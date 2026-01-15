Horoscope today, January 15, 2026: Aries to Pisces daily predictions Horoscope today, January 15, 2026: Find out what the day holds for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio and other zodiac signs.

Today is the twelfth day (Dwadashi) of Krishna Paksha in the month of Magha, and it is Thursday. Dwadashi tithi will last until 8:17 PM. Today, the Til Dwadashi fast will be observed. Vriddhi Yoga will continue until 8:38 PM. The Jyeshtha Nakshatra will prevail throughout the day and night until tomorrow morning at 5:48 AM. The Sun is in Capricorn today.



Let’s see what the day has in store for all zodiac signs.

Your day will be filled with happiness. You may face some challenges, but with a positive attitude, you will overcome them. You will be busy maintaining household arrangements and taking care of upkeep tasks. Helping a close person with their problems will bring you joy. The day is very favourable for your love interest. Seniors at work will be impressed with your efforts and may praise you. You might also receive a good gift. Keep your confidence and courage high.

Lucky colour: Yellow

Lucky number: 4

Today will be profitable. You will strengthen relationships with capable people. Do not rely on others; trust your own skills for definite success. Financial decisions made today will be advantageous. Any pending tasks will be completed. Family harmony can help solve a personal issue. Keep negativity out of your mind and maintain patience.

Lucky colour: Pink

Lucky number: 3

Your day will bring new enthusiasm. Women of this sign should remain cautious about their reputation and follow their own decisions. Your family will praise your efforts. Your mind will be happy. Your hard work will be rewarded. Use your prudence to avoid unnecessary expenses and adopt saving habits. Marital life will be harmonious. You may get a chance to work on a major project, but it will require significant effort due to business competition.

Lucky colour: Maroon

Lucky number: 5

Your day will be full of energy. Some adjustments may be needed in business activities. If you are planning to buy electronic goods, today is a good time. You will enjoy quality time with family and leisure activities. Your health will be excellent. You will receive a positive message today, brightening your day. Government employees may get a transfer to a preferred location. Those working overtime may see an increase in income.

Lucky colour: Silver

Lucky number: 1

Your day will be good. You may meet influential people who could assist you. You will work on new ideas that could yield profits. Take care of your health and stay focused on your goals. Even the most difficult tasks can be completed with determination. Avoid procrastination. Seek advice from experienced individuals if confused. Overall, your day will be fairly satisfactory. Help and care for the elderly.

Lucky colour: Yellow

Lucky number: 1

Your day will be excellent. You will receive full support from officials in your job. New avenues for advancement will open. Your work will be praised at the office, and your boss will appreciate you. You may have new experiences in politics and attend a religious function where you will meet friends. Family life will be peaceful. Any ongoing issues will be resolved with help from others. You will retain respect in society.

Lucky colour: Green

Lucky number: 7

Your day will be good. Cutting unnecessary expenses will help ease financial difficulties. Keep your valuables safe. Business activities will remain organised, but exercise caution in transactions. Students will have a busy day completing tasks. Maintain calm in conversations with your spouse to keep relationships smooth. Today is favourable for students.

Lucky colour: Blue

Lucky number: 5

Today will be productive. Your humble behaviour will win hearts. You will solve challenges wisely. Despite being busy, you will manage personal tasks efficiently. Take immediate action when profitable opportunities arise. Manage expenses and keep a check on your financial situation. Ongoing disputes may be resolved. Explore new ways to increase income. Travel to another state for business may be required. You may plan to buy new gadgets with your sibling.

Lucky colour: Golden

Lucky number: 4

Your day will be lucky. Students will need to work hard, but good opportunities for success are ahead. Problems in government jobs will be resolved. Pay attention to the health and guidance of elders at home. Spend more time with family and plan outings. New projects at work may bring future profit.

Lucky colour: Blue

Lucky number: 7

Your day will be favourable. Meeting loved ones will create a happy atmosphere. You will find items you have been looking for, giving you great pleasure. Problems from the recent past will be resolved. Family-related planning and household maintenance will be smooth. Youngsters will be excited about future opportunities. Assistance from an administrative officer may be received, and you may meet an old friend. You will also be able to repay loans, easing worries.

Lucky colour: White

Lucky number: 9

Your day will be very pleasant. Despite a busy schedule, you will maintain balance between family and work. Stay enthusiastic, as carelessness could cause you to miss opportunities. Today is good for business development, but patience is needed for good results. A walk in the park this evening will refresh you. Students will have a good day, and results from previous exams may be favourable.

Lucky colour: Red

Lucky number: 5

Your day will be golden. Guidance from elders will make important decision-making easier. Avoid sharing your feelings impulsively. Take some time to resolve children’s issues, boosting their confidence. Those planning to buy a new home may finalise a deal today. Your hard work will improve business. Seek blessings from elders before important work. Success is likely. Pay attention to diet today.

Lucky colour: Peach

Lucky number: 8

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer with expertise in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and astrology. He appears daily on India TV’s morning show Bhavishyavani at 7:30 am.)