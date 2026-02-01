Horoscope today, February 1, 2026: What the stars say for Aries, Taurus, Gemini and all zodiac signs Horoscope today, February 1, 2026: From career moves to relationships and money matters, here’s how the day is likely to unfold for all twelve zodiac signs.

Today is the full moon day of the Magh Shukla Paksha and a Sunday. The full moon will remain until 3:39 AM tonight. The Preeti Yoga will prevail until 10:19 AM, after which the Ayushman Yoga will begin. Additionally, the Pushya Nakshatra will remain until 11:58 PM tonight. There is also Bhadra in the Prithvi Lok today, along with Maghi Purnima and Guru Ravidas Jayanti. Let's see what the day holds for all 12 zodiac signs.

Aries Horoscope Today

A special day awaits you. You'll focus on your work and stay positive. The solution to any problems will come through your efforts. Avoid depending on others too much, and you'll perform well. Your favourite activities will provide mental peace. Children will help with household chores. Work will keep you busy, so you might return home late. Your married life will be harmonious.

Lucky Colour: Brown

Lucky Number: 7

Taurus Horoscope Today

A joyful day for you. Life will feel easy and smooth. Your desire to get ahead will boost your confidence and efficiency. You'll find happiness in your children's achievements. Calmly resolving issues will lead to success. Whatever work you undertake will be completed successfully. Keep your plans private for now. Avoid stubbornness.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Number: 2

Gemini Horoscope Today

A favourable day for new beginnings, especially in business. If you're planning to start something new, it's an auspicious time. Real estate business opportunities will also be profitable. You’ll find success in work-related tasks and make future plans. Your faith in God will strengthen, and you'll spend quality time with family, ignoring external opinions. Hard work will lead to success, and colleagues will look to you for guidance.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Number: 9

Cancer Horoscope Today

An excellent day for you. It’s time to change your perspective on situations. Solving problems with positivity will bring better results. Family will be pleased with the changes within you. It's a good day to finish pending tasks. Financial luck is on your side. However, a technical issue might delay an important task.

Lucky Colour: Silver

Lucky Number: 3

Leo Horoscope Today

A brilliant day ahead. Harmony in married life and the home environment will prevail. Young people should avoid wasting time on trivial matters. You’ll spend time improving your health and morale. Work will demand attention, and some unexpected expenses may arise. But, you'll also benefit from ancestral property.

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Lucky Number: 7

Virgo Horoscope Today

A better day lies ahead. The support of your spouse and family will boost your confidence. Positive thinking will help you focus on your work. Health will improve, and it’s a good time to relax and meditate. The advice of loved ones will be valuable. Stay cautious, as someone might try to deceive you.

Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Number: 5

Libra Horoscope Today

Favourable conditions for you. Financial problems will be resolved, and money owed to you will come through. Reflecting on yourself will bring positive changes in your outlook. Disputes with relatives will be resolved through mediation. Any ongoing legal matters regarding property or vehicles will be decided in your favour. Students will have a good day.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Number: 4

Scorpio Horoscope Today

A golden day awaits. You’ll focus on spiritual and religious growth. Stay concentrated on your goals, and success will follow. Youth will receive guidance from experienced individuals. Wise decisions will lead to benefits. You’ll make your mark in society. Rising expenses may cause concern, but things will soon improve.

Lucky Colour: Grey

Lucky Number: 8

Sagittarius Horoscope Today

A good day ahead. Students and young people should continue working hard. Any doubts should be set aside as success is certain. Be careful before making any new investments. Pay special attention to the health of elderly family members. Honour and respect them. Private-sector employees might get job offers. Politicians will find success.

Lucky Colour: Golden

Lucky Number: 9

Capricorn Horoscope Today

An average day for you. Trust your abilities instead of relying on others. Young people should avoid making emotional decisions. Take a practical approach to life. Share pleasant moments with your family. Your talents will surprise people. Personal life problems will get resolved.

Lucky Colour: Black

Lucky Number: 4

Aquarius Horoscope Today

A day full of enthusiasm. You might have to travel for work or business. Success is on the horizon for long-term efforts. Job professionals will enjoy some relief from work pressure. Students should focus on their studies to succeed. Your married life will bring new joys, and unexpected financial gains will strengthen your financial position.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 2

Pisces Horoscope Today

A good day ahead. Advice from a close person will prove helpful. It's the right time to make progress—focused effort will lead to success. You'll be interested in social activities. Some may try to criticise you out of jealousy, distracting you from your goals. It’s a good time to start business plans. After a long time, you may meet a friend. If you’ve lent money, it might be returned.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Number: 8

(Acharya Indu Prakash is one of the country’s well known astrologers with extensive experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra, and astrology. He appears daily on India TV at 7:30 am in the show Bhavishyavani.)