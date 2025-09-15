Budhaditya Rajyoga in Virgo on September 17: 3 zodiac signs set for big success Budhaditya Rajyoga will form in the sign of Virgo, due to the conjunction of Mercury and the Sun on September 17. Find out if your sign is among those set to benefit from this auspicious yoga and what kind of success you can expect.

New Delhi:

The Sun will move through the sign of Virgo on September 17. Mercury and the Sun will be in conjunction. In Virgo, the Sun and Mercury will align to form Budhaditya Yog. It is considered extremely auspicious in astrology.

This rare planetary alignment is expected to bring extraordinary success and growth to three lucky zodiac signs. In this article, we will give you information about these zodiac signs.

Taurus

Due to the formation of Budhaditya Yoga, people of the Taurus zodiac will get auspicious results in the field of career. During this time, some people can also get the desired job. You can also get monetary benefits for your efficiency. Students of this zodiac can achieve success in the field of education. You will be successful in competitive examinations. During this time, you will also be emotionally strong and will be able to make the right decision at the right time. There will be good changes in health as well.

Scorpio

Budhaditya Rajyoga will be formed in your profit house. Due to the presence of the Sun and Mercury in this house, you will get profit in career and business. You may also get your stuck money back. Some people of this zodiac can also start their own business. You will get a chance to travel, and the travel will also prove to be successful for you. If you are working in the government sector, then your work can be appreciated. There will be an increase in accumulated wealth.

Sagittarius

Budhaditya yoga is going to be formed in your karma bhava. The presence of the Sun and Mercury in this bhava will speed up your work, and your pending work can be completed. Many financial matters will be resolved during this time, allowing you to recover the money lent. You will be active in the workplace, and the speed of your work will attract the attention of seniors. Some people can get new opportunities in their careers. You will also see improvement in your health. The people of this zodiac can go for a trip to a beautiful place with the family.

(Disclaimer: The information given here is based on religious beliefs and folk beliefs. There is no scientific evidence for this. India TV does not provide any proof of the truth of anything.)

ALSO READ: Mangal Gochar 2025: Mars transit in Libra date, time, effects on 5 zodiac signs