky Number: 3

Pisces horoscope today

Today will be average. Focus fully on marketing and promotion of your work. Working with a clear strategy will increase the chances of success. Take expansion plans seriously. Answers to pending questions may come today, clearing confusion. You may gain significantly from a task, and unfinished work may be completed. Increased expenses may make saving more difficult.

Lucky Colour: Golden

Lucky Number: 7

