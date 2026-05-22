Budh Gochar 2026: Mercury's move into Gemini may bring career growth and financial gains for 4 zodiac signs

New Delhi:

Mercury is all set to enter its own zodiac sign Gemini on May 29, and astrologers believe this planetary movement could bring noticeable changes for a few zodiac signs. Whenever Mercury moves into Gemini or Virgo, it leads to the formation of "Bhadra Yog", one of the five highly regarded Panch Mahapurush Yogas in Vedic astrology.

This time too, Mercury's transit into Gemini will trigger the formation of Bhadra Yog, which is considered especially important for career growth, business progress, communication skills and education. According to astrology, four zodiac signs may benefit the most from this planetary shift.

4 zodiac signs that may benefit the most from Bhadra Yog

Gemini

Mercury is the ruling planet of Gemini and will now move into your first house. As soon as Mercury enters Gemini, Bhadra Yog will become active, which could bring positive momentum into several areas of life.

Pending work may finally start moving forward for Gemini natives. Communication with colleagues and people at the workplace is also likely to improve, helping build a better professional image.

Those involved in partnership businesses may see strong profits during this period. Investments made now could also bring good returns in the future.

Virgo

For Virgo natives, Mercury's transit will take place in the career-related Karma Bhav.

Astrologers say this period may support growth in both business and professional life. Some people could expand their businesses, while working professionals may get opportunities to switch jobs or move into better positions.

Money that had been stuck for a long time may finally return due to Mercury's positive influence. Along with financial improvements, the atmosphere at home may also become more peaceful and positive.

Sagittarius

People involved in partnership businesses may see expansion and growth during this phase. Plans that had been in progress for a while could finally succeed.

Some Sagittarius natives may also decide to launch a new business venture. Working professionals are likely to receive support from colleagues at the workplace.

People connected to media, writing, acting and creative industries could achieve important milestones during this period. Unemployed natives may also come across job opportunities. Family life is expected to remain positive overall.

Pisces

For Pisces natives too, Mercury's transit and the formation of Bhadra Yog may prove beneficial.

Peace and stability may improve within family life. Those connected to ancestral businesses are also expected to receive encouraging results.

Working professionals could find the office environment more favourable than before, and seniors may appreciate their efforts and performance. Some natives may also receive government job opportunities during this period.

There are also strong chances of financial growth and improvement in savings.

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on religious beliefs and popular traditions. There is no scientific evidence to support it. India TV does not vouch for the accuracy of any of the information.

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