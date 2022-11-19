Aaj Ka Panchang 20 November 2022: Know Sunday's Panchang, Rahukal, Shubh Muhurat and Sunrise-Sunset time

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ka Panchang 20 November 2022

Aaj Ka Panchang 20 November 2022: Sunday is the Ekadashi date of Marshish Krishna Paksha. Ekadashi Tithi will be at 10.41 am today, after that Dwadashi Tithi will start. Tonight there will be Preeti Yoga till 11.04 am from sunrise till late night till 12.36 am there will be Amrit Siddhi Yoga – Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga. Along with this, Hasta Nakshatra will remain till 12.36 minutes late tonight. Apart from this, today is Utpanna Ekadashi as well. Know Sunday's Panchang, Rahukal, auspicious time and sunrise-sunset time from Acharya Indu Prakash.

Auspicious time

Ekadashi date - this morning at 10.41 am

Preeti Yoga - 11.04 pm till 4 minutes

Amrit Siddhi Yoga Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga - morning sunrise to late night 12.36 minutes

Rahukal

Delhi - from 04:06 pm to 05:25 pm

Mumbai - 04:36 pm to 06:00 pm

Chandigarh - from 04:04 pm to 05:23 pm

Lucknow - from 03:54 pm to 05:14 pm

Bhopal - from 04:12 pm to 05:34 pm

Kolkata - from 03:29 to 04:52 in the afternoon

Ahmedabad - from 04:31 pm to 05:54 pm

Chennai - from 04:13 pm to 05:39 pm

Sunrise-Sunset time

Sunrise - 6:46 am

Sunset- 5: 25 pm

Read More Astrology News