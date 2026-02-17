February 2026 Solar Eclipse: Numerologist explains what it means for your Mulank number

New Delhi:

The Solar Eclipse in February 2026 is an important energetic shift that is linked with sudden change, endings, and new starts. In numerology, solar eclipses are believed to be karmic events that speed up lessons and force people out of their rut. Tarot Pooja Verma, Tarot Card Reader and Numerologist, says that this solar eclipse has a much deeper karmic significance.

“Eclipses act as cosmic reset points. They speed up karma and bring situations to the surface that we may have been postponing. This Solar Eclipse in February 2026 will push people to realign with their higher path,” she says. According to her, understanding the impact through your Mulank or Birth Number can offer clarity during this transition. Your Mulank is derived from your date of birth and ranges from 1 to 9. Each number responds differently to eclipse energy.

Numerology guide: How the 2026 Solar Eclipse affects your life path

Mulank 1 (Born on 1, 10, 19, 28)

This eclipse urges you to reassess leadership roles and personal ambitions. Sudden developments in career or authority positions may arise. “Mulank 1 individuals must avoid ego clashes during this period. Humility and strategic patience will help them emerge stronger,” advises Pooja Verma.

Mulank 2 (Born on 2, 11, 20, 29)

Emotional sensitivity is heightened. Shifts in personal and professional relationships are likely. “This is the time to build emotional boundaries and trust intuition instead of overanalysing situations,” she explains.

Mulank 3 (Born on 3, 12, 21, 30)

Themes of communication, education and creativity come into focus. Mental restlessness may increase. “Mulank 3 should avoid impulsive decisions, especially related to finances or academic plans. Spiritual learning will bring clarity,” says Verma.

Mulank 4 (Born on 4, 13, 22, 31)

Unexpected disruptions in routine or long-term planning may occur. “This eclipse compels Mulank 4 to break rigid patterns. Flexibility will help them navigate sudden changes more smoothly,” she notes.

Mulank 5 (Born on 5, 14, 23)

A transformative phase unfolds. Travel, job shifts or changes in social circles are possible.“Opportunities may arise suddenly, but decisions must remain grounded. Avoid acting purely on impulse,” she advises.

Mulank 6 (Born on 6, 15, 24)

Relationships and responsibilities call for attention. Old wounds may come back.“This eclipse teaches Mulank 6 the value of balance between taking care of others and taking care of oneself,” says Verma.

Mulank 7 (Born on 7, 16, 25)

The period is very introspective. Spiritual development and healing are favoured. “Though isolation can be therapeutic, Mulank 7 needs to avoid overdoing it. Grounding techniques are very necessary,” she advises.

Mulank 8 (Born on 8, 17, 26)

Themes of karma, finance, power, and authority come to the fore. Delays or additional responsibilities may arise. “Patience and integrity will determine outcomes for Mulank 8 during this eclipse,” she explains.

Mulank 9 (Born on 9, 18, 27)

An ending clears space for renewal. Emotional cycles or long-standing projects may reach completion. “Mulank 9 should channel this energy into healing and service. Letting go will create room for powerful new beginnings,” says Verma.

According to Tarot Pooja Verma, this eclipse is not a period of fear but of conscious transformation. The February 2026 Solar Eclipse is a reset.