Horoscope 2026 predictions: What Aries to Pisces can expect this year Horoscope 2026 brings zodiac-wise predictions for career, money, relationships, health and education, along with key planetary movements shaping the year ahead.

New Delhi:

As we step into 2026, many people turn to astrology not just for predictions, but for perspective on work, money, relationships, health and personal growth. Planetary movements are believed to influence various aspects of life in subtle yet meaningful ways, shaping opportunities, challenges, and emotional patterns throughout the year.

Find out from Acharya Indu Prakash what your stars are saying about the year 2026, zodiac horoscope, almanack, and auspicious times. Below is a detailed zodiac-wise outlook for 2026, beginning with planetary transits and followed by predictions related to career, finances, relationships, health and education.

Aries: Planetary movements in 2026

For those born under the Aries sign, Saturn will remain in your twelfth house throughout the year. At the beginning of 2026, Jupiter will be retrograde in the third house of your birth chart. It will turn direct on March 11, and while moving forward, will enter the fourth house at 1:49 am on June 1 (or June 2). Jupiter will then transit into Leo on October 31.

Meanwhile, Rahu will be positioned in the eleventh house at the start of the year and will shift to the tenth house on December 5. Ketu will begin the year in the fifth house and will also move to the fourth house on December 5. These are the key planetary movements influencing Aries natives in 2026.

Career

For Aries natives, 2026 is a year filled with opportunity. You will need to stay prepared, as new and unexpected chances for growth may arise. Luck will support your efforts, and steady progress in life is indicated.

Business ventures will move forward gradually and begin to flourish. In the workplace, your dedication may be recognised, and there is a strong chance of being honoured for your efforts. With hard work and consistency, you could set new professional benchmarks.

If you are employed, this year may bring a promotion, increased responsibility and greater appreciation for your work. Your value within the organisation will rise, seniors will be pleased with your performance, and you may find yourself becoming a trusted favourite.

Financial outlook

Financially, 2026 looks strong for Aries natives. Jupiter’s position in the third house will positively influence your fortune, and changing or refining your working methods may bring noticeable gains.

This year supports success in most endeavours. If you are considering starting your own business, 2026 has the potential to fulfil long-held ambitions. Progress is indicated in both business and employment, and your overall financial position will remain stable and secure.

Businesspersons may see good profits, especially if they continue to work with honesty and discipline. Support from elder siblings or your father may play an important role. The year may open up new avenues for business expansion, and partnerships could prove particularly beneficial. Certain investments may also deliver good returns. Overall, this is a financially favourable year.

Married life and relationships

For Aries natives, married life in 2026 looks harmonious and fulfilling. The year begins with domestic happiness, prosperity and stronger emotional bonds within the family. Mutual love and understanding among family members will grow.

You will receive consistent support and cooperation from your spouse, who will value your emotions and stand by your decisions. The influence of Jupiter and Venus will bring joy, warmth and closeness in relationships. Married couples may find this year especially encouraging, with improved communication and a deeper connection.

Those in love relationships will also see a positive start to the year. Any misunderstandings or tensions that may have existed earlier are likely to fade, allowing relationships to move forward with renewed clarity and affection.

Health

From a health perspective, 2026 will be largely manageable for Aries natives. The beginning of the year may bring minor issues such as colds, coughs or headaches, but these are unlikely to persist.

Paying attention to personal and environmental cleanliness will be important. Reducing fried and overly processed foods will help maintain balance. Regular physical activity, including meditation, sports, running or stretching, along with mindful eating habits, will support both physical and mental well-being throughout the year.

Education

Aries students may need to put in a little extra effort to achieve their goals in 2026. Those planning to pursue education abroad have a strong chance of receiving opportunities by the end of the year.

Students preparing for college may benefit from campus placements, with possibilities of securing positions in multinational companies. Those inclined towards religious or spiritual studies may see particularly positive outcomes after May. Primary-level students are likely to experience improved concentration, and support from teachers will remain steady throughout the year.

Overall outlook

Overall, 2026 is set to be a fairly positive year for Aries natives. Worshipping any form of Lord Vishnu is traditionally advised for good fortune and balance.

Professionally, the year begins on a strong note, and those preparing for government jobs may see especially high chances of success. Financial stability remains intact, married life looks fulfilling, and while health outcomes may be mixed, they are manageable with care. For students, the year carries the promise of encouraging news and meaningful progress.

May the coming year bring growth, stability and steady success; that is the prayer as 2026 unfolds.

