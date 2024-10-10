Thursday, October 10, 2024
     
Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, October 10, 2024

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections.

'Aaj Ki Baat' with Rajat Sharma.
'Aaj Ki Baat' with Rajat Sharma.

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

  • Final rites of Ratan Tata held with full state honours, Amit Shah, Mukesh and Nita Ambani, top corporate leaders, politicians, film stars paid respects
  • A look at Ratan Tata’s personal life, his love for stray dogs, his philanthropic acts
  • Poll debacle: Congress committee to meet each candidate in Haryana to find out reasons, @RahulGandhi says, some leaders put personal interests above party

