Budh Nakshatra Gochar: Mercury transit on January 7 may bring challenges for 3 zodiac signs Budh Nakshatra Gochar on January 7 may create challenges for three zodiac signs. Mercury’s constellation change could impact finances, communication and decision-making, so caution is advised as per astrology.

New Delhi:

Mercury will enter Purvashada Nakshatra on January 7, 2026. Venus's Nakshatra is Purvashada. Certain signs of the zodiac may find this Mercury transit difficult. These individuals will have to exercise caution when it comes to their financial and professional affairs.

Certain special measures can mitigate the adverse effects of Mercury, which we will provide you with information about. Let's know more about these zodiac signs.

Taurus

Mercury's constellation change may bring some negative changes to your life. You need to be cautious about your finances; you should consult with experienced people before investing. Also, avoid making any major career-related decisions during this time. You'll also need to be cautious about your health. As a remedy, you should gift green bangles or clothing to girls under 10 years of age.

Cancer

You may experience health-related problems after the Mercury transit. Winds may turn against you at work, so you should stay away from office politics during this time, or you could face defamation. Students may experience a lack of concentration. You will need to carefully consider financial transactions. As a remedy, you should worship Lord Ganesha.

Capricorn

Capricorns need to be cautious socially. Use your words carefully during conversations, as your words could be misinterpreted. Some people may face financial difficulties. You should plan your budget and move forward. Those looking for employment will need to work harder. As a remedy, you should feed green fodder to a cow; this will alleviate negativity.

(Disclaimer: The information given here is based on religious beliefs and folk beliefs. There is no scientific evidence for this. India TV does not provide any proof of the truth of any of the things.)

ALSO READ: Surya Gochar 2026: Sun enters Capricorn on January 14; career shift ahead for 4 zodiac signs