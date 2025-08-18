Horoscope today, 18 August 2025: Know what stars say for Aries, Taurus and all zodiac signs Your stars speak today! Discover what your daily horoscope reveals for Aries, Cancer and all zodiac signs in love, career, health, and success.

New Delhi:

Today is Monday, Dashami Tithi of Bhadrapada Krishna Paksha. Dashami Tithi will remain till 5:23 pm today. Harshan Yoga will remain till 11 pm tonight. Also, Mrigashira Nakshatra will remain till 2:06 am late tonight. Let us now know in detail from Acharya Indu Prakash ji how all the 12 zodiac signs will get results today.

Aries

Today will be a great day for you. Today, you will get full support from the family. Especially, the love of elders will remain towards you. Today, you can think about starting a new business. Today you will get success in any work. Today, do not let any opportunity of progress go out of your hands; any small chance can make you rich. Today is the day to get more results with less hard work; you can make it even better with your hard work.

Lucky colour - Orange

Lucky number - 2

Taurus

Today is going to be a great day for you. Whatever work you start today, you will achieve success in it. Today, you are likely to get a promotion in your job; today, the boss will be happy with some of your work. Those who have just started a new job will get the support of colleagues in the office. Students studying away from home need to work harder so that they will soon get good results from their hard work. Today you can go for a walk with a friend, which will give you happiness.

Lucky colour- Blue

Lucky number- 3

Gemini

Today is going to be a good day for you. Today, you will get a good profit in business, and your business relationships will become strong. Today, you will get full support from teachers, but if you want to go abroad to pursue higher education, then you may have to wait a little. Today, before starting any work, you must take the blessings of the elders; this will help you in your work. There will be harmony in the relationship with your life partner, due to which the atmosphere of the house will remain pleasant.

Lucky Colour- Green

Lucky Number- 5

Cancer

Today will be a good day for you. Today, you can start working on a new plan, which will benefit you in the future. Today, students preparing for competitive exams need to work twice as hard. Study by making a fixed timetable, which will increase your chances of success. Today you will give a gift to your spouse, which will increase the love between you two. Today, your friend may expect help from you, and you will not disappoint him.

Lucky Colour- White

Lucky Number- 4

Leo

Today will be a happy day for you. Today, you will be able to achieve something which you had very little expectation of. Today, new creative ideas will come to your mind, which you will also use well. Today, everyone in the office will be happy with your work, and your juniors will also come to learn from you. Today you may meet a female friend, meeting whom you will be happy. Today you can also make up your mind to go out of the station with someone.

Lucky Colour- Yellow

Lucky Number- 1

Virgo

Today will be a day of mixed reactions. Consulting a senior person before starting any big work today will prove beneficial for you. Today, you will get huge financial gains in the wholesale business. Today, you need to be careful about your health, and you have to take care of the changing weather. Today, you can get someone's support in office work, due to which allows the work can be completed on time. Today you will help a needy child, which will change his life.

Lucky Colour- Pink

Lucky Number- 7

Libra

Today will be better than usual for you. Today, you will show interest in new tasks after completing old tasks. Today, you should take care of transactions in business, and check everything thoroughly before signing any big deal. Women of this zodiac can start a home industry; you will get full support from the family. Today, your mother's health will be absolutely fine, which will make you happy. Today you will get a chance to work on a big project in the office.

Lucky colour- Red

Lucky number- 6

Scorpio

Today will be a favourable day for you. Today, keep your emotions under control and do not say anything to anyone that hurts them. Today, a relative may suddenly arrive at your home, due to which there will be a lot of activity in the house. If you are planning to move house, then you can do it today. Today, talk openly with your friends on any subject, so that you can get a solution to the problem. Today, take the blessings of an elderly woman, and the day will be good.

Lucky colour- Brown

Lucky number- 8

Sagittarius

Today is going to be a good day for you. Your interest in religious activities will increase. Today you can be a part of a special puja. Money stuck for a long time can be recovered today. Today will be a good day for people providing health services. You may get an offer of transfer to the desired place. Students preparing for IIT or any technical exam will get special support from the teachers today. You can also get admission to a good institute.

Lucky colour- Indigo

Lucky number- 3

Capricorn

Today, there can be some changes in your life. Today, you will have to work a little harder to complete the work; ultimately, you will get good results. Today, you can open your hotel or restaurant with your spouse. If you want to shift your business or open another branch, then you can plan it today. Today, you will get the support of your father in both life and work, and sweetness will remain in family relationships.

Lucky colour - Grey

Lucky number- 9

Aquarius

Today will be a day that will bring more benefits to you than before. A long-running plan will be completed today, which will make you happy. Today, you can also think about starting a new work; the day will be beneficial for you. Today, while using a vehicle, you should keep the necessary documents with you, as you may need them. People of this zodiac are associated with the field of art or music. Today will be a great day for you. You may get an offer to sing on a big platform.

Lucky Colour- Peach

Lucky Number- 7

Pisces

Today will be a great day for you. Today, you can achieve everything by using your discretion; today, your close ones will praise you. Today, you should stay away from unnecessary things and use your time properly. Today will be a good day for lovemates; you can plan to go for dinner. Students of this zodiac will sit in a competitive exam today, the result of which will be in your favour. Today, you can talk about some work with friends who will fully support you.

Lucky Colour- Magenta

Lucky Number- 4

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has a long experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and Astrology. You can see him every morning at 7.30 am on Bhavishyavani on India TV.)