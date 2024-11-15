Friday, November 15, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Aaj Ki Baat
  4. Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, November 15, 2024

Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, November 15, 2024

In a concerning development, Islamic radicals and some Ulema in Bangladesh have issued threats of violence against the Hindu community, demanding that the interim government ban the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON).

Edited By: India TV News Desk New Delhi Updated on: November 15, 2024 19:16 IST
Aaj Ki Baat
Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, November 15, 2024

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

  • Islamic radicals, Ulema in Bangladesh threaten to kill Hindus if ISKCON is not banned by interim govt
  • Battle for Hindu votes in Maharashtra, BJP dubs Uddhav Thackeray as "anti-Hindu", Uddhav says, "My Hindutva is different from BJP's Hindutva”
  • In UP byelection rallies, CM @myogiadityanath reminds voters of how Ayodhya kar sevaks were fired upon by police during Samajwadi Party rule in 1990

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Aaj Ki Baat

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Aaj-ki-baat News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement