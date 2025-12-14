Horoscope today [December 14, 2025]: Zodiac predictions, lucky colour and number Horoscope today, 14 December 2025: Acharya Indu Prakash shares zodiac-wise predictions for all 12 signs, along with each sign’s lucky colour and lucky number.

Today marks Paush Krishna Paksha Dashami, falling on a Sunday. The Dashami tithi remains in effect until 6:50 pm, while Saubhagya Yoga will influence the day until 11:45 am. Hasta Nakshatra will be active until 8:19 am, after which Chitra Nakshatra takes over. Overall, the day supports thoughtful action, steady effort and emotional balance across all zodiac signs.

Know from Acharya Indu Prakash Ji how the day will be for all 12 zodiac signs.

Aries horoscope today

Aries natives are likely to enjoy a cheerful and fulfilling day. Spending quality time with family will bring comfort and emotional satisfaction. Your self-confidence and communication skills will help you complete important tasks independently. Past efforts may finally bear fruit, especially for students and job seekers, with possible job offers or positive exam results. Financial dealings, however, should be handled with care, and working professionals may need to put in extra effort to meet deadlines.

Lucky colour: Pink

Lucky number: 7

Taurus horoscope today

Taurus individuals can expect a productive and largely positive day. Students will perform well academically, and your efforts may earn appreciation from teachers or seniors. Relationships may have a few emotional ups and downs, but guidance from an elder could help mend differences. Health remains stable, and this is a favourable day for purchasing household items, especially furniture. Financial decisions should be made wisely, even if luck seems supportive.

Lucky colour: Grey

Lucky number: 4

Gemini horoscope today

Gemini signs will find the day occupied with personal and professional engagements. Career prospects look promising, with chances of recognition, promotion or new opportunities in business. Those searching for jobs may find success. Financially, stalled payments or lost items could be recovered, while family bonds strengthen through shared moments or the arrival of guests.

Lucky colour: Red

Lucky number: 2

Cancer horoscope today

Cancer natives are likely to benefit from their efforts today, as time appears to be working in their favour. Financial gains are possible through hard work, but avoid unnecessary arguments and drive carefully. Career growth looks steady, with multiple opportunities emerging in work or business. Students may achieve success in exams, and those awaiting visa approvals could receive good news.

Lucky colour: Purple

Lucky number: 3

Leo horoscope today

Leo individuals may feel drawn towards spirituality today. Visiting a religious place with family can help reduce tensions and restore harmony. Business owners may consider starting something new, which could prove profitable in the long run. Your ability to influence and support others will bring positive outcomes, provided you also pay attention to your own health and well-being.

Lucky colour: Orange

Lucky number: 9

Virgo horoscope today

Virgo natives, especially students, are likely to experience success in competitive exams or academic pursuits. Work pressure may keep you busy, but financial stability remains strong. Business owners may see progress through new projects or opportunities. Personal life looks pleasant, with chances of outings or quality time with loved ones, leaving you refreshed and motivated.

Lucky colour: Blue

Lucky number: 2

Libra horoscope today

Libra signs will find their focus and concentration improving at work. Careful planning will help you complete important tasks smoothly. However, minor family disagreements are possible, so maintaining calm and patience is essential. For unmarried individuals, marriage proposals may surface. Spending on entertainment is likely, and relationships will benefit from shared moments.

Lucky colour: Yellow

Lucky number: 6

Scorpio horoscope today

Scorpio natives will receive support from influential people, boosting confidence and motivation. New connections formed today may prove valuable in the future. Most efforts are likely to succeed, and professional appreciation is indicated. Business growth and long-awaited responsibilities at work may finally come your way.

Lucky colour: Green

Lucky number: 5

Sagittarius horoscope today

Sagittarius individuals are advised to avoid haste and impulsive decisions. Professional matters will progress smoothly if handled patiently, though workplace temptations or distractions should be avoided. Family life brings happiness through positive news or celebrations, and quality time with your partner will strengthen emotional bonds.

Lucky colour: Yellow

Lucky number: 6

Capricorn horoscope today

Capricorn natives may find themselves working longer hours to complete tasks thoroughly. Avoid shortcuts, as patience will lead to better results. Business owners could receive unexpected financial gains. Family time will be comforting, and new income sources may strengthen your financial position.

Lucky colour: Green

Lucky number: 5

Aquarius horoscope today

Aquarius signs will benefit from participating in religious or social activities, which may also support career growth. Professional challenges will offer learning opportunities, while business matters show signs of profit. Financial and property-related gains are possible, and your positive attitude will leave a strong impression on others.

Lucky colour: Golden

Lucky number: 2

Pisces horoscope today

Pisces natives are likely to feel supported by luck today. Travel related to business or leisure is indicated, along with moments of enjoyment and relaxation. Family relationships, especially with siblings, will feel warmer. While enthusiasm remains high, students should try to limit distractions and stay focused on priorities.

Lucky colour: Sky blue

Lucky number: 8

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a renowned astrologer with deep expertise in Vastu, palmistry, and astrology. He appears every morning at 7:30 a.m. on India TV’s show "Bhavishyavani")