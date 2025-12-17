Horoscope today [December 17, 2025]: Aries to Pisces, what's in store for all zodiac signs Horoscope today, 17 December 2025: Check your daily prediction for all zodiac signs. Career, money, love and health guidance with lucky colour and lucky number.

Today falls on Paush Krishna Paksha Trayodashi, which will remain in effect until 2:33 am late at night. Vishakha Nakshatra will be active until 5:12 pm, and the day is further marked by Budh Pradosh Vrat along with the formation of two highly favourable yogas. Because of these planetary alignments, the day is considered especially auspicious.

According to astrology, several zodiac signs may witness progress, financial growth and new opportunities opening up today.

Aries

Aries natives are set to enjoy a strong and rewarding day. Your ideas will attract attention, and people will be eager to listen to what you have to say. You will find it easy to convince others, but it is important to avoid being overly assertive, as this could affect your work. A pleasant piece of news from someone close may lift your spirits. Career responsibilities may increase, so take decisions thoughtfully. Romantic relationships will flourish, and a partner’s success will bring you joy.

Lucky colour: Purple

Lucky number: 3

Taurus

Taurus individuals will experience a cheerful and productive day. Your creativity will shine, earning you recognition and appreciation. Decisions taken today, especially related to finances, are likely to prove beneficial. Facing challenges with determination will lead to success, but letting go of laziness is essential for long-term progress. Spending quality time with your partner will strengthen emotional bonds, while business matters may bring unexpected profits or inspire plans for a new venture.

Lucky colour: Grey

Lucky number: 4

Gemini

Gemini natives can expect positive developments, particularly in career matters. Job seekers may receive encouraging news or interview calls. Writers and creative professionals could see their work published or widely appreciated, marking a turning point in their careers. Family discussions around property or investments are likely. Those in relationships will find it easier to express their feelings, strengthening trust and understanding.

Lucky colour: Blue

Lucky number: 6

Cancer

Cancer signs will have a balanced day with steady progress. Evening hours will be best spent with family, bringing emotional comfort. Business owners may see financial gains, but careful communication is necessary while negotiating deals. Architects and professionals in technical fields may receive promising job offers. Domestic life looks harmonious, with strong support from your spouse.

Lucky colour: Yellow

Lucky number: 8

Leo

Leo natives will find the day supportive for completing long-pending tasks. Social interactions may increase as people come forward to congratulate or support you. Reconnecting with an old friend could help resolve personal concerns. Today is favourable for improving strained relationships with relatives. Health remains strong, and students are likely to perform well academically.

Lucky colour: Orange

Lucky number: 8

Virgo

Virgo individuals will feel content and motivated. Tasks that have been delayed for days may finally be completed with someone’s assistance. It is advisable to avoid interfering in others’ matters and to choose words carefully. Those involved in social networking or digital platforms will benefit, and work-related travel is possible. Pay extra attention to health, while romantic plans promise a pleasant and relaxing time.

Lucky colour: Pink

Lucky number: 1

Libra

Libra natives will enjoy a calm and satisfying day. Maintaining patience and mental balance will help ensure success in all efforts. Unmarried individuals may receive marriage proposals, and family members could begin planning ahead. Those working in service sectors may see an increase in income. Work pressure may be high, but teamwork will help ease the load. Family issues are likely to be resolved smoothly.

Lucky colour: Green

Lucky number: 4

Scorpio

Scorpio signs are likely to see long-awaited desires fulfilled. Efforts you had almost given up on may finally succeed, making this a day worth celebrating with loved ones. If career plans seem unclear, seeking guidance from a mentor or teacher will help. Children and students will benefit academically, and a spiritual or religious outing with family may bring peace of mind.

Lucky colour: Blue

Lucky number: 7

Sagittarius

Sagittarius natives will feel enthusiastic and inspired. New ideas may encourage you to start a fresh business venture with promising future returns. Family responsibilities will keep you occupied, while contractors may secure new deals that improve financial stability. Creative gestures will strengthen romantic bonds, and children will show greater focus in studies.

Lucky colour: Red

Lucky number: 8

Capricorn

Capricorn individuals can expect a fairly steady day. Travel related to work is indicated, and a chance meeting with a distant relative may bring happiness. Engineers and technical professionals may receive favourable job-related emails or offers. Students could receive positive news regarding competitive exams. Financial matters remain stable, and family life will feel warm and harmonious.

Lucky colour: Golden

Lucky number: 5

Aquarius

Aquarius natives will find the day supportive and emotionally fulfilling. Spiritual activities or religious planning may bring inner peace. Family-related worries are likely to resolve on their own, creating a joyful atmosphere at home. Loved ones will play a key role in boosting your happiness. Marriage proposals may arrive for unmarried individuals, and plans to purchase electronic items are possible.

Lucky colour: Yellow

Lucky number: 2

Pisces

Pisces signs are strongly supported by luck today. Professional life looks promising, with chances to take on new responsibilities at work. Spending time with family will be comforting, while social activities and light entertainment will lift your mood. The arrival of guests or good news at home may create a celebratory environment. Those working away from home may finally get a chance to reunite with family.

Lucky colour: Silver

Lucky number: 1

