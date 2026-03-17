Shukra-Shani Yuti 2026: Venus-Saturn conjunction to bring money and career breakthroughs for 3 zodiac signs

New Delhi:

There are certain planetary alignments that tend to draw more attention than others. Not because they promise instant change, but because they are believed to influence things in a quieter, more steady way.

The ongoing conjunction of Venus and Saturn in Pisces is being seen as one such phase. It is often associated with stability, discipline and gradual rewards, especially in areas like career and finances. For a few zodiac signs, this period could bring a noticeable shift in momentum.

Gemini: A phase of steady progress

For Gemini, this alignment may gently push things forward. Situations that felt stuck could begin to move, and there is a fair chance that income improves along the way. Work that has been pending might finally get completed, bringing a sense of relief.

If you have been thinking about switching jobs, this period appears supportive. Opportunities, including those from abroad, may come your way. Business partnerships can also turn favourable, with better returns than expected. Travel plans, especially ones you have been postponing, might finally take shape.

Cancer: Career and finances align

Cancer signs may experience a more stable and encouraging phase, particularly at work. There is a strong possibility of professional growth, along with appreciation from seniors or bosses.

Financially, things could look better than before. There may be chances of sudden gains, while business ventures, especially partnerships, are likely to perform well. This period also seems suitable for long-term decisions, including property-related investments. Overall, the focus remains on building something steady rather than chasing quick wins.

Pisces: A noticeable financial uplift

For Pisces, the effects of this conjunction may feel more direct. The period leading up to March 26 could bring improvements in income and overall financial stability.

There is a chance of earning through multiple sources, along with better returns from past investments. A long-awaited goal or wish might finally come within reach. At the same time, financial burdens such as old debts may begin to ease. Opportunities tied to important projects or responsibilities could also appear, helping shift things in a more positive direction.

What Venus-Saturn conjunction suggests overall

The Venus and Saturn conjunction is less about sudden breakthroughs and more about consistent progress. It tends to reward effort, patience and practical decisions.

For Gemini, Cancer and Pisces, this phase could feel like things are slowly falling into place. Not dramatic. Not rushed. Just a bit more stable, and a little more certain than before.

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on religious beliefs and popular traditions. There is no scientific evidence to support it. India TV does not vouch for the accuracy of any of the information.

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