Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, October 22, 2024

In today's episode:
- China confirms it has reached agreement with India to end military standoff in Ladakh, Xi Jinping to meet PM Narendra Modi in Kazan
- Trinamool MP Kalyan Banerjee suspended for a day for breaking glass bottle, throwing at JPC chairman during Waqf Bill discussion
- Congress-Uddhav tiff continues in Maha Vikas Aghadi over seat sharing, BJP-Ajit Pawar tussle in Mahayuti over seats
