Budh Margi 2026: Mercury turns direct in Aquarius; gains and growth expected for 4 zodiac signs

New Delhi:

Planetary movements in astrology are always in motion. Nothing really stays fixed for long. And every time a planet changes its path, it is believed to influence not just individuals, but also the broader environment around us.

Right now, the focus is on Mercury. Known as the “prince” among planets in astrology, it is linked to business, intelligence, communication, logic, mathematics and speech. On March 21, Mercury has turned direct while being in Aquarius. It is not alone there. Mars and Rahu are also positioned in Aquarius, which adds another layer to this shift. While all zodiac signs will feel some impact, a few may see stronger, more noticeable effects.

Aries: Positive gains and new opportunities ahead

For Aries, Mercury has turned direct in the eleventh house. This can bring positive outcomes across different areas, though not without effort. You may have to push a bit harder, stay active, and keep up the momentum.

The good part is, the results can follow. There are strong chances of gains and overall progress. Financially, things look supportive. Investment-related decisions may work in your favour. You may also spend quality time with friends and family.

If you are planning to start something new, especially in business, this period can be helpful. Income sources may expand, and your financial position could improve. Those in jobs may also notice some positive shifts or changes.

Taurus: Career growth and financial improvement likely

For Taurus, Mercury is now direct in the tenth house, which is closely linked to career and professional life. This can open up opportunities for growth at work.

There are chances of advancement in your job, along with an increase in financial opportunities. Confidence levels may rise noticeably. Matters related to property or land could also bring positive outcomes.

If you are involved in business, profits may improve. Overall income is likely to see a steady rise during this period.

Gemini: Luck supports progress and new beginnings

Gemini natives may find luck working in their favour. Mercury has turned direct in the ninth house from your sign, which is associated with fortune, higher learning and expansion.

This can bring success across different areas. Job opportunities may increase, and there could be chances of promotion or unexpected gains. Plans you have been working on may finally start showing results.

There may also be a natural inclination towards spirituality or religious activities during this time.

Aquarius: Confidence rises and decisions become clearer

For Aquarius, this shift is considered quite favourable. Mercury is turning direct in the ascendant or first house, which directly influences personality, confidence and decision-making.

You may feel more self-assured and mentally strong. There could be more clarity in your choices and quicker decision-making. Support from family is likely, and overall, there may be a sense of happiness and stability entering your life.

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on religious beliefs and popular traditions. There is no scientific evidence to support it. India TV does not vouch for the accuracy of any of the information.

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