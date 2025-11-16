Horoscope today [November 16, 2025]: Daily horoscope for all 12 zodiac signs Daily horoscope for 16 November 2025: From Aries to Pisces, see what today’s planets mean for your love life, work, money and health. Read Acharya Indu Prakash’s predictions, lucky colour and lucky number for all 12 zodiac signs.

New Delhi:

Today marks the Margashirsha Krishna Paksha Dwadashi Tithi, and it falls on a Sunday. The Dwadashi Tithi will continue throughout the day and night until 4:48 am tomorrow. The auspicious Preeti Yoga remains in effect until 7:23 am tomorrow, while the Hasta Nakshatra is until 2:11 am tonight.

But above all, at 1:36 pm, the Sun enters Scorpio, making this day of transition significant. Here's how this planetary movement is going to influence all 12 zodiac signs today.

Aries horoscope today

A positive and peaceful day lies ahead. You’ll find joy in the little things and a sense of calm within yourself. Matters related to property are likely to resolve in your favour. Even those who once opposed you may now extend friendship. Your talent will be recognised far and wide. You could get a chance to perform at a prestigious venue, elevating your public image, if you are associated with music or performing arts.

Lucky colour: Red

Lucky number: 4

Taurus horoscope today

An excellent day awaits you. Your artistic skills will shine and bring you pride. If you’ve been planning to start a business in cosmetics or beauty products, today is an ideal day to take that step. The day is also highly favourable for those in the legal profession — a significant case may come your way. Health will remain strong and stable.

Lucky colour: Yellow

Lucky number: 2

Gemini horoscope today

A moderate but balanced day. You’ll need to put in extra effort at work, but your determination will help you maintain emotional balance. If challenges arise, stay calm and composed. Those dealing in gold or silver should proceed with caution and avoid investments without proper research. Socially, you may attend a local event or ceremony, where you’ll expand your network and gain new recognition.

Lucky colour: Purple

Lucky number: 1

Cancer horoscope today

A fairly routine day, but with positive outcomes. Think carefully before entering into any major deal or partnership. Minor disagreements at home are possible, so control your speech. Those in the IT sector may see financial gains or new opportunities with major organisations. Long-standing health issues will begin to improve, bringing relief and renewed energy.

Lucky colour: Pink

Lucky number: 5

Leo horoscope today

A good and fulfilling day. You’ll find easy solutions to financial issues, and money lent earlier may be returned. Family time will strengthen relationships, and your status within the home will rise. Ongoing problems will find resolution. Any decision made today towards personal growth or self-improvement will prove beneficial. Be careful while driving — avoid travelling unless necessary.

Lucky colour: Golden

Lucky number: 3

Virgo horoscope today

A day full of unexpected positivity. Whatever you begin today will likely lead to success. Those planning to start a small business will find the timing favourable. Support from your father or elder brother will guide your path. Your honesty and integrity will become your biggest strengths, earning admiration from others. Job seekers may find new opportunities that align perfectly with their goals.

Lucky colour: Purple

Lucky number: 8

Libra horoscope today

A balanced yet slightly demanding day. Students will need to put in extra effort to see academic progress. Patience will be required — results will come, but with time. Those in the plastics or manufacturing trade can expect better-than-expected profits. Be mindful of your speech and avoid interfering in others’ matters. Some ups and downs may arise in married life, so communicate with care.

Lucky colour: Red

Lucky number: 2

Scorpio horoscope today

A strong and progressive day. New career opportunities are likely to open up, and your work will receive appreciation. Today is ideal for starting a small business or expanding existing ventures. Support from family will keep you motivated. Business travel will bring profit, and an important deal may get finalised. You might also plan an enjoyable outing with friends.

Lucky colour: Brown

Lucky number: 6

Sagittarius horoscope today

An uplifting day that brings honour and progress. Your social standing will rise, and you may participate in community activities. At work, juniors will look up to you and learn from your leadership. Your professional efforts will attract admiration. You may meet a suitable life partner or receive a proposal. Those in marketing or sales can expect new and profitable clients. In personal life, offer advice to your spouse when needed, but avoid insisting that your views be accepted.

Lucky colour: Orange

Lucky number: 7

Capricorn horoscope today

A day of stability and connection. You’ll spend quality time with family and may plan an outing with your children. Those in the education sector could see career advancement. There’s a strong chance of promotion for employed professionals. You’ll show interest in religious or spiritual activities, possibly attending a ceremony. Working women will receive recognition from superiors — even an award or reward may be on the cards.

Lucky colour: Silver

Lucky number: 9

Aquarius horoscope today

A wonderful and rewarding day. Luck will favour you, and you may finally receive something you’ve long been waiting for. Your energy levels will stay high throughout the day, and your work will be praised widely. Entrepreneurs will see rapid growth in their businesses and may receive offers of collaboration from major firms. Overall, health and vitality will remain excellent.

Lucky colour: Black

Lucky number: 6

Pisces horoscope today

A steady yet purposeful day. Financially, you’ll move closer to your goals. Legal matters that have been pending may finally turn in your favour, possibly with help from a senior advisor. Your father’s health will show visible improvement. Handle financial transactions with care — avoid lending money impulsively, as recovery could be delayed.

Lucky colour: Blue

Lucky number: 1

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a renowned astrologer with deep expertise in Vastu, palmistry, and astrology. He appears every morning at 7:30 a.m. on India TV’s show "Bhavishyavani")