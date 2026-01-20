Horoscope today, January 20, 2026: What the day holds for Aries, Taurus, Gemini and more Horoscope today, 20 January 2026: Find out how the day will unfold for all 12 zodiac signs, including career, money, relationships and health predictions.

Today is Tuesday and marks the Dwitiya Tithi of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Magha. The Dwitiya Tithi will remain in effect till 2:43 am late tonight. Siddhi Yoga will prevail till 8:01 pm, while Shravan Nakshatra will be in place till 1:07 pm. An important astrological shift also takes place today as Shani Dev changes his Nakshatra.



Here is how the day is likely to unfold for all 12 zodiac signs.

Aries Horoscope Today

The day is likely to be special for you. Plans related to new work or business ideas may finally move forward, bringing positive results. Business activities linked to land or vehicles are expected to improve. At work, pressure to meet targets may continue, but support from colleagues will help you manage it well. Your experience will help you complete an important task successfully. Opponents are likely to keep their distance.

Lucky colour: Brown

Lucky number: 7

Taurus Horoscope Today

The day looks pleasant and uplifting. Your self-respect and confidence will prove to be your biggest strengths, earning you respect both at home and outside. Guidance from experienced and responsible people will strengthen your position further. Students of this sign will remain focused on their studies. Life may feel lighter and more manageable. New social connections could also bring benefits.

Lucky colour: Red

Lucky number: 2

Gemini Horoscope Today

This is a favourable day for you. You will learn from past mistakes and make improvements in the way you work, which will boost your confidence. Misunderstandings with a close relative may get resolved. Business activities are likely to remain steady. Success will require consistent effort. Office work will continue smoothly.

Lucky colour: White

Lucky number: 9

Cancer Horoscope Today

The day looks positive overall. A well-organised routine will bring satisfying results and mental peace. You may spend some time in religious activities. There could be an opportunity to attend a birthday or social gathering. You may need to change your perspective while dealing with certain situations. Handling problems with positivity will work in your favour. Students can expect a good day.

Lucky colour: Silver

Lucky number: 3

Leo Horoscope Today

The day promises strong results. Your disciplined work style will pay off, motivating you to work with full dedication. Your influence and activity in political or leadership-related matters may increase. You will also make time for fitness. Married life is likely to remain pleasant. Meeting a friend may bring back fond memories. Be cautious due to changing conditions around you.

Lucky colour: Purple

Lucky number: 3

Virgo Horoscope Today

The day looks better than usual. If you are planning repairs or improvements at home, following vastu guidelines may help. A long-standing issue could finally find a solution. Your influence will be visible in family and social circles, and people may value your advice. Support from your spouse and family will keep your confidence strong. An ongoing confusion may come to an end.

Lucky colour: Blue

Lucky number: 5

Libra Horoscope Today

This is a favourable day. Improving work methods in business will require focus and hard work. Seeking advice from a capable person during a difficult phase will be beneficial. Work pressure may reduce, allowing you to focus on new activities. People associated with real estate may crack profitable deals. Family life will remain warm and harmonious.

Lucky colour: Pink

Lucky number: 4

Scorpio Horoscope Today

The day looks promising. You will maintain a good balance between home and work. Emotional closeness in relationships will increase. Blessings from elders will create positive energy at home. Business conditions look supportive. Office workload may remain high. Your interest in religious and spiritual growth will deepen.

Lucky colour: Grey

Lucky number: 8

Sagittarius Horoscope Today

The day will be productive. Starting tasks on time instead of postponing them will bring better results. Your routine will improve, leading to higher income. Support from staff will strengthen business activities. Working professionals may receive another job offer. Married life will remain smooth.

Lucky colour: Golden

Lucky number: 9

Capricorn Horoscope Today

The day will be moderate. Instead of expecting too much from others, trust your own abilities. One of your plans may start taking shape. Spending time in religious or spiritual activities will help you stay mentally and physically positive. A recreational trip may also be planned. Personal issues are likely to ease.

Lucky colour: Black

Lucky number: 4

Aquarius Horoscope Today

The day brings fresh enthusiasm. You will focus more on completing marketing-related tasks. Business activities will move smoothly, so keep your attention firmly on work. Office atmosphere will remain pleasant. Taking advice from an experienced person when needed will help. Maintain cordial relations with your in-laws.

Lucky colour: Yellow

Lucky number: 2

Pisces Horoscope Today

The day looks positive. Efforts to increase income may succeed. Good news from children could bring happiness at home. A problem that has been bothering you for some time may finally be resolved. You will actively participate in family matters. Health will remain good, but maintaining discipline in routine and diet is advised.

Lucky colour: Orange

Lucky number: 8

Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer with expertise in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and astrology. He appears daily on India TV’s morning show Bhavishyavani at 7:30 am.