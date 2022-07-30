Financial Horoscope, July 30: Progressive day for Taurus, Scorpio; THESE zodiac signs may face loss

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Financial Horoscope

Financial Horoscope, July 30: Saturday is the second day of Shravan Shukla Paksha. Dwitiya Tithi will cross the whole day of today and will remain till 3.01 am in the night. Vyatipat Yoga will remain till 7.01 pm in the evening. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day will be financially and by what measures you can make it better and profitable.

Aries

Your income will increase, today there are chances of earning more profit. Today your day will be very happy. Take care of health in the changing season.

Taurus

Today will bring change in your life, the day will be good for businessmen. There will be happiness in married life. A friend may come to visit you.

Gemini

There will be progress in your business. There will be happiness and prosperity in family life. The day is auspicious for buying a house. You will meet an old friend.

Cancer

Today your day will be normal. You will help someone in need. You will give a gift to your partner. There are chances of getting ancestral property.

Leo

Today will be favorable for you. The newlyweds will go out for a walk today. You will be able to complete the unfinished work. Someone in the family will take advice from you.

Virgo

You will be successful in any competitive examination. Today you can go on a business trip. To reduce stress, go to a quiet place. You can make a plan to visit a religious place.

Libra

You will have a wonderful day today. There will be more work in the office. The troubles going on in life will go away. Unfinished work plans will be completed.

Scorpio

You will get back the money given to someone. Today your day will be very beneficial. Will have courage to complete difficult tasks. Today you will attend satsang.

Sagittarius

Today your day will give new direction in life. Political people will connect with high officials. Today someone will ask you for help. Family life will be sweet.

Capricorn

You will get the full support of family. Jewellery traders will benefit. Classmates will take your help on any topic. You will be recognised by new people.

Aquarius

There are chances of you getting more profit today. Investing in the share market will be beneficial. Your health will be good. You will make up your mind to do mental hard work.

Pisces

Today you will be busy with some work. There is a possibility of some auspicious work happening in the house. Today you will get child happiness. The day will be busy for teachers.