Taurus Horoscope 2026: What the year holds for you

For you, Saturn will remain in your 11th house throughout the year. At the beginning of the year, retrograde Jupiter will be in the second house of your birth chart and will become direct on March 11th. It will then move in direct motion, transiting into the third house of your birth chart at 1:49 AM on June 2nd. It will then move into Leo on October 31st. At the beginning of 2026, Rahu will be in the tenth house of your birth chart and will move into the ninth house on December 5th. Similarly, at the beginning of the new year, Ketu will be transiting in the fourth house of your birth chart and will move into the third house on December 5th. So, this is the movement of your planets in the year 2026.

Career

From a career perspective, 2026 will bring mixed but growth-oriented results for Taurus natives. This year will demand consistent effort and patience. In the early months of 2026, you may need to work harder than usual to achieve success in your professional goals. Sudden changes in your career path are also possible.

For young professionals searching for a job, the year brings positive news. You are likely to introduce fresh ideas and new approaches in your work, which will eventually benefit your career. Your positive attitude will play a crucial role in professional advancement. Support from family members will also help you move towards a stronger career position.

Notably, there are strong indications of significant political or influential success before December 5.

Financial situation

Financially, the beginning of 2026 may feel somewhat unstable. While your efforts will bring results, there may also be an unexpected increase in expenses. Creating and sticking to a clear budget will be essential throughout the year.

The early part of 2026 is not considered favourable for major investments, so caution is advised. Business professionals will earn in proportion to their hard work. Competitors may keep a close watch on your activities, so it would be wise not to disclose important plans prematurely.

Marriage and relationships

For Taurus natives, 2026 brings positive developments in love and relationships. There may be a new beginning in your love life, or you may find yourself developing strong feelings for someone special.

Married life will remain smooth and balanced throughout the year. Mutual understanding and emotional harmony between partners will deepen. Those living in live-in relationships will find this year particularly rewarding. Married couples may experience something new and refreshing in their relationship.

Couples wishing for children are likely to be blessed with a bright and talented child this year. Cherish the sweet moments and emotional memories you create together.

Health

From the start of 2026, Taurus natives will place a strong focus on fitness and well-being. You are likely to enjoy good health, especially in the early part of the year. Mental stress and confusion will gradually fade away.

Overall, the year brings happiness, energy, and physical agility. Ongoing health issues are likely to improve. Including fresh fruits and vegetables in your daily diet will help maintain long-term wellness and vitality.

Education

Students will achieve significant success in their academic pursuits in 2026. Concentration levels will steadily improve, leading to better performance. Results of competitive examinations and civil services exams are likely to be encouraging.

Students preparing for the civil services may achieve favourable outcomes this year. The dream of pursuing higher education abroad may also be fulfilled. Additionally, there will be noticeable progress in your children’s education. Overall, 2026 will be an excellent year for learning and academic growth.

Overall outlook

Overall, 2026 promises to be a very strong and rewarding year for Taurus natives. However, careful financial planning will be important to maximise long-term stability.

According to astrological beliefs, regular use of iron utensils may help increase income. Keeping the kitchen clean and offering chickpea lentils at a religious place may support property-related goals. Drinking milk in a silver glass is also believed to bring additional benefits.

For students, this year is nothing short of a blessing, with strong chances of achieving desired success.

My best wishes are with you for a prosperous and fulfilling year ahead.

Gemini Horoscope 2026: Planetary movements

For Gemini natives, Saturn will remain in your tenth house throughout the year. At the beginning of the year, retrograde Jupiter will be placed in the first house (Ascendant) of your birth chart. Jupiter will turn direct on March 11, and while moving forward, it will transit into the second house at 1:49 am on June 1 (June 2). On October 31, Jupiter will move into Leo.

At the start of 2026, Rahu will be positioned in your ninth house and will move into the eighth house on December 5.

Meanwhile, Ketu will begin the year in your third house and will shift into the second house on December 5.

These are the key planetary movements for Gemini natives in 2026.

Career

From a career perspective, 2026 will be an excellent year for working professionals. Your coordination with colleagues will remain strong, and seniors will be pleased with your performance. This year brings promotion opportunities along with salary growth.

If you manage or lead a team, people working under you will be satisfied and supportive. Your career will see continuous positive changes, opening doors to success one after another. You will achieve strong results with relatively less effort.

Promotion opportunities are clearly indicated this year. Until March 11, Jupiter’s transit through your first house will begin bringing positive life changes. You may also plan to start a new business, with strong support from family members.

Financial situation

Financially, this year will remain stable and positive. Although the Moon, lord of the second house, remains in the twelfth house, it will be placed in its exalted sign, reducing financial stress.

You are unlikely to face serious money-related problems. Business professionals will see good profits, and some may close a major deal, bringing satisfaction and confidence. Salaried individuals may need to work harder initially, but the results will come later in the form of higher positions, better income, and improved savings, which will prove useful in the future.

Marriage and relationships

The year 2026 will be one of the most memorable years of your life. Love and emotional warmth will flow strongly into your personal relationships.

From the beginning of the year, Jupiter’s transit through your first house will bring happiness and harmony in married life. Emotional closeness will deepen, and partners will make sincere efforts to understand each other better. Trust and affection in marriage will grow stronger.

You will receive your spouse’s support at every step. Those wishing to have children may see their desire fulfilled this year. Couples in love may decide to take their relationship towards marriage, and friendships may naturally turn into romantic connections.

Health

In terms of health, 2026 brings good vitality and overall well-being. Due to work pressure, you may occasionally feel mentally overwhelmed, so it is important to balance work with adequate rest.

Maintaining harmony between your personal and professional life will be essential. At the beginning of the year, avoiding constipation will help keep health issues away. Overall, you will feel energetic, fit, and emotionally content.

You will pay more attention to your diet and lifestyle, leading to relief from previous health concerns. A renewed sense of energy will flow through you. This year, a special focus on mental health is advised, and speaking to a mental health professional when needed will be beneficial.

Education

From an academic perspective, 2026 will be an average but manageable year. At the time of the year’s transition, the lord of the fifth house is weakened and affected by Mars, which may create challenges.

Students will need to work harder in the initial months. Software engineering students may experience delays in achieving desired results, but consistent effort will eventually bring success. Discipline and dedication toward studies will be crucial.

There will be opportunities to apply for competitive exams, and with sincere preparation, results will improve. Learning new technical skills in 2026 will prove useful. Through social media and digital platforms, students may continue gaining new knowledge. Those awaiting results from previously attempted competitive exams are likely to receive better outcomes.

Overall outlook

Overall, 2026 will be a good and progressive year for Gemini natives. The new year can significantly enhance your career growth. Financial stability will remain strong, family and married life will be fulfilling, and health will improve. From an educational standpoint, the year will feel like a blessing, although consistent effort will be required.

Cancer Horoscope 2026: Planetary Movements

For Cancer natives, Saturn will remain in your ninth house throughout the year. At the beginning of the year, retrograde Jupiter will be positioned in the twelfth house of your birth chart. Jupiter will turn direct on March 11, and while moving forward, it will transit into your first house (Ascendant) at 1:49 am on June 1 (June 2). On October 31, Jupiter will move into Leo.

At the start of 2026, Rahu will be placed in your eighth house and will shift to the seventh house on December 5. Meanwhile, Ketu will begin the year in your second house and will move into the first house (Ascendant) on December 5. These are the key planetary movements for Cancer natives in 2026.

Career

For Cancer natives, 2026 will be a challenging year from a career perspective. The ruler of your career is weakened at the time of the year’s transition, making professional growth feel demanding.

You may find yourself associated with fields such as the High Court, iron or metal-related work, or even sports-related activities. You may get an opportunity to join a good company, but maintaining your position will require significant effort.

Those looking to expand their business will need to travel frequently and attend multiple meetings to move things forward. This year may repeatedly push you toward difficult phases, reminding you that just as every rising sun eventually sets, persistence will be essential to stay balanced and resilient.

Financial situation

Financially, this year will be relatively good, but money may not stay with you for long, as expenses will continue alongside income.

Business-related struggles are indicated, but business owners who attend the right meetings and pursue growth strategies will still manage to generate profits. By the end of 2026, there is a strong possibility of fulfilling your dream of buying a home.

Continuous effort will be necessary to avoid financial pressure. Overall, the year remains financially workable but demanding, requiring discipline and planning.

Marriage and relationships

For married Cancer natives, 2026 will bring mixed results. At times, your spouse’s actions may seem questionable, but instead of overthinking, open communication will help prevent misunderstandings.

Issues in married life that surface at the beginning of the year are likely to resolve naturally over time. You may receive good news related to children, creating a positive atmosphere at home.

To strengthen love life and relationships, a conscious effort will be needed. Respecting each other’s emotions will help maintain harmony. For unmarried natives, marriage may be finalised this year.

Health

From a health perspective, extra caution is required in 2026. The first four months of the year may bring fluctuating health conditions.

Issues related to constipation and digestive problems may persist for a large part of the year. Even small negligence could cause complications, so avoid lifting heavy weights or overexerting yourself.

Pay close attention to your diet to prevent stomach-related issues and maintain a healthy weight. Cleanliness and hygiene will also play an important role in keeping illnesses away. Throughout the year, you will remain focused on fitness and may explore new ways to stay healthy.

Education

At the beginning of the year, students will remain highly focused on achieving their goals. Some may find a part-time job, which will prove useful for their future.

Teachers will be pleased with your academic performance and will support you in reaching your objectives. A positive mindset will greatly benefit your educational journey.

Students in the medical field will work extremely hard, and their efforts will bring favourable results. Throughout 2026, learning will feel productive, and by mid-year, there are chances of achieving notable academic success.

Overall outlook

Overall, 2026 will be a highly challenging year for Cancer natives in terms of career. Financially, the year remains manageable with effort. Married individuals will experience mixed but ultimately improving relationship dynamics.

Health may remain a concern throughout the year, requiring discipline and care. Students, however, will stay committed to their goals and work steadily toward success.

Leo Horoscope 2026: Planetary Movements

For Leo natives, Saturn will remain in your eighth house throughout the year. At the beginning of the year, retrograde Jupiter will be positioned in the eleventh house of your birth chart. Jupiter will turn direct on March 11, and while moving in direct motion, it will transit into the twelfth house at 1:49 am on June 1 (June 2). On October 31, Jupiter will move into Leo, your Ascendant sign.

At the start of 2026, Rahu will be placed in your seventh house and will move to the sixth house on December 5. Meanwhile, Ketu will be transiting your first house (Ascendant) at the beginning of the year and will shift to the twelfth house on December 5. These are the key planetary movements for Leo natives in 2026.

Career

For Leo natives, 2026 will bring abundant opportunities and strong success. The positive influence of Jupiter will bring meaningful changes to your life.

At the beginning of the year, you may secure your desired job, possibly with a large company and an attractive package. Success will follow you in almost every task, and your efforts will yield results. Your competence will impress seniors and those around you.

Throughout 2026, you will receive several opportunities to prove your talent and leadership abilities. You may establish your own strong identity in the business world. Those associated with politics, especially individuals at senior levels with the potential to reach positions equivalent to a Governor, will find the period between March 11 and June 1 particularly favourable.

Financial situation

The beginning of 2026 will bring financial growth and improvement. You will find several promising opportunities to strengthen your financial position.

Jupiter’s transit through the eleventh house will produce positive financial outcomes. Significant changes are likely in your business. If you are considering a partnership venture, 2026 will prove highly auspicious.

Support from contacts and networks will bring gains. Those involved in the stock market will find good earning opportunities. If you are planning to take a loan, approvals are likely to come easily this year.

Marriage and relationships

In matters of love, 2026 may bring emotional ups and downs, but overall, it will be a very positive year for personal relationships.

Married life will grow sweeter, bringing a sense of freshness and renewal. Your spouse will support you at every step, and you will actively plan for the future together. Unmarried natives may hear wedding bells at home.

There are chances of a romantic trip this year. Family life will remain peaceful, and any ongoing disagreements with relatives are likely to be resolved.

Health

Leo natives should pay special attention to their health in 2026. Issues related to allergies or occasional mental stress may arise, but these will settle with time.

Neglecting diet may cause lethargy, and unnecessary rushing around could create temporary stress. However, situations will soon turn in your favour. The health of elderly family members will remain stable, and an improvement in your mother’s health will bring emotional relief.

Education

Students will encounter several golden opportunities this year, though maintaining seriousness toward studies will be essential.

Those planning admission to higher institutions should begin preparation early. Success is indicated in online teaching, tutoring, or coaching-related work. Students preparing for competitive exams will see favourable results.

By the end of the year, chances of pursuing higher education abroad are strong. Planetary support will work in your favour. Law students, in particular, may achieve a significant academic breakthrough unexpectedly.

Overall outlook

Overall, 2026 will be an excellent year for working professionals born under the Leo sign. Financial matters will remain smooth, with no major obstacles. You will receive complete support from your spouse.

From a health perspective, the year remains generally positive. Students under this sign are likely to achieve notable academic success, making 2026 a promising and rewarding year for Leo natives.

Virgo Horoscope 2026: Planetary movements

For Virgo natives, Saturn will remain in your seventh house throughout the year.

At the beginning of the year, retrograde Jupiter will be placed in the tenth house of your birth chart. Jupiter will turn direct on March 11 and, while moving in direct motion, will transit into the eleventh house at 1:49 am on June 1 (June 2). On October 31, Jupiter will move into Leo.

At the start of 2026, Rahu will be positioned in your sixth house and will move to the fifth house on December 5.

Meanwhile, Ketu will be transiting your eleventh house at the beginning of the year and will shift to the tenth house on December 5.

These are the key planetary movements for Virgo natives in 2026.

Career

From a career perspective, 2026 will be an excellent year for Virgo natives who are employed. Your coordination with colleagues will remain strong, and seniors will be pleased with your work. This year brings promotion opportunities along with salary growth.

Avoid allowing excessive workload to overwhelm you. Decisions taken with wisdom and patience will yield positive results. You may plan to start a new business with strong support from family members. Those seeking job opportunities abroad will find favourable chances during the year.

Financial situation

Financially, 2026 will be a strong and stable year for Virgo natives. You are unlikely to face any monetary difficulties. Business owners will see gains, and major deals may bring happiness and confidence.

Salaried individuals may need to work harder initially, but the results will be rewarding, leading to better positions and improved income. This will also help you build long-term savings. Overall, you will receive multiple income opportunities, and money-related concerns will remain minimal throughout the year.

Marriage and relationships

Your spouse will offer full support throughout the year. Any long-standing misunderstandings or conflicts will be resolved, strengthening mutual trust and emotional bonding.

There are indications of religious or spiritual travel with your life partner. Support from your spouse will motivate you to move ahead in life. Couples hoping for children may see their wishes fulfilled. Those in love relationships may decide to take the next step toward marriage. Keeping ego aside will significantly improve marital harmony.

Health

From a health perspective, 2026 will bring mixed results. Maintaining balance in your personal and professional life will be essential. Reduce fast food intake and avoid overly fried foods.

Regular health check-ups are advised, as minor health issues may arise. Overweight individuals may experience lethargy or sleep-related issues, but after June 2, noticeable improvement is likely. Saturn’s aspect on the Ascendant will also protect against serious illnesses.

Education

Students will find that educational obstacles gradually come to an end this year. The initial months may require extra effort, but concentration and focus will improve over time, leading to better results.

Students pursuing software engineering may achieve desired success. Those studying abroad will find 2026 better than the previous year. Competitive exams will demand intense effort, but strong results are indicated. With dedication and discipline, students will gain access to better educational opportunities.

Overall outlook

Overall, 2026 promises significant career success for Virgo natives. Financial stability will remain strong, marital life will be supportive, and there are indications of child-related happiness.

Health will require attention, but manageable care will keep issues under control. Students will find excellent opportunities to strengthen their future. May the year ahead be auspicious, progressive, and fulfilling for Virgo natives.

Libra Horoscope 2026: Planetary movements

For Libra natives, Saturn will remain in your sixth house throughout the year.

At the beginning of the year, retrograde Jupiter will be placed in the ninth house of your birth chart. Jupiter will turn direct on March 11 and, while moving forward, will transit into the tenth house at 1:49 am on June 1 (June 2). On October 31, Jupiter will move into Leo.

At the start of 2026, Rahu will be positioned in your fifth house and will move to the fourth house on December 5.

Meanwhile, Ketu will be transiting your tenth house at the beginning of the year and will shift to the ninth house on December 5. These are the key planetary movements for Libra natives in 2026.

Career

Through hard work and dedication, Libra natives will be able to achieve success this year. You may explore opportunities in fields such as writing, business, food-related industries, as well as fashion design, computer courses, and photography.

Those associated with the construction business are likely to benefit. Around the middle of the year, you may consider making changes in your professional direction. If you are searching for a job, a good opportunity is likely to come your way.

Financial situation

Financially, 2026 may bring some ups and downs. Family responsibilities may increase, but you will manage them effectively. There are chances of gains from selling old property, and any stuck or pending money may finally be recovered.

If you plan to invest heavily in business, make sure to gather complete information beforehand. Avoid making impulsive financial decisions, as thoughtful planning will be essential to maintaining stability.

Marriage and relationships

Your marital life will remain largely stable this year. Those in love relationships should be cautious while communicating, as misunderstandings or negativity could arise if conversations are not handled carefully.

There is no need to worry, as situations will improve with time. To resolve ongoing conflicts, allow some flexibility in your relationship, listen patiently, and try to understand your partner’s perspective. Keeping ego under control and handling matters with love, calmness, and maturity will help restore harmony.

Health

From a health perspective, 2026 will bring mixed results. The beginning of the year will be favourable, and adopting a regular fitness routine will help you stay healthy in the long run.

Towards the end of the year, you may feel slightly concerned about your health, with minor issues such as blood pressure fluctuations or seasonal colds. These will be temporary. Pay close attention to your diet, avoid foods that trigger allergies, follow professional fitness advice, and spend quality time with friends to maintain emotional well-being.

Education

For students, 2026 will be an excellent year. Concentration levels will improve naturally, and success is indicated in whichever subject you choose to pursue. Your knowledge base will expand significantly.

Those aiming for higher education may need to put in extra effort, but the results will be rewarding. Students appearing for interviews or planning to start a new business will find success. Competitive exam results are likely to be positive. Worshipping Goddess Saraswati is believed to enhance learning and academic success.

Overall outlook

Overall, the coming year will be favourable for Libra natives in terms of education, career, and health. Marital life is expected to be more harmonious compared to the previous year. With balanced efforts and mindful decisions, 2026 holds the promise of steady growth and emotional stability.

Scorpio Horoscope 2026: Planetary movements

For Scorpio natives, Saturn will remain in your fifth house throughout the year. At the beginning of the year, retrograde Jupiter will be placed in the eighth house of your birth chart. Jupiter will turn direct on March 11 and, while moving forward, will transit into the ninth house at 1:49 am on June 1 (June 2). On October 31, Jupiter will move into Leo.

At the start of 2026, Rahu will be positioned in your fourth house and will shift to the third house on December 5. Meanwhile, Ketu will be transiting your ninth house at the beginning of the year and will move to the eighth house on December 5. These are the major planetary movements for Scorpio natives in 2026.

Career

This year is expected to be excellent for your career. Those working in private jobs will come across new opportunities, while salaried professionals will receive strong support from seniors. For job seekers, the good news is likely, with a strong possibility of securing a good position by the middle of the year.

Working professionals may receive promotion opportunities due to their consistent performance, and appreciation from superiors will boost confidence. This year will also inspire you to bring new ideas and innovation into your work.

Financial situation

Financially, this year calls for strategic planning. Before starting any new business or venture, it will be important to assess your financial position carefully. Well-thought-out decisions will bring profit, while impulsive choices should be avoided.

Those in government jobs may receive a transfer to a preferred location. Business-oriented youth may benefit from important meetings and networking opportunities. Expansion of business into other cities is also indicated, which could lead to higher-than-expected profits.

Marriage and relationships

In 2026, your marital relationships will grow stronger. Mutual understanding will bring sweetness into relationships. However, you may feel emotionally sensitive at times, so it is important to keep your emotions balanced.

Most of the year will remain favourable for personal relationships. Long-standing misunderstandings will gradually dissolve. The presence or arrival of children will increase happiness at home and improve the overall family atmosphere. Your relationship will also gain new depth and maturity.

Health

Health-wise, 2026 will bring mixed results. If you have any existing health concerns—such as knee pain, stomach issues, acidity, or gas-related problems—extra caution will be necessary.

Avoid negligence, as it may lead to health setbacks or increased irritability, which could also affect your work. Reduce the intake of fast food and fried items, maintain regular health check-ups, and stay mindful of your physical well-being throughout the year.

Education

From an educational perspective, this year will be reasonably good. Students aspiring for higher education will need to put in slightly more effort. Revising and improving your study timetable will be essential.

Special focus on studies will be required to achieve strong results. Do not hesitate to seek guidance from elders or mentors. Appearing for competitive examinations is recommended, as success is possible with consistent effort. Students involved in research-related fields will find 2026 particularly rewarding.

Overall outlook

Overall, the coming year will be favourable for Scorpio natives. Financial stability is indicated, and 2026 looks positive for marital life and health. For students, the new year holds promise and progress. With thoughtful planning and disciplined effort, this year can bring meaningful growth and satisfaction.

Sagittarius Horoscope 2026: Planetary movements

For Sagittarius natives, Saturn will remain in your fourth house throughout the year.

At the beginning of the year, retrograde Jupiter will be placed in the seventh house of your birth chart. Jupiter will turn direct on March 11 and, while moving forward, will transit into the eighth house at 1:49 am on June 1 (June 2). On October 31, 2026, Jupiter will move into Leo.

At the start of 2026, Rahu will be positioned in your third house and will shift to the second house on December 5. Meanwhile, Ketu will be transiting your ninth house at the beginning of the year and will move to the eighth house on December 5. These are the major planetary movements for Sagittarius natives in 2026.

Career

From a career perspective, this year will be far better than expected. Your focus will be sharp, and work done with courage and clarity will succeed. Through hard work and a positive attitude, you will be able to make the most of opportunities and overcome difficult situations.

There are indications of a salary increase, and your employer may even recall you from a different location due to your value at work. Working professionals should maintain good coordination with seniors and continue nurturing a positive mindset, which will lead to consistent success.

Financial situation

Financially, 2026 will be very strong for you. You may take a major step toward expanding your business, but before doing so, it is advisable to seek guidance from elders or experienced mentors. Rahu’s transit in the third house will encourage bold efforts, while Ketu in the ninth house may bring sudden or unexpected financial gains, similar to windfall benefits.

Consulting business colleagues will prove beneficial. Be cautious with monetary transactions. Those running restaurants will see notable profits, and people associated with educational institutions will receive relief and financial stability. The stock market may also bring substantial gains this year.

Marriage and relationships

This year, there may be periods of physical distance from your spouse due to work or business commitments, but emotional understanding and coordination will remain strong. For those in love relationships, 2026 will be excellent. You may introduce your partner to your family, and there is a strong possibility of family approval.

Positive news related to children is also indicated. With the support of your spouse, you will improve personal habits and climb new steps of success. Jupiter’s aspect on the ascendant will enhance the social respect of your marital life, while Jupiter in the seventh house may bring professional success or a higher position for your spouse.

Health

Health-wise, the year will bring mixed results. It is important to remain cautious, avoid unnecessary stress, and not neglect your well-being, as tension can directly impact your health.

With balanced effort, things will gradually improve. Along with work, ensure adequate rest. Maintain a nutritious diet with fresh fruits, vegetables, and juices. Between May and June, your health is likely to improve significantly.

Education

Academically, your performance will be strong this year. Students will find their focus naturally improving, helping them achieve meaningful milestones. Family support will help resolve academic confusion and challenges.

Creative interests will grow, and education related to sports will be especially favourable. Students in the mass media and communication fields will benefit greatly. There is also a strong possibility of writing a research paper or academic project this year.

Overall outlook

Overall, 2026 will be an excellent year for Sagittarius natives. Financial stability will be strong, marital life will remain harmonious, and health will stay fit and balanced. For students, the new year holds promise and progress. Those involved in writing or creative fields may produce meaningful and impactful work this year.

Capricorn Horoscope 2026: Planetary Movements

For Capricorn natives, Saturn will remain in your third house throughout the year.

At the beginning of the year, retrograde Jupiter will be positioned in your sixth house. Jupiter will turn direct on March 11 and, while moving forward, will transit into the seventh house at 1:49 am on June 1 (June 2). On October 31, 2026, Jupiter will move into Leo, which will be your eighth house.

At the start of 2026, Rahu will be placed in your second house and will move to your first house (ascendant) on December 5. Meanwhile, Ketu will be transiting your eighth house at the beginning of the year and will shift to the seventh house on December 5. These are the major planetary movements influencing Capricorn natives in 2026.

Career

From a career perspective, this year will be better than average for you. You may work in fields such as accounts, finance, or sales, which will help expand your knowledge and bring steady benefits. There are also strong indications of association with government sectors, media-related fields, or construction work, from which you may receive unexpected gains.

Although you may face several challenges during the year, you will manage to stabilise yourself and move forward. There are signs of sudden success or recognition in your career during 2026.

Financial situation

Financially, this year will remain stable and positive. You are unlikely to face any major issues related to money or business. To strengthen savings, you may introduce certain changes in your business or financial planning.

If you plan to invest a large sum in your business, it is advisable to conduct thorough checks beforehand, as this will work in your favour. By the end of the year, you are likely to discover new sources of income.

Marriage and relationships

There may be moments of disagreement with your spouse during the year, but with time, matters will settle. Removing doubt and maintaining honesty will be essential for maintaining harmony in your relationship.

Toward the end of the year, happiness will enter your home, with strong indications of childbirth or family expansion. Relationships with your spouse will improve, and mutual understanding will grow stronger. However, those waiting for a desired life partner may need to exercise a little patience. Sudden success or progress is also indicated for your spouse.

Health

From a health perspective, you will feel fit and energetic for most of the year. You will feel relieved from business-related stress, and minor ongoing issues will gradually resolve.

If you were suffering from pain or discomfort in the previous year, you are likely to find relief in 2026. A renewed sense of energy and positivity will flow through you, helping maintain overall well-being.

Education

Academically, 2026 will be a favourable year. Students will find themselves more focused on studies, and past failures will motivate them to work harder and perform better. Any long-standing educational wish or goal is likely to be fulfilled.

Students awaiting results can remain stress-free, as outcomes are expected to be positive. Those preparing for administrative or government services have strong chances of success. The year will also present several new and promising opportunities for students.

Overall outlook

Overall, 2026 will be supportive and favourable for Capricorn natives. Career growth will be steady, financial stability will remain strong, and married life will bring new joys. Health will stay largely fit and balanced, and from an educational standpoint, the year will be highly rewarding.

Aquarius Horoscope 2026: Planetary Movements

For Aquarius natives, Saturn will remain in your second house throughout the year.

At the beginning of the year, retrograde Jupiter will be placed in your fifth house. Jupiter will turn direct on March 11 and, while moving forward, will transit into your sixth house at 1:49 am on June 1 (June 2). On October 31, 2026, Jupiter will move into Leo.

At the start of 2026, Rahu will be positioned in your first house (ascendant) and will move into your twelfth house on December 5. Meanwhile, Ketu will be transiting your seventh house at the beginning of the year and will shift to the sixth house on December 5. These are the major planetary movements shaping your year.

Career

In 2026, the career graph of Aquarius natives will rise rapidly. Your focus will remain firmly on work, and your skills and talent will clearly stand out. Several promising opportunities will come your way, helping secure a strong future.

Even with comparatively less effort, you are likely to achieve good results. Those in jobs may experience growth or promotion, and multiple job offers from reputed companies are possible. For young aspirants preparing for government jobs, this year presents a golden opportunity.

Financial situation

Financially, this year will be strong and stable. You may bring changes to the way you work or manage finances, which will lead to gains. There will be no shortage of money during the year.

Any outstanding debts are likely to be cleared in 2026. However, some expenses related to health may arise, making it important to maintain control over spending.

Marriage and relationships

In terms of relationships, 2026 will shower love and emotional warmth. The year is especially favourable for newly married couples, with many things unfolding as expected.

There may be minor disagreements around the middle of the year, but these will resolve quickly if handled calmly. Avoid getting angry over small issues. By the end of the year, you will enjoy meaningful time with your spouse. If your partner is living away due to work or other reasons, you will remain well-connected through different means of communication.

Health

Health-wise, you may experience slight fluctuations during the year and should pay special attention to your liver health. You may also feel concerned about the health of family members.

Minor issues such as headaches or knee pain may occur, but timely care will help resolve them. Avoid outside and overly spicy food. Spending quality time with family, sharing laughter, and ensuring a healthy diet with fresh vegetables will support overall well-being for everyone at home.

Education

From an educational perspective, 2026 will be a strong year. Students pursuing studies in banking or law will find the year especially favourable. Hard work will bring results aligned with effort. Toward the end of the year, domestic responsibilities may cause some distraction, so staying focused on goals will be important. With discipline and direction, positive and rewarding outcomes are assured.

Overall outlook

Overall, the coming year will bring significant success for Aquarius natives. Financial stability will remain strong, married life will be fulfilling, and although health may need some attention, it will remain manageable. From an educational standpoint, 2026 will deliver mixed but ultimately positive results.

Pisces Horoscope 2026: Planetary Movements

For Pisces natives, Saturn will remain in your first house (Ascendant) throughout the year. At the beginning of the year, retrograde Jupiter will be positioned in your fourth house. Jupiter will turn direct on March 11 and, while moving forward, will transit into your fifth house at 1:49 am on June 1 (June 2). On October 31, 2026, at 12:01 pm, Jupiter will enter Leo.

At the start of 2026, Rahu will be placed in your twelfth house and will move into your eleventh house on December 5. Meanwhile, Ketu will be transiting your sixth house at the beginning of the year and will shift to the fifth house on December 5. These planetary movements will significantly shape your year.

Career

From a career perspective, 2026 will bring sudden and significant success. The initial months of the year will be especially favourable. If you are involved in property dealing, your work will progress well.

Your positive attitude will play a major role in improving your career prospects. You may feel emotionally attached to your career decisions this year, but overall growth is assured. There is good news for those searching for a job; by mid-year, a solid opportunity is likely to come your way.

Teachers, mentors, and seniors will actively support your professional journey. This year is particularly favourable for sportspersons, police personnel, doctors, farmers, and those preparing for government jobs, as long-pending ambitions are likely to be fulfilled.

Financial situation

Financially, 2026 will be a strong year. Employed individuals will receive full support from senior officials, while business-related plans will bring future gains. Students may also find new sources of income.

You will benefit from property-related assets, with good income opportunities emerging by mid-year. However, caution is advised in financial transactions. Toward the end of the year, sudden financial gains are indicated.

Marriage and relationships

Your married life will remain extremely harmonious throughout the year. Both you and your spouse will see an increase in respect and social standing. Your life partner will offer unwavering support during challenging times.

If you are in love and planning to express your feelings, this year is highly favourable, and you are likely to receive a positive response. For those already in relationships, emotional warmth and sweetness will remain intact all year.

Health

From a health perspective, the year will be generally stable, though some caution is needed. Issues such as throat discomfort, mental stress, or leg pain may arise.

Excessive anger or emotional stress could negatively impact both health and work, so it is important to maintain emotional balance. Reduce the intake of fried foods and follow a disciplined diet. By the end of the year, most health concerns are likely to resolve.

Education

Students will receive good news at the beginning of the year. Confusion regarding subject selection will clear, and interest in studies will increase.

Those planning to pursue education in another city may get the opportunity by the end of the year. Students pursuing master’s degrees have strong chances of securing jobs through campus placements. Support from seniors and mentors will continue. Keep appearing for competitive exams; consistent effort will lead to success.

Overall outlook

Overall, 2026 will be a year of rapid career growth for Pisces natives. Financial stability will remain satisfactory, married life will be filled with love and harmony, and although minor health fluctuations may occur, they will be manageable. From an educational standpoint, the new year promises excellent progress and positive outcomes.