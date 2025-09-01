Horoscope today, 1 September 2025: What stars say for Aries to Pisces Your 1 September 2025 horoscope is here! Discover what today holds for love, work, money and health across all zodiac signs in simple daily guidance.

Monday, 1 September 2025, begins on a hopeful note as the stars align to bring fresh energy into your day. The shift into a new month also brings new opportunities, guiding each zodiac sign with insights for love, career, health, and family life.

Today is a pleasant day for Aries. You will get to hear good news. Monday is going to be a great day for Taurus people as well. Your respect will increase. Your family environment will be peaceful. It is going to be a favourable day for Gemini people as well. You will earn good profit in business but there may be excess of expenditure. It is going to be a happy day for Cancer people.

Now, know how this day will be for the rest of the zodiac signs.

Aries horoscope today – 1 September 2025

It will be a pleasant day for you as you will earn a good profit in your business. There are chances for you to buy land or a house. You will get a chance to work in a big company. Your married life will be happy, which will give you happiness. You will get full support of your parents in some work. Today, with someone's help, you will get a chance to work in politics. The day will be better in terms of health, you will feel energetic.

Lucky Number- 08

Lucky Colour- Red

Taurus horoscope today – 1 September 2025

Monday is going to be a great day for you. Your respect will increase in the office, and juniors will also be inspired by you. Your family environment will be peaceful, which will also make you happy. Your image will be strengthened through social work. You can start some work, you will get good benefits in the future. Your relationship with the neighbor will improve, and you can invite them to a function. You can take the help of your senior in studies, and it will be easy to understand any subject.

Lucky Number- 07

Lucky Colour- White

Gemini horoscope today – 1 September 2025

It is going to be favorable for you as you will earn good profit in business, but there can be more expenses; you have to take care of this. You can get information related to transfer in job transfer. There will be mutual harmony in your married life, and your financial condition will also be good. Amidst the hustle and bustle of life, you will get enough time for yourself, and you will be able to do your favorite things. Doing any work patiently can increase the chances of its success.

Lucky number- 02

Lucky Colour- Green

Cancer horoscope today – 1 September 2025

Today is going to be a day full of happiness for you. You will start your day in a new way, you will include healthy food in your daily routine. Children can share their thoughts with you; you have to explain them with love. If you are planning to go shopping, then first make a list of items. There can be a discussion in your house about your marriage, due to which the atmosphere of the house will remain happy. You will be able to fulfill the family's needs, and your work will be appreciated.

Lucky number- 01

Lucky Colour- Black

Leo horoscope today – 1 September 2025

It is going to be a good day for you, and you will look for new employment opportunities for yourself. You will feel very refreshed, due to which you will be able to complete all your tasks on time. With the help of friends, you will get income opportunities, from which you will earn profit and strengthen your financial condition. Women of this zodiac will take their work forward; this will give recognition to their work.

Lucky number- 06

Lucky Colour- Silver

Virgo horoscope today – 1 September 2025

It is going to be a golden day for you, and you can take some important decisions related to personal life, whose effect you will see in the future. Also, some responsibilities of the family will be entrusted to you, which you will fulfill well. You will go somewhere with your friends, which will calm your mind. You will attend a social function where you will get respect. You should eat light food, it will be good for you.

Lucky number- 03

Lucky Colour- Maroon

Libra horoscope today – 1 September 2025

It is going to be a good day for you. While talking to someone, keep control over your words. Children will help you in your work; you will be happy to see this. You will do some work with full dedication, in which you will achieve success. With the help of someone, your government work will be done, which will make you happy. Businessmen of this zodiac sign associated with the automobile sector will get good money.

Lucky number- 05

Lucky Colour- Indigo

Scorpio horoscope today – 1 September 2025

It is going to be favorable for you as you can make up your mind to start a new business; along with this, it will also be appropriate to take advice from elders. Writers of this zodiac sign can get their book published, which will be liked by people. Do not think too much about any subject; otherwise, you will get confused, and it can affect your health. You will enjoy your friend's birthday party and will also make some new friends.

Lucky number- 08

Lucky Colour- Golden

Sagittarius horoscope today – 1 September 2025

This is going to be an important day for you. Today, you will complete some work soon with the help of technology. You can make your career in the field of media. People of this zodiac working in private jobs are likely to get a promotion. Mutual attachment will increase in married life, and you will get rid of any problem. You can discuss any issue with your lovemate, which will remove the misunderstandings in your relationship.

Lucky number- 06

Lucky Colour- Peach

Capricorn horoscope today – 1 September 2025

Today you will get many great opportunities for money gain, which will strengthen your financial condition. You will complete your old tasks and soon plan new tasks. Students of this zodiac will appear in a competitive examination, the result of which will come in your favor. You will spend good time with children, which will make you happy. You will get rid of any problem, which will keep your mind happy.

Lucky Number- 09

Lucky Colour- Magenta

Aquarius horoscope today – 1 September 2025

Monday will be a favourable day for you. Before shifting your business, check the place thoroughly. Your health will be fit and fine and all your problems will end. You will like to play with children, which will make your mind happy. You can go to a religious place with your parents for darshan. You will do some work with great wisdom and courage, due to which everyone will praise you.

Lucky Number- 07

Lucky Colour- Blue

Pisces horoscope today – 1 September 2025

It is going to be a great day for you as you will think of opening a factory, in which you can take the help of your brother. It will be a better day for fashion designers of this zodiac. You can get a big order in business through the online medium. You will work hard to make your dream come true, in which you will also get the support of your family. Students can make changes in their course, which will help you understand other subjects better.

Lucky Number- 02

Lucky Colour- Purple

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has a long experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra, and Astrology. You can see him every morning at 7.30 am on Bhavishyavani on India TV.)