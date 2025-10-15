Horoscope today [October 15, 2025]: Good energy for Aries, relief for Pisces | Predictions for all 12 signs It’s Wednesday, 15 October 2025, Navami Tithi in Kartik. The day begins steady, turning more energetic by afternoon. From Aries’ career boost to Libra’s lucky streak and Pisces’ peace of mind, here’s your warm daily horoscope with lucky colours, numbers and a touch of midweek calm.

Today marks the Navami Tithi of the Krishna Paksha in the month of Kartik, and it is Wednesday. The Navami Tithi will continue until 10:34 a.m., after which Dashami Tithi will begin. The Saadhya Yoga will remain in effect until 2:57 a.m. tonight, while the Pushya Nakshatra will prevail until noon. Additionally, today is associated with Prithvi Lok Bhadra, which makes it an especially auspicious day. Let’s find out what the stars have in store for each zodiac sign today.

The day promises positive outcomes for many signs. Aries, Cancer, and Leo natives may receive new career opportunities, while Libra and Capricorn individuals are likely to experience financial strength. Here’s the detailed horoscope for each sign:

Aries horoscope today – Confidence rises and new paths open

For Aries natives, the day brings favourable professional developments. Students may experience positive changes in their academic or career paths. Health remains good, and the domestic atmosphere will be pleasant. You are likely to spend quality time with loved ones, and plans for recreation or leisure may emerge. Support from colleagues will be beneficial, and there may be an opportunity to collaborate with a new organisation.

Lucky colour – Red

Lucky number – 2

Taurus horoscope today – Balanced routine and steady progress

For Taurus natives, the day looks promising. A balanced routine and mindful eating habits will help maintain good health. You will feel energetic and capable of handling tasks independently. Some fluctuations in business and finances may require you to manage expenses carefully. If you are making plans related to home improvement, ensure they align with Vastu principles. It’s also a good time to refine a special skill or talent.

Lucky colour – Brown

Lucky number – 3

Gemini horoscope today – Family harmony and new responsibilities

Gemini natives are likely to benefit from an important task today. Relations with parents and spouse will improve, and your partner will support your efforts. However, a tendency towards irritation or impatience may create stress at home. Concern about an elder family member’s health could also arise. At work, you’ll be trusted with new responsibilities and will complete them successfully.

Lucky colour – Yellow

Lucky number – 5

Cancer horoscope today – Energy returns, success in media and communication

Cancer natives will begin the day with renewed energy. The day looks favourable for those in love, while professionals in media and communications may see notable achievements. Make the most of this productive phase. Maintain harmony at home by avoiding unnecessary interference in family matters. Spending time with elders will bring valuable lessons.

Lucky colour – Peach

Lucky number – 9

Leo horoscope today – Celebration vibes and good fortune

For Leo natives, the day will be positive. The arrival of close relatives may bring a festive atmosphere at home. Engaging in activities with children will enhance their confidence and bring joy. Keep your focus sharp at work and try not to be distracted by minor obstacles.

Lucky colour – Sea green

Lucky number – 8

Virgo horoscope today – Problem-solving mode and inner calm

For Virgo natives, the day will be moderate. A domestic issue may finally find resolution. Take advice from elders before making decisions and avoid unnecessary stress. Matters related to children’s education or career may need attention. Business owners could receive new orders. At the workplace, avoid disagreements with colleagues. Married life may see brief tension, but harmony will soon return.

Lucky colour – Grey

Lucky number – 1

Libra horoscope today – Luck supports you after noon

For Libra natives, the day will be largely favourable. While expenses may rise, patience and sensible planning will help you manage. Luck will support you in the afternoon. You’ll take interest in social and personal matters, and your skills and efforts could help you achieve a significant milestone.

Lucky colour – Red

Lucky number – 8

Scorpio horoscope today – Gains, intuition and spiritual pull

Scorpio natives can expect a beneficial day. Health will remain strong, and you’ll understand others’ perspectives more clearly, which will work in your favour. Helping loved ones will bring inner satisfaction. Although personal matters might distract you from work, the support of your team will ease stress. A visit to a temple or engagement in spiritual activities is likely.

Lucky colour – Purple

Lucky number – 7

Sagittarius horoscope today – Promotion prospects and progress

For Sagittarius natives, the day looks highly auspicious. There are strong indications of progress and recognition at work, including a possible promotion. Business expansion is also on the cards. Avoid making decisions purely on emotion. Married life will be harmonious and filled with mutual respect.

Lucky colour – Pink

Lucky number – 2

Capricorn horoscope today – Productivity and partnership wins

For Capricorn natives, the day brings enthusiasm and productivity. You may be busy with professional commitments, but results will be rewarding. Guidance from experienced individuals will help your business grow. Financial stability is indicated, and you might enjoy a pleasant outing with your partner. Pending tasks will finally be completed.

Lucky colour – White

Lucky number – 8

Aquarius horoscope today – Relief from old worries and positive news

For Aquarius natives, the day will be bright and fulfilling. Old concerns will ease, and you may receive encouraging news from abroad. Guidance and support from seniors will be helpful. Avoid haste at work and seek advice before making any investments.

Lucky colour – Silver

Lucky number – 9

Pisces horoscope today – Calm mind, happy heart

For Pisces natives, the day will bring joy and balance. Planning your routine systematically will help you achieve success. You’ll spend pleasant moments with family and may participate in entertaining activities. Be diligent in business matters and seek expert guidance where needed. Married life will remain peaceful and understanding.

Lucky colour – Green

Lucky number – 2

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a renowned astrologer with deep expertise in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and astrology. He appears every morning at 7:30 a.m. on India TV’s programme Bhavishyavani.)