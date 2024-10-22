Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, October 22, 2024

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma.

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

China confirms it has reached agreement with India to end military standoff in Ladakh, Xi Jinping to meet PM Narendra Modi in Kazan

Trinamool MP Kalyan Banerjee suspended for a day for breaking glass bottle, throwing at JPC chairman during Waqf Bill discussion

Congress-Uddhav tiff continues in Maha Vikas Aghadi over seat sharing, BJP-Ajit Pawar tussle in Mahayuti over seats

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.