Horoscope today [December 15, 2025]: Zodiac-wise predictions with lucky colour and number Horoscope today for 15 December 2025: Acharya Indu Prakash Ji shares zodiac-wise predictions for all 12 signs, including love, career, money cues, plus lucky colour and number.

Today is Paush Krishna Paksha Ekadashi and Monday. Ekadashi will last until 9:21 PM tonight. Shobhna Yoga will be in effect until 12:30 PM. Chitra Nakshatra will continue until 11:09 AM, after which Swati Nakshatra begins. Today is also Saphala Ekadashi, an auspicious day for fasting.

Aries horoscope today

People will continue to trust you today. Students seeking higher education will find the timing very favourable. Expect some good news from younger siblings, and a happy atmosphere will prevail at home. Relationships with your spouse will be harmonious. Lovebirds may exchange gifts, which will strengthen their bond. Those involved in the iron business can expect higher profits. Avoid unnecessary arguments. Today is good for mending strained relationships, and your planned tasks are likely to succeed, bringing joy. You will also be successful in making important decisions.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Number: 4

Taurus horoscope today

Today will be excellent for you. Those working in architecture-related fields can expect progress. Farmers may see some gains, and payments from crop sales may be received as expected. Those planning to start a new business will find today very favourable. Any new ventures undertaken now are likely to succeed. Employees may receive new projects that will benefit them in the long run. Lovers can expect a good day as well.

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

Lucky Number: 2

Gemini horoscope today

You will be eager to help others today, and their blessings will benefit you by evening. New responsibilities may come up at work, which you can discuss with colleagues. For resolving family issues, ensure everyone’s opinion is considered. If some tasks do not go as planned, it may cause minor friction with your spouse, so it’s better to complete your work on time. Morning jogging will leave you feeling refreshed throughout the day.

Lucky Colour: Grey

Lucky Number: 5

Cancer horoscope today

Your day will be fairly good. Obstacles in completing important tasks will be removed. Helping a friend now may bring you assistance in the future. Any recent initiatives are likely to yield positive results. Today is good for financial transactions or deals. You may receive a major offer bringing monetary gain. Financial issues that have persisted may cause some concern, but receiving blessings from a fatherly figure can improve your financial situation.

Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Number: 9

Leo horoscope today

A long-awaited opportunity will finally come your way. Pending work at the office will be completed with help from seniors, and promotion prospects may arise. Builders may see unexpected profits and new sources of income. Family responsibilities may require some travel, which could be slightly stressful. Successfully completing your work will bring satisfaction, but exercise caution when interacting with authority figures.

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

Lucky Number: 1

Virgo horoscope today

Luck will favour you today. Business discussions and seeking advice may prove profitable. Financial conditions are favourable. For unmarried individuals, today could bring a marriage proposal, which may even get finalised, creating a joyful atmosphere at home. You could gift your spouse a beautiful saree to make them happy. Students preparing for competitive exams will have a productive day. Job offers via email may also come through.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Number: 2

Libra horoscope today

Your charming behaviour will attract attention today. You will spend quality time with family and may even plan an outing, which will increase harmony at home. Your sweet words will help you get work done through others. Those in sales and marketing will have several golden opportunities for growth. Students will focus well on their studies. Couples may enjoy a long drive together, strengthening their relationship.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Number: 3

Scorpio horoscope today

Married individuals spending more time with their partner will see an increase in harmony. You may attend an event together in the evening. Heavy workload may cause fatigue, but spending time with family later will bring relief. Sports enthusiasts will perform well today. Seniors at work may be impressed by your efforts, and promotion is possible. Minor arguments with family members may occur, so avoid anger. Applying a tilak with saffron will help relieve fatigue.

Lucky Colour: Golden

Lucky Number: 5

Sagittarius horoscope today

Today is special for you. Maintain flexibility in behaviour and try to understand others’ perspectives, as this will benefit you in the long run. You may receive respect from senior officials at work, and promotion is possible. Poets may get a chance to recite at a poetry event. Planning an outing with your spouse and enjoying ice cream together will make the day enjoyable.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Number: 6

Capricorn horoscope today

Today will be fairly normal. Avoid disagreements with others and do not blindly trust anyone. Women may receive unexpected financial gains. Those planning to purchase land will find today auspicious. Couples will have a good day, and spending time outside will strengthen relationships. Marketing professionals may see new clients approaching. Dining out with your spouse will be beneficial. You will also be willing to help those in need.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Number: 6

Aquarius horoscope today

You need to bring a slight change in your behaviour today. Your good conduct will make people happy and enhance your reputation. Work may require foreign travel. Seek advice from elders before starting new tasks for better outcomes. Avoid wasting time on trivial office tasks, as it may upset your boss. Financial problems may arise, but assistance from a friend can provide relief.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 6

Pisces horoscope today

Today, your mind will be inclined towards spirituality. You may visit a religious place with family, strengthening relationships. Couples will enjoy a good day together. Dining at a nice restaurant will also strengthen bonds. Your work will receive praise, boosting confidence. Those in the film industry may receive lucrative offers. Planned tasks are likely to succeed, and you will make important decisions successfully.

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Lucky Number: 8

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a renowned astrologer with deep expertise in Vastu, palmistry, and astrology. He appears every morning at 7:30 a.m. on India TV’s show "Bhavishyavani")