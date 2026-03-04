Horoscope today, March 4, 2026: What the stars say for Aries, Taurus, Gemini and other zodiac signs

New Delhi:

It’s Chaitra Krishna Paksha Pratipada on Wednesday. The Pratipada Tithi continues until 4:49 PM, Dhriti Yoga lasts until 8:53 AM, and Purva Phalguni Nakshatra remains in effect until 7:39 AM, followed by Uttara Phalguni Nakshatra. Holi brings colour and joy to the day. Acharya Indu Prakash Ji shares what the day holds for all twelve zodiac signs.

Aries Horoscope Today

A pleasant day is ahead, with much time spent enjoying the company of children. A shopping trip to the mall could be fun. Unexpected visits from close relatives will create a warm, cheerful atmosphere at home. Business advice from friends may prove valuable in the long run. Job seekers could receive an offer from a good company, and those in private employment may see promotion prospects. Romantic evenings promise delight.

Lucky colour: Yellow

Lucky number: 6

Taurus Horoscope Today

The day brings joy and harmony. Friends may plan an outing to a historic site, while business could see a significant boost, strengthening finances. Children will bring pride, enhancing your standing among neighbours. Guests at home will add warmth, and romantic surprises will sweeten relationships. Take care of elder family members’ health.

Lucky colour: Blue

Lucky number: 9

Gemini Horoscope Today

Energy levels are high, and inner strength will support better outcomes at work. It’s a good moment to start a new business venture. Shopkeepers may enjoy higher-than-usual profits, and musicians could receive offers from the film industry. Sweet cravings may be frequent.

Lucky colour: Grey

Lucky number: 1

Cancer Horoscope Today

An excellent day awaits. Planning an outing with a spouse will be enjoyable. If considering a new business, parental guidance can lead to success. Students will find progress in studies, and elder siblings’ advice will prove helpful. Partners will appreciate each other’s feelings, strengthening bonds.

Lucky colour: Pink

Lucky number: 5

Leo Horoscope Today

Significant gains are likely, especially in business. Outstanding dues may be recovered. Students should remain careful in studies, and interviews will go well if approached with focus. Romantic moments will be affectionate, and family support will ease daily tasks.

Lucky colour: Green

Lucky number: 8

Virgo Horoscope Today

Fresh ideas and new initiatives come naturally. Honesty earns appreciation from family and partners. Small gifts for loved ones will bring joy. Decisions made with a practical mindset will be beneficial. A family trip to a hill station could excite the children.

Lucky colour: Blue

Lucky number: 6

Libra Horoscope Today

Happiness and success are on the horizon. New responsibilities will test skill, but well-planned actions in work or business will enhance confidence. Vehicle purchases may be considered. Family life remains cheerful, and children may share exciting news. Students can plan for competitive exams.

Lucky colour: Golden

Lucky number: 3

Scorpio Horoscope Today

A productive day awaits. Pending tasks will conclude, and government employees may receive promotion news. Opportunities for business-related foreign travel could arise. Social gatherings may reconnect old friends. Creative pursuits are favoured, though minor health fluctuations are possible. Students need to manage time wisely.

Lucky colour: Black

Lucky number: 9

Sagittarius Horoscope Today

Your focus may shift towards spirituality. Religious or ritual activities at home bring respect and recognition. Enjoying a delicious evening meal is likely. Past efforts in business will yield results, and colleagues may find inspiration in your success. Discussions regarding property or a new home may be fruitful.

Lucky colour: Blue

Lucky number: 1

Capricorn Horoscope Today

A day of importance calls for responsibility. Others may seek your help, but avoid giving unsolicited advice. Temporary challenges will resolve smoothly. Students may find success in interviews, health remains stable, and outings with a spouse are favourable. Social media following may grow.

Lucky colour: Purple

Lucky number: 6

Aquarius Horoscope Today

Confidence rises, with new avenues for business progress. Drive carefully. Positive news may arrive from a spouse’s maternal family. Tasks that were pending will move forward, and problem-solving comes easily. Visiting friends and receiving recognition for hard work will bring satisfaction. Marital life is harmonious, and gifts from a partner uplift the mood.

Lucky colour: Orange

Lucky number: 6

Pisces Horoscope Today

Fortune is on your side. Legal matters may find resolution. Success news related to children is likely. Stay alert to rivals who may create obstacles. Financial stability is strong, and new business ventures can prosper. Dry fruit traders may see excellent profits.

Lucky colour: Green

Lucky number: 7

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer with expertise in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and astrology. He appears daily on India TV’s morning show Bhavishyavani at 7:30 am.)