Chaturgrahi Yog 2026: Four-planet alignment in Pisces to bring financial gains for these 4 zodiac signs

New Delhi:

Some planetary alignments tend to pass quietly. Others get noticed a bit more. Not because they promise something dramatic, but because they bring a certain pattern that astrologers like to watch closely.

On March 19, 2026, one such alignment is set to form in Pisces. Four planets, the Moon, Saturn, Sun and Venus, will come together in the same sign, creating what is known as a Chaturgrahi Yog. It will remain in effect until March 20. And according to traditional astrology, this kind of clustering is often linked with shifts in finances, career and overall momentum.

What the four-planet conjunction in Pisces means

A Chaturgrahi Yog forms when four planets occupy the same zodiac sign at the same time. In this case, Pisces becomes the centre of that energy.

Astrologically, this is seen as a phase where different influences overlap. Discipline from Saturn, attraction and comfort from Venus, identity from the Sun, and emotional tone from the Moon. All blending. Not always smooth, but impactful.

For some signs, this combination is believed to open up opportunities, especially around income and growth.

Aries: A phase of financial movement and career shifts

For Aries, this period could feel like things finally moving forward. Financially, there may be chances of sudden gains. Not guaranteed, but the possibility is there.

If you have been thinking about a job switch or even exploring opportunities abroad, this window appears supportive. Efforts made earlier may start showing results now. A bit of clarity, finally.

Gemini: Stuck matters may begin to resolve

Gemini signs could see a shift in long-pending matters. Especially legal or property-related issues. Things that have been delayed might start clearing up.

There is also a possibility of gains linked to ancestral assets. For those in business, this phase may feel more active. Better returns, smoother operations. Not effortless, but easier than before.

Libra: Career growth and visible progress

For Libra, the focus seems to lean towards career. Growth, recognition, movement.

There may be a noticeable rise in income, along with opportunities to stand out at work. Promotions or new responsibilities could come into play. There are also indications of major purchases, like a vehicle, becoming possible during this time.

Sagittarius: Steady income rise and new opportunities

Sagittarius signs may experience a steady improvement in financial flow. Not sudden spikes, but consistent growth.

At work, appreciation is likely. Efforts being noticed. There is also a chance of new opportunities, possibly even from abroad. Business-related activities may bring in better returns as well.

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on religious beliefs and popular traditions. There is no scientific evidence to support it. India TV does not vouch for the accuracy of any of the information.

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