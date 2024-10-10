Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, October 10, 2024

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.
In today's episode:
- Final rites of Ratan Tata held with full state honours, Amit Shah, Mukesh and Nita Ambani, top corporate leaders, politicians, film stars paid respects
- A look at Ratan Tata’s personal life, his love for stray dogs, his philanthropic acts
- Poll debacle: Congress committee to meet each candidate in Haryana to find out reasons, @RahulGandhi says, some leaders put personal interests above party
