Today’s horoscope [October 17, 2025]: Aries to Pisces, what your stars say Horoscope today, Friday 17 October 2025: Ekadashi Tithi till 11:13 am, Sun transits into Libra at 1:45 pm. Read your day’s guidance, from career wins to family vibes, plus lucky colour and number for all 12 zodiac signs.

Today is Friday, October 17, 2025. Ekadashi Tithi lasts till 11:13 am; the Sun moves to Libra at 1:45 pm. Read the daily horoscope for all 12 zodiac signs with lucky colour and number.



Devotees will observe the Rama Ekadashi Vrat today. The Shukla Yoga continues until 1:49 am, while the Magha Nakshatra remains active until 1:58 pm. Additionally, today is also the observance of Govatsa Dwadashi Vrat.

Here’s how the day is likely to unfold for all 12 zodiac signs.

Aries horoscope today (Mesh Rashi)

The day looks favourable for you. Your mother’s health will show improvement, and she may make a special request today. Financially, things are on the positive side. You might meet someone who lifts your spirits. Staying organised and following a clear plan will help ensure all your tasks go smoothly.

Lucky colour: Green

Lucky number: 1

Taurus horoscope today (Vrishabha Rashi)

Happiness is in store today, with chances of receiving some good news. Even though everything seems well arranged, a small concern may linger, keep your confidence strong. Income may rise, but so will expenses. Think carefully before trusting someone with an important decision.

Lucky colour: White

Lucky number: 4

Gemini horoscope today (Mithun Rashi)

A promising day lies ahead. You’ll receive guidance from elders and may indulge in purchasing household comforts. A meeting with an influential person could bring valuable insights. Any pending government-related issue is likely to be resolved in your favour. It’s also a good time to make plans for a brighter future.

Lucky colour: Yellow

Lucky number: 8

Cancer horoscope today (Karka Rashi)

A favourable day professionally and personally. Your performance at work will be appreciated, and business matters that were delayed may finally move forward. If you’ve been planning new ventures, this is an auspicious time to start. Keep important work documents safe. Happiness and success are set to brighten your day.

Lucky colour: Maroon

Lucky number: 3

Leo horoscope today (Simha Rashi)

A busy but productive day awaits. Those seeking a job transfer or relocation may find their wish coming true. Your positive outlook will enhance your personality and bring you recognition both socially and within the family. Spiritual and religious interests may deepen today, and pending tasks are likely to be completed.

Lucky colour: Grey

Lucky number: 2

Virgo horoscope today (Kanya Rashi)

Expect an excellent day filled with opportunities. Unexpected financial gains may come your way, and help from a friend or relative will boost your confidence. You’ll manage your family responsibilities well, and a message or call could bring pleasant news. Your child’s success will fill you with pride.

Lucky colour: Red

Lucky number: 8

Libra horoscope today (Tula Rashi)

A strong day overall, though caution is advised with major decisions—avoid rushing. If you’re considering a loan or investment, gather more details before proceeding. Focus on your priorities instead of distractions. Your professional influence will grow, earning you respect among peers.

Lucky colour: Brown

Lucky number: 3

Scorpio horoscope today (Vrishchik Rashi)

A positive and rewarding day for career and business. Financial gains are likely, and your public image will work in your favour. Although minor challenges may arise at work, you’ll resolve them through determination. Trust your own judgement and avoid being swayed by others. Expect a slightly political atmosphere in the office.

Lucky colour: Peach

Lucky number: 5

Sagittarius horoscope today (Dhanu Rashi)

The day brings enthusiasm and optimism. You may plan to start a new business or project, and your efforts will yield satisfying results. Teamwork will go in your favour. Students of this sign will see progress in their studies and career goals. The blessings of elders will bring peace and prosperity.

Lucky colour: Golden

Lucky number: 7

Capricorn horoscope today (Makar Rashi)

A strong day professionally. Your hard work will bring recognition and confidence. Family matters may require your attention, and siblings could play a supportive role. However, minor misunderstandings with neighbours might test your patience, stay calm and diplomatic. Keep a watchful eye on children’s activities.

Lucky colour: Green

Lucky number: 8

Aquarius horoscope today (Kumbha Rashi)

A fulfilling and meaningful day awaits. You’ll be inclined towards charitable and spiritual activities. Although the schedule may be hectic, your efforts will bring order to the day. A friend’s timely help will make a challenging task easier, leaving you with a sense of satisfaction and gratitude.

Lucky colour: Black

Lucky number: 2

Pisces horoscope today (Meen Rashi)

The day unfolds in your favour. Any lingering stress from recent days will ease. You’ll benefit from the advice of experienced people and approach your duties with full dedication. Socially, you’ll enjoy recognition, and visits from relatives will bring warmth to your home. Financial prospects also look brighter.

Lucky colour: Grey

Lucky number: 9

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a renowned astrologer with deep expertise in Vastu, palmistry, and astrology. He appears every morning at 7:30 a.m. on India TV’s show “Bhavishyavani.”)