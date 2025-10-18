Horoscope today [October 18, 2025]: Daily predictions for all zodiac signs Today, 18 October 2025 (Dhanteras), Dwadashi runs till 12:20 pm then Trayodashi begins. With Shani Pradosh and Brahma Yoga in play, here’s your warm, practical daily horoscope for love, work, money and health—plus lucky colour and number for each sign.

Today is Kartik Krishna Paksha’s Dwadashi tithi, Saturday. The Dwadashi tithi will last until 12:20 pm, after which the Trayodashi tithi will begin. Today, the Shani Pradosh fast will be observed. Late at night, until 1:48 am, Brahma Yoga will prevail.

Additionally, the Purva Phalguni Nakshatra will remain until 3:42 pm. Also, today Dhanteras will be celebrated. Read further to know the details.

Aries

Today, all your troubles will be resolved quickly. There is a strong possibility of significant gains in government-related matters. You may go for a picnic with your children and have a wonderful time with them. Focus on improving the quality of your work today. Marketing activities will proceed smoothly. It will be good to take some time out for family, which will strengthen relationships and create a harmonious atmosphere at home. If you are thinking of starting a new venture, you will have the full support of your family.

Lucky Colour - Yellow

Lucky Number - 5

Taurus

Your day will be excellent. Today is a good day for making major decisions, and you may receive offers for new business deals. You will be busy completing household tasks with your spouse. It is essential to keep your business affairs organised. Maintaining good relations with officials and respected individuals will be beneficial for your business. You may receive good orders today. Your spouse and family members will fully support you. Wealth and prosperity will increase. Avoid overthinking minor matters to keep your life simple.

Lucky Colour - Pink

Lucky Number - 3

Gemini

Your day will be good. You will receive inspiration from your elders. Whatever work you begin today will be successful. Your positive thinking will yield good results. Your manner of living and speaking will attract people. You need to put more effort into your studies and career. When purchasing any valuable item, be sure to gather relevant information. Your health will be better than before. Exercise particular caution while driving. Prosperity and happiness will increase.

Lucky Colour - Purple

Lucky Number - 3

Cancer

Your day will be excellent. You will feel refreshed throughout the day. Positive energy will surround you. Do not ignore any ongoing activities at your workplace. Keep your plans confidential. Spending some time with family may reveal some interesting matters. You will be careful and maintain a disciplined diet and routine. People will be pleased with your behaviour. Marital happiness will increase.

Lucky Colour - Yellow

Lucky Number - 6

Leo

The day will bring good results for you. Students are likely to succeed, though they need to put in more effort in their studies. The dedication and hard work you have been putting in will pay off today, so stay focused on your tasks. Emotional bonds with your spouse will strengthen. You may spend time on entertainment and shopping. Your political connections will help in your work. All your tasks will be completed smoothly.

Lucky Colour - Golden

Lucky Number - 2

Virgo

Your day will be excellent. Your business will progress well. Students preparing for competitive exams will see good results. It is important to acquire new information related to business. Those involved in media and online businesses will benefit. Your hard work will yield better outcomes. Government employees of this sign may be assigned special responsibilities. The day will be good for health. You will succeed in your tasks.

Lucky Colour - Green

Lucky Number - 8

Libra

Luck will be on your side throughout the day. Spending some time on personal matters will energise you. Your interest in social activities will increase. Financial tasks will be completed on time. Some people may spread rumours out of jealousy; however, ignore such things and stay engaged in your work cheerfully. Help from an unknown person will brighten your mood. Marital happiness will continue. You may buy jewellery to surprise your spouse. Negative energy will be removed from your home. Brown, 1

Lucky Colour - Brown

Lucky Number - 1

Scorpio

Your day will be good. You will receive advice from some people regarding government work, which will make your tasks easier. Your personality and lifestyle will attract people, enhancing your social image. Keeping your work process organised will save time. You will get several opportunities to expand your business. Students preparing for competitive exams will receive good news. It is a good day for your love life.

Lucky Colour - Grey

Lucky Number - 5

Sagittarius

Your day will have mixed outcomes. You will actively participate in social work. Children need to concentrate on their studies. Family problems may be resolved today, bringing joy and happiness. You will spend some time in religious and spiritual activities. Helping those in need will give you mental peace. Do not let negative thoughts overpower you if problems arise. Family relationships will become sweeter.

Lucky Colour - Magenta

Lucky Number - 2

Capricorn

You are likely to receive good news from a close one today. You will support your children in building their self-confidence. Business activities will run smoothly with the help of employees, allowing you to focus on other tasks. Those employed may receive an important authority related to their job. Support from authorities will help in completing new projects.

Lucky Colour - Orange

Lucky Number - 7

Aquarius

Today will be a milestone in your life. You will finalise a deal with a company that will bring more profit than expected. You will discuss home renovation and decoration plans with family members. Completion of an ongoing project at work will provide relief, enabling you to focus on other tasks. You will make efforts to enhance harmony. Avoid taking offence at a friend's remarks; your friendship will strengthen. Family bonds will grow stronger.

Lucky Colour - Red

Lucky Number - 4

Pisces

Your day will be average. It is important to stay away from disputes. Do not trust strangers blindly today. You will maintain harmony with your family members and ignore unnecessary matters. The arrival of close relatives will create a pleasant atmosphere. There will be discussions on a particular issue. While implementing improvement plans at home, you will also follow vastu-related rules. Students of this zodiac sign will work harder today.

Lucky Colour - Blue

Lucky Number - 1

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has a long experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and Astrology. You see him every morning at 7.30 am on Bhavishyavani on India TV.)