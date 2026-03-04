Budhaditya Yog 2026: Sun-Mercury conjunction on March 7 may boost career and finances for 5 zodiac signs

New Delhi:

Planetary movements are something astrology followers keep a close eye on. A small shift in the sky, according to traditional belief systems, can sometimes change the tone of life on Earth as well. Careers move, money flows differently, and opportunities appear where none existed before. Whether one takes it literally or simply as cultural wisdom, these alignments tend to spark a lot of curiosity.

One such moment is arriving soon. On March 7, 2026, the Sun and Mercury will form a conjunction that astrologers describe as Budhaditya Yog. In Vedic astrology, this alignment is often considered favourable, particularly for areas related to communication, intellect, career progress and financial growth.

Sun and Mercury conjunction on March 7, 2026

The Sun and Mercury will come together on March 7, 2026, and astrologers note that the two planets will be positioned at zero degrees from each other around 4:29 pm. When these two celestial bodies align closely, the configuration is referred to as Budhaditya Yog.

In astrological tradition, the Sun symbolises authority, confidence and leadership, while Mercury is linked to intelligence, communication and analytical ability. When the two align, the combination is believed to strengthen decision-making skills and open doors in professional and financial areas for certain zodiac signs.

What is Budhaditya Yog in Vedic astrology

Budhaditya Yog is considered one of the more favourable planetary combinations in Vedic astrology. It occurs when the Sun and Mercury occupy the same sign or come very close to each other in the zodiac.

Astrologers often associate this yog with:

Improved communication and clarity of thought

Growth in career or professional recognition

Better financial decision-making

Increased confidence and leadership abilities

However, its impact is believed to vary depending on an individual’s birth chart and the position of other planets.

Aries, Gemini, Leo, Libra and Sagittarius natives likely to benefit from Budhaditya Yog

According to astrological interpretations, the Sun-Mercury conjunction on March 7 may bring positive developments for a few zodiac signs in particular.

Aries: Career growth and financial progress

Aries natives may find new professional openings during this period. Those searching for employment could come across promising opportunities. People preparing for government or competitive positions may also see encouraging signs. Work efforts are likely to gain recognition, and financial improvement may follow as a result.

Gemini: Gains through business and investments

For Gemini, the planetary alignment is often associated with financial progress. Business owners may discover fresh opportunities, while those involved in investments could see favourable outcomes. There are also indications that delayed payments or stuck funds may finally move forward, bringing relief in financial matters.

Leo: Confidence and prosperity

Leos may experience a noticeable boost in self-belief during this phase. Confidence levels could rise, helping them take on greater responsibilities in professional or public roles. Astrological interpretations also suggest possible benefits related to property or inherited assets. For some, this period may bring recognition in social or leadership roles.

Libra: New sources of income

Libra natives could see financial improvements during this alignment. Opportunities for additional income streams may emerge, strengthening overall financial stability. Support from senior colleagues or supervisors at the workplace may also help progress in career-related matters.

Sagittarius: Travel, learning and spiritual growth

Sagittarius individuals may find this period encouraging in multiple areas. Financial opportunities may arise, and academic or learning-related pursuits could show improvement. There may also be chances for travel, particularly journeys connected to spiritual or religious activities.

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on religious beliefs and popular traditions. There is no scientific evidence to support it. India TV does not vouch for the accuracy of any of the information.

ALSO READ: Horoscope today, March 4, 2026: What the stars say for Aries, Taurus, Gemini and other zodiac signs