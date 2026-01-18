Horoscope today, January 18, 2026: Daily predictions for all 12 zodiac signs Horoscope today, 18 January 2026: Find out how Mercury influences your day with zodiac-wise predictions for love, career, money and health for all 12 signs.

New Delhi:

Today marks the Amavasya (new moon) in the Krishna Paksha of the month of Magha, and it is a Sunday. The Amavasya will last until 1:22 AM tonight. It is an auspicious day for bathing, donating, and performing Shraddha ceremonies. Harshan Yoga will last until 9:11 PM tonight. The Purvashadha Nakshatra will be in effect until 10:14 AM, after which the Uttarashadha Nakshatra will begin.



Let’s take a look at how the day will unfold for each zodiac sign and how Mercury will influence them.

Aries horoscope today

Today will be a golden day for you. Your business will see an increase, which will bring a boost of enthusiasm. Bakery business owners will see a rise in sales, leading to more profit, thanks to support from a friend. Today, you will begin an auspicious task. Students need to continue their hard work for good results. Your married life will be harmonious, and if you are in a relationship, it will be a good day for you, with plans to go somewhere together.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Number: 2

Taurus horoscope today

Today will be a wonderful day. You will feel refreshed throughout the day and maintain positive energy around you. People will be pleased with your behaviour. Instead of focusing on social activities, pay more attention to your personal tasks, as any decisions you make today will benefit you in the near future. You may consider partnering with a major business group. Expect more financial gains than anticipated today.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Number: 6

Gemini horoscope today

Your day will be positive. You will receive some inspiration from elders at home today. Everything you do today will be successful. Your health will be better than before, and an experienced person will give you advice to help expand your business. Your reputation in society will increase, and elders will be happy with your behaviour. Today, focus on being natural in your interactions. You will experience growth in your wealth and prosperity.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Number: 3

Cancer horoscope today

Today will be filled with happiness. You may buy a new vehicle or plan to visit a new place, which will provide you with a fresh perspective on life. You will help someone in need, and in return, you will receive blessings. You may plan a family party, which will increase your joy. A new experience in work or business will come your way, and you will initiate a significant task. Your married life will be good.

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Number: 5

Leo horoscope today

Your day will be filled with enthusiasm. Students may receive good news related to their careers. You may find some novelty in your everyday routine today. Children of this sign will receive praise from their teachers. To maintain peace and happiness in the family, it’s important to preserve the dignity of your relationships. Elders may meet old friends, and there will be discussions about old memories. Financial difficulties will be resolved with the help of a friend today.

Lucky Colour: Silver

Lucky Number: 2

Virgo horoscope today

Your day will begin with a sense of new hope. You will receive financial help from relatives. Exchanging gifts will bring sweetness to your relationships. To find mental peace and tranquility, consider spending some time in solitude. Be cautious in financial transactions today. You will receive support from your mentor in your career. Your confidence will help you complete your work. Avoid negative thoughts today.

Lucky Colour: Grey

Lucky Number: 2

Libra horoscope today

Today will be a good day for you. You are likely to go on a trip, which will be enjoyable. You will make a special effort to meet your family’s material needs. You may discuss your future plans with someone experienced. You will have a heavier workload at the office today. Government employees may receive news of some changes at work. In your free time, reflect on your strengths and weaknesses. Friends will be supportive today.

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Lucky Number: 6

Scorpio horoscope today

Your day will be excellent, with an increase in your income. Your business will remain steady and continue to grow. Newlywed couples may have a playful argument, which will only add sweetness to their relationship. Be cautious in money matters today. Employees may need to put in extra effort to complete their tasks. Instead of getting angry, try to solve situations with patience. Your health will be good, and success will come in your work.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Number: 8

Sagittarius horoscope today

Today will be a favourable day for you. Your dedication to work will increase, leading to success in your tasks. Family life will be peaceful, and your mind will remain happy. Any stalled plans will start moving again. If you’ve been performing well at work, you may receive good feedback from your boss. Business will be profitable today. You will distance yourself from negative influences and align with positive companions. Those in scientific research may start new projects.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 9

Capricorn horoscope today

Today will be a good day, as you will be busy completing any pending tasks. Meeting a stranger will bring a positive experience. Your financial situation will remain stable. Unnecessary issues will be resolved, and any stomach-related problems will be taken care of. Your married life will be pleasant, and you may plan to visit a religious place. You will receive a good message that will make you happy.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Number: 7

Aquarius horoscope today

Today will bring moments of joy. You will need to trust your judgment in any matter for a positive outcome. Blessings from elders will increase your positivity, and you will gain respect. You may receive good news at home, and your married life will be blissful. Your interest in religious activities will increase, and you may organise a satsang or have a celebration at home. Take special care of elderly family members today.

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Lucky Number: 4

Pisces horoscope today

Today will bring new joys for you. You may consult a doctor regarding any eye issues, which will bring relief. You will put in extra effort in your work, leading to positive results. Students will have a busy day. Be cautious of getting angry, as it may cause problems for you. Your married life will have a fresh and joyful moment, and you may receive good news regarding children. Be mindful of your words to avoid hurting anyone's feelings.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Number: 6

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer with expertise in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and astrology. He appears daily on India TV’s morning show Bhavishyavani at 7:30 am.)