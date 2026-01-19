Horoscope today, January 19, 2026: Daily zodiac predictions for all signs Horoscope today, 19 January 2026: Find out how Mercury influences your day with zodiac-wise predictions for love, career, money and health for all 12 signs.

New Delhi:

Today is the first day of the bright half of the month of Magha, and it's Monday. The first day (Pratipada) will last until 2:15 AM tonight. There will be Vajra Yoga until 8:45 PM today. The Uttara Ashadha Nakshatra will be in effect until 11:53 AM, after which the Shravana Nakshatra will begin.

Let's take a look at how each zodiac sign will fare today, and the impact of Mercury on them.

Aries horoscope today

Today will be a better day for you. A long-standing problem will be resolved, and your cleverness and skills will be appreciated. You'll receive some good news, which will bring a wave of enthusiasm and energy. It's best to avoid discussing personal matters with others today, as this could save you from potential issues. In business, you will receive help from colleagues, leading to increased profits.

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Lucky Number: 9

Taurus horoscope today

Today will be full of happiness for you. You'll be very busy, but things will go smoothly. Stay focused and work with your usual tact and intelligence. New policies you've implemented will help resolve many issues. If you're planning any investments or insurance-related matters, today is a good day for it. You’ll also receive valuable advice from an elder, which will be beneficial.

Lucky Colour: Golden

Lucky Number: 2

Gemini horoscope today

Today will be a special day for you. Spending some time in nature will bring you mental peace. You'll get the favourable results of your hard work in a particular task. A religious event might take place at home. There could be happy news about a new arrival in the family, bringing joy to everyone. You'll find success in any endeavour, especially with the blessings of your parents. Today, you’ll be able to get things done through others. People in the textile business will see good profits.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Number: 3

Cancer horoscope today

Today will be a good day for you. You may attend a ceremony, where your presence will be valued. You’ll experience relief from old problems and feel revitalised with renewed confidence. You’ll also become more serious and active regarding your future. There’s a chance you may recover some money that was stuck. Business owners in the courier industry will benefit today. Politicians will enjoy increased influence in society. You’ll have the blessings of Lord Shiva.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Number: 9

Leo horoscope today

Today will be an average day for you. You’ll have a lot of responsibilities and a heavy workload. Focus on your tasks with seriousness and honesty, as this could lead to career growth. There will be a peaceful atmosphere at home. Your mother may ask for something from you, and fulfilling this will bring her happiness. Women of this sign may consider starting a business. Avoid making hasty decisions and think things through before acting.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Number: 1

Virgo horoscope today

Today will be favourable for you. You’ll have discussions with your elder brother regarding property matters, and financial plans will take shape. If you're dealing with any legal issues, they might get resolved today. You may have the opportunity to meet an important person or politician. Students will see positive results in their competitive exams, boosting their confidence. You may land a job interview and receive a good offer. Your health will also improve today.

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Number: 3

Libra horoscope today

Today will be a golden day for you. You’ll think deeply about improving your relationships with close ones. You’re set to achieve a major accomplishment today. Your approach to business will help you maintain harmony in every situation. If you’ve been facing any delays in legal or government matters, there is a good chance of success today. You may receive a gift from your parents. You might also plan a trip with friends. Teachers' dedication and efforts will earn them greater respect from others.

Lucky Colour: Brown

Lucky Number: 6

Scorpio horoscope today

Today will be a good day for you. Instead of panicking in difficult situations, try to find solutions, and you'll resolve them quickly. You might face some expenses due to a vehicle or expensive equipment malfunction. Students will need to adopt a more positive mindset. Your long-delayed work will be completed today, bringing you mental peace. You’ll consider new ways to work. Any ongoing family conflicts with siblings will be resolved today. Spend time with children and enjoy their love.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Number: 7

Sagittarius horoscope today

Today will be full of new enthusiasm for you. Your financial situation will remain strong, and you might go shopping. Your family life will be peaceful and happy. Any problem you face will be solved with your wisdom and intelligence. You’ll receive recognition for your work skills and abilities. You’ll stay alert about your career and studies. Those working for large foreign companies will find today particularly rewarding. Your ongoing difficulties will soon be resolved.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Number: 5

Capricorn horoscope today

Today will be favourable for you. Your family will be your pillar of support in tough situations, giving you courage. Your family life will improve today. If you’ve been dealing with a problem, today you'll be able to overcome it. Young people may experience success in their job-related endeavours. Women may receive valuable gifts. Any health issues will be resolved, and you will feel energetic today.

Lucky Colour: Silver

Lucky Number: 7

Aquarius horoscope today

It will be an excellent day for you. You'll receive the support of your spouse in project-related work. Your passion for achieving success will bring you victory. Business obstacles will be cleared. Those in the insurance or commission business will find great success. If you’re employed, there may be chances of a salary increase. Your son may receive a job offer from a prestigious company, which will bring joy to the family. Any property-related work will progress smoothly. Positive thinking will help you lead a better life, and your marital life will be harmonious.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Number: 1

Pisces horoscope today

It will be a fantastic day for you. If you're planning to invest in any policy, today is the right time, as this will bring good returns in the future. You’ll spend time hosting guests, and important discussions will take place at home. For those in business, today will be a day of profit. You’ll also meet a close relative, and the family atmosphere will be joyful.

Lucky Colour: Black

Lucky Number: 4

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer with expertise in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and astrology. He appears daily on India TV’s morning show Bhavishyavani at 7:30 am.)