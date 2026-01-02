Horoscope today, January 2, 2026: Aries to Pisces daily predictions, lucky colour and number Horoscope today, 2 January 2026: Find out what the day holds for your zodiac sign, along with lucky colour, lucky number and key life guidance.

Today is the Chaturdashi tithi of the Paush Shukla Paksha, and it is Friday. The Chaturdashi tithi will remain in effect until 6:54 pm. The Shukla Yoga will prevail until 1:07 pm, while the Mrigashira Nakshatra will remain active until 8:04 pm tonight. This day holds special religious significance and is considered favourable for worship, fasting and auspicious activities. The movement of planets and constellations will influence all zodiac signs.

Let us find out how the day will unfold for your sign, along with your lucky colour and lucky number.

Horoscope today, 2 January 2026: Aries daily horoscope

For Aries natives, today is set to be an excellent day. There are strong chances of receiving good news. Spending quality time with family members will strengthen relationships. You may enjoy outdoor games with children. However, stay alert as people with hostile intentions could cause trouble. Competitive students may receive positive news related to exams, bringing great happiness. In the evening, you may get a chance to spend quality time with your partner.

Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Number: 6

Horoscope today, 2 January 2026: Taurus daily horoscope

Taurus natives will spend the day engaged in creative activities. Maintain patience—your thoughtful and wise efforts will surely lead to success. You may feel like travelling and spending money today. There could be a sense that friends or relatives do not fully understand your needs, but instead of expecting change from others, try bringing change within yourself. Love partners may plan a dinner in the evening. For students, the day is very promising, especially for success in important exams. Avoid overconfidence and stay motivated to work harder.

Lucky Colour: Grey

Lucky Number: 4

Horoscope today, 2 January 2026: Gemini daily horoscope

Gemini natives will find today beneficial. Friends are likely to help you with an important task. There may be frequent visits from relatives. You might plan a religious trip. Students should include yoga and meditation in their routine to improve concentration. Be careful with your belongings, as there is a chance of misplacing something. Take special care of your parents’ health and encourage the entire family to adopt healthy habits.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Number: 1

Horoscope today, 2 January 2026: Cancer daily horoscope

Cancer natives will experience a very positive day. Through an acquaintance, you may discover new sources of income. Old differences will fade, allowing you to spend happy moments with family. Seeking legal advice today will be beneficial. Those associated with the textile industry may gain financially. Married life will remain pleasant. You may be entrusted with a social responsibility. Spending time with underprivileged children and gifting them something will bring mental peace.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Number: 9

Horoscope today, 2 January 2026: Leo daily horoscope

Leo natives may receive good news related to employment, improving their financial situation. You could meet new people who may bring sudden financial benefits. Some positive changes are likely at the workplace. Avoid laziness, as it could lead to disagreements with family members. Handle family matters thoughtfully and try to complete your work independently. Those in relationships may get a chance to discuss an important matter with their partner.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Number: 8

Horoscope today, 2 January 2026: Virgo daily horoscope

Virgo natives will enjoy a pleasant day. Your cheerful nature will enhance social interactions and boost your popularity. Increased recognition may help you attract even those with opposing views. Marriage proposals may come your way. Shopping with family is likely, and you may get good discounts. MBA students will have an excellent day, with possible interview calls from multinational companies.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 6

Horoscope today, 2 January 2026: Libra daily horoscope

Libra natives may experience a mixed day. Participation in social events will enhance your reputation. Stay alert at the workplace, as someone else’s mistake could cause trouble. Avoid depending on others—self-reliance will bring success. New career opportunities may arise. Support from a close friend will help you overcome difficult situations. Mathematics students may receive valuable guidance from seniors.

Lucky Colour: Golden

Lucky Number: 5

Horoscope today, 2 January 2026: Scorpio daily horoscope

Scorpio natives will feel refreshed and energetic today. New ideas will keep flowing, and you may feel excited about starting something new. You might express your views on a social issue, leaving a strong impact on others. Financially, the day may feel slightly weak. Advice from a close person will help complete a pending task. Avoid sharing your business plans with others today.

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

Lucky Number: 4

Horoscope today, 2 January 2026: Sagittarius daily horoscope

For Sagittarius natives, the day is favourable for property investment. Buying a new property today could bring long-term benefits. Professors will have a rewarding day, with possible transfers to reputed institutions. Family travel plans to a hill station may be discussed. Sports-loving students may consider enrolling in a sports academy. Spending more time with your spouse will strengthen your bond. Regular yoga will improve your health.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Number: 3

Horoscope today, 2 January 2026: Capricorn daily horoscope

Capricorn natives will feel emotional today and may focus on spending time with family, which will bring relief. With the help of close friends, problems will be resolved. Those working in private offices may receive a promotion, along with a useful gift from their boss. Success in business meetings is indicated, and a deal with a multinational company may be finalised, giving you a reason to celebrate.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Number: 4

Horoscope today, 2 January 2026: Aquarius daily horoscope

Aquarius natives will experience a cooperative day. With colleagues’ support, you may complete a project ahead of schedule. Those associated with music or singing will find the day highly rewarding, with possible offers from shows. However, arguments may arise due to being overly controlling of family members—try to change this habit. Spending time with your partner will help resolve misunderstandings.

Lucky Colour: Silver

Lucky Number: 1

Horoscope today, 2 January 2026: Pisces daily horoscope

Pisces natives will feel full of new ideas. The day offers a chance to relax and spend joyful moments with close friends and family. Planned efforts in important tasks will lead to success. If dealing with land-related transactions, ensure proper verification before investing. Married individuals will find the day favourable. Evening shopping plans with your spouse will enhance mutual understanding. Students should focus on managing their time effectively.

Lucky Colour: Black

Lucky Number: 9

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a renowned astrologer with deep expertise in Vastu, palmistry, and astrology. He appears every morning at 7:30 a.m. on India TV’s show "Bhavishyavani")